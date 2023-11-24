Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 27th November 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when they travel to Craven Cottage to face an out-of-form Fulham side.

The Cottagers come into this tie looking to end a run of two consecutive losses after a pair of defeats against Manchester United and Aston Villa. Luckily for them, due to the lack of quality at the bottom of the table and Everton’s points deduction, they still maintain a healthy gap to the drop zone ahead of this round.

A return to Craven Cottage will be seen as a positive for Fulham, at least, as they’ve won four of their last six competitive outings there. However, the same can’t be said across their last eight home H2Hs against Wolves, who they’ve beaten just once (D3, L4).

Along with their horrid H2H record, Marcos Silva’s have conceded at least twice in each of their last four PL games to be played on a Monday, including a pair of 2-0 defeats in this season’s editions.

Meanwhile, Wolves went into the International break in good mood after coming from a goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1 courtesy of two late goals. After the game, new manager Gary O’Neil said that it was the “most proud i’ve been of a group since i’ve started coaching.” His assessment was certainly high praise for a side that has arguably played much better than their bottom-half league position suggests of late.

One good example of that sentiment was in Wolves’ last away game where they lost 2-1 to Sheffield United in controversial circumstances. However, contentious refereeing decisions aside, the Wolves have still won just one of their last five away games (W1, D1, L3).

Yet the fact that no host side since Manchester United in their opening away game has stopped Wolves from scoring suggests they’ll at the very least threaten the opposition goal.

