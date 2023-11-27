Liverpool vs LASK Linz Preview

Liverpool vs LASK Linz Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Anfield Date: 30th November 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to seal their place in the next round of the UEFA Europa League when they welcome Austrian Bundesliga side LASK to Anfield this Thursday.

The Reds missed the opportunity to seal a place in the next round last time out in this competition, as they were beaten by French side Toulouse away from home (3-2 loss). Although they nearly came back to draw that game 3-3 thanks to a late goal by Jarel Quanash, the goal was chalked off after the referee consulted with VAR.

While that loss was hard to swallow, they can afford to look beyond the loss, given that they remain at the top of their group and only need a point from their last two games to qualify for the knockout stage.

Nevertheless, Jürgen Klopp’s side will be looking beyond qualifying for the next round and towards a top-of-the-table finish. A win here will ensure that finishing top of their group remains in their hands, as they are just two points ahead of Toulouse.

Meanwhile, while they missed the opportunity to go top of the Premier League table at the weekend, a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad would have been satisfying as it keeps them fully in the title race. They now return to Anfield where they have won their last nine games in all competitions, looking for another famous European night.

LASK’s adventure in the Europa League group stage hasn’t gone to plan as they sit at the bottom of Group E after four games (W1, L3).

But despite their position, they have not rolled over for the other teams, with just six goals conceded so far and five scored. Yet, three of the goals they conceded came in the reverse fixture, showing that their biggest test so far has been Liverpool.

They will be hoping for a miracle on this trip to Anfield as they fight for a top-three finish, which will at least see them qualify for the Europa Conference League playoffs. But one win from their last seven away trips suggests that they will struggle again in England.