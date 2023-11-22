AdAd

Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 22, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 25th November 2023

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

After a two-week hiatus, the Premier League returns this weekend with a blockbuster match between the current top two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Both teams are battling for supremacy in the league this season after a poor season from Liverpool last campaign. They are separated by one point at this stage, with City leading the pack after taking 28 points from their first 12 games (W9, D1, L2).

Their only draw in that sequence came in their last game–a pulsating 4-4 draw with Chelsea which was the first time in Pep Guardiola’s 882-game managerial career that his side has scored and conceded four times in a match.

After that rollercoaster at Stamford Bridge, City will be excited to return to the comforts of the Etihad Stadium, where they are currently on an incredible 23-game winning streak in all competitions. They are just one win shy of the record for the most consecutive home wins by an English top-flight club, set by Sunderland in 1892 and they will be looking to record that against this stubborn Liverpool side who have lost just one of their last 23 PL encounters (W15, D7).

That defeat came in a poorly officiated match at Tottenham, where Liverpool were harshly given two red cards and denied a legitimate goal due to miscommunication between the VAR and the on-field referee. As such, many Liverpool fans still believe their team is unbeaten this season.

However, their confidence may be low here, given their side’s record at the Etihad, as Jürgen Klopp’s side has been winless in their last seven visits to this stadium (D3, L4). But despite all the hosts’ dominance in recent years, the record will still need to be earned, considering you would have to go back to 1937 for the last time City posted back-to-back league wins against the Reds.

There is also the side attraction of the Klopp-Guardiola rivalry that is also rooted in records. In 28 duels between both managers, Klopp has twelve wins over Pep while Pep has eleven wins against Klopp and that is the most either man has lost to any manager they’ve faced.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 25, 2023
Manchester City 13:30 Liverpool
Burnley 16:00 West Ham United
Luton Town 16:00 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 16:00 Chelsea
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Sheffield United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 18:30 Arsenal
November 26, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Aston Villa
Everton 17:30 Manchester United
November 27, 2023
Fulham 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 2, 2023
Arsenal 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 16:00 Luton Town
Burnley 16:00 Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Everton
Newcastle United 21:00 Manchester United
December 3, 2023
West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Liverpool 15:00 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester City 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 12 9 1 2 32 12 +20 28
2 Liverpool 12 8 3 1 27 10 +17 27
3 Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26 10 +16 27
4 Tottenham Hotspur 12 8 2 2 24 15 +9 26
5 Aston Villa 12 8 1 3 29 17 +12 25
6 Manchester United 12 7 0 5 13 16 -3 21
7 Newcastle United 12 6 2 4 27 13 +14 20
8 Brighton & Hov… 12 5 4 3 25 21 +4 19
9 West Ham United 12 5 2 5 21 22 -1 17
10 Chelsea 12 4 4 4 21 16 +5 16
11 Brentford 12 4 4 4 19 17 +2 16
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 4 3 5 16 20 -4 15
13 Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 12 16 -4 15
14 Nottingham Forest 12 3 4 5 14 18 -4 13
15 Fulham 12 3 3 6 10 20 -10 12
16 AFC Bournemouth 12 2 3 7 11 27 -16 9
17 Luton Town 12 1 3 8 10 22 -12 6
18 Sheffield United 12 1 2 9 10 31 -21 5
19 Everton 12 4 2 6 14 17 -3 4
20 Burnley 12 1 1 10 9 30 -21 4

