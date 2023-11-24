AdAd

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 24, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Date: 27th November 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when they travel to Craven Cottage to face an out-of-form Fulham side.

The Cottagers come into this tie looking to end a run of two consecutive losses after a pair of defeats against Manchester United and Aston Villa. Luckily for them, due to the lack of quality at the bottom of the table and Everton’s points deduction, they still maintain a healthy gap to the drop zone ahead of this round.

A return to Craven Cottage will be seen as a positive for Fulham, at least, as they’ve won four of their last six competitive outings there. However, the same can’t be said across their last eight home H2Hs against Wolves, who they’ve beaten just once (D3, L4).

Along with their horrid H2H record, Marcos Silva’s have conceded at least twice in each of their last four PL games to be played on a Monday, including a pair of 2-0 defeats in this season’s editions.

Meanwhile, Wolves went into the International break in good mood after coming from a goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1 courtesy of two late goals. After the game, new manager Gary O’Neil said that it was the “most proud i’ve been of a group since i’ve started coaching.” His assessment was certainly high praise for a side that has arguably played much better than their bottom-half league position suggests of late.

One good example of that sentiment was in Wolves’ last away game where they lost 2-1 to Sheffield United in controversial circumstances. However, contentious refereeing decisions aside, the Wolves have still won just one of their last five away games (W1, D1, L3).

Yet the fact that no host side since Manchester United in their opening away game has stopped Wolves from scoring suggests they’ll at the very least threaten the opposition goal.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 27, 2023
Fulham 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 2, 2023
Burnley 16:00 Sheffield United
Arsenal 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 16:00 Luton Town
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Everton
Newcastle United 21:00 Manchester United
December 3, 2023
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Aston Villa
Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Liverpool 15:00 Fulham
West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
December 5, 2023
Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Burnley
Luton Town 21:15 Arsenal
December 6, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Brentford
Crystal Palace 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Fulham 20:30 Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United 20:30 Liverpool
Aston Villa 21:15 Manchester City
Manchester United 21:15 Chelsea

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 13 9 3 1 27 10 +17 30
2 Manchester City 13 9 2 2 33 13 +20 29
3 Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 11 +17 28
4 Aston Villa 13 9 1 3 31 18 +13 28
5 Tottenham Hotspur 13 8 2 3 25 17 +8 26
6 Manchester United 13 8 0 5 16 16 +0 24
7 Newcastle United 13 7 2 4 31 14 +17 23
8 Brighton & Hov… 13 6 4 3 28 23 +5 22
9 West Ham United 13 6 2 5 23 23 +0 20
10 Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22 20 +2 16
11 Brentford 13 4 4 5 19 18 +1 16
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 4 3 5 16 20 -4 15
13 Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13 18 -5 15
14 Nottingham Forest 13 3 4 6 16 21 -5 13
15 Fulham 12 3 3 6 10 20 -10 12
16 AFC Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14 28 -14 12
17 Luton Town 13 2 3 8 12 23 -11 9
18 Sheffield United 13 1 2 10 11 34 -23 5
19 Everton 13 4 2 7 14 20 -6 4
20 Burnley 13 1 1 11 10 32 -22 4

