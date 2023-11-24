Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 27th November 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when they travel to Craven Cottage to face an out-of-form Fulham side. The Cottagers come into this tie looking to end a run of two consecutive losses after a pair of defeats against Manchester United and Aston Villa. Luckily for them, due to the lack of quality at the bottom of the table and Everton’s points deduction, they still maintain a healthy gap to the drop zone ahead of this round. A return to Craven Cottage will be seen as a positive for Fulham, at least, as they’ve won four of their last six competitive outings there. However, the same can’t be said across their last eight home H2Hs against Wolves, who they’ve beaten just once (D3, L4). Along with their horrid H2H record, Marcos Silva’s have conceded at least twice in each of their last four PL games to be played on a Monday, including a pair of 2-0 defeats in this season’s editions. Meanwhile, Wolves went into the International break in good mood after coming from a goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1 courtesy of two late goals. After the game, new manager Gary O’Neil said that it was the “most proud i’ve been of a group since i’ve started coaching.” His assessment was certainly high praise for a side that has arguably played much better than their bottom-half league position suggests of late. One good example of that sentiment was in Wolves’ last away game where they lost 2-1 to Sheffield United in controversial circumstances. However, contentious refereeing decisions aside, the Wolves have still won just one of their last five away games (W1, D1, L3). Yet the fact that no host side since Manchester United in their opening away game has stopped Wolves from scoring suggests they’ll at the very least threaten the opposition goal. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 27, 2023 Fulham
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 2, 2023 Burnley
16:00
Sheffield United
Arsenal
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford
16:00
Luton Town
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Everton
Newcastle United
21:00
Manchester United
December 3, 2023 AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Aston Villa
Chelsea
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Liverpool
15:00
Fulham
West Ham United
15:00
Crystal Palace
Manchester City
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
December 5, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers
20:30
Burnley
Luton Town
21:15
Arsenal
December 6, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Brentford
Crystal Palace
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
20:30
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
20:30
Liverpool
Aston Villa
21:15
Manchester City
Manchester United
21:15
Chelsea
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
13
9
3
1
27
10
+17
30
2
Manchester City
13
9
2
2
33
13
+20
29
3
Liverpool
13
8
4
1
28
11
+17
28
4
Aston Villa
13
9
1
3
31
18
+13
28
5
Tottenham Hotspur
13
8
2
3
25
17
+8
26
6
Manchester United
13
8
0
5
16
16
+0
24
7
Newcastle United
13
7
2
4
31
14
+17
23
8
Brighton & Hov…
13
6
4
3
28
23
+5
22
9
West Ham United
13
6
2
5
23
23
+0
20
10
Chelsea
13
4
4
5
22
20
+2
16
11
Brentford
13
4
4
5
19
18
+1
16
12
Wolverhampton Wanderers
12
4
3
5
16
20
-4
15
13
Crystal Palace
13
4
3
6
13
18
-5
15
14
Nottingham Forest
13
3
4
6
16
21
-5
13
15
Fulham
12
3
3
6
10
20
-10
12
16
AFC Bournemouth
13
3
3
7
14
28
-14
12
17
Luton Town
13
2
3
8
12
23
-11
9
18
Sheffield United
13
1
2
10
11
34
-23
5
19
Everton
13
4
2
7
14
20
-6
4
20
Burnley
13
1
1
11
10
32
-22
4
