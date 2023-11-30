AdAd

Las Palmas vs Getafe Preview

Las Palmas vs Getafe

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio Gran Canaria

Date: 1st December 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Getafe will travel to the Estadio de Gran Canariato to face La Liga newbies Las Palmas in the 15th Round of the league season.

The hosts were placed as one of the relegation favourites after their poor start to the season where they failed to win any of their opening five matches (D2, L3). But surprisingly, they come into this fixture in a decent position and form, with the 18 points they have gathered so far (W5, D3, L6) placing them closer to the top six than the bottom three.

That remarkable turn has primarily been helped by their most recent of just two league defeats from their past seven matches (W4, D1) – including a 1-0 loss to Real Betis last time out. A sturdy backline has been crucial to their turnaround, and they head into this Round of games having conceded fewer league goals than 17 other La Liga clubs (13).

However, this game against an in-form Getafe will be another test of how they handle the weight of expectations, having won just one of their three La Liga games as pre-match favourites this season (D1, L1). But there is a rag of hope for their fans who will be buoyed by the fact that their team have been victorious in three of their last four home league outings (L1), each by a single-goal margin.

Meanwhile, Getafe travel to La Palmas with a record of nine games without defeat in all competitions (W3, D6). However, their only away win in that sequence came in a 12-0 Copa del Rey win over lowly Tardienta.

The rest of their away trips in the league this season have yielded zero wins (D4, L3). Nevertheless, they beat Almería 2-1 in their last outing to move to eighth position in the league.

Meanwhile, club President Ángel Torres recently took to Spanish radio to defend manager José Bordalás, describing recent criticism of his tactical methods as “unfair”. But while Bordalás appears to have the support of his boss and the club’s hierarchy, frustration amongst the fans could continue to grow if his side fails to secure their first away victory of this season on Friday.

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 14 11 2 1 31 9 +22 35
2 Girona 14 11 2 1 32 17 +15 35
3 Atlético de Madrid 13 10 1 2 30 12 +18 31
4 Barcelona 14 9 4 1 27 14 +13 31
5 Athletic Bilbao 14 7 4 3 26 18 +8 25
6 Real Sociedad 14 7 4 3 25 17 +8 25
7 Real Betis 14 6 6 2 18 16 +2 24
8 Las Palmas 15 6 3 6 13 13 +0 21
9 Valencia 14 5 4 5 16 18 -2 19
10 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 7 3 16 18 -2 19
11 Getafe 15 4 7 4 17 20 -3 19
12 Villarreal 14 4 3 7 21 25 -4 15
13 Alaves 14 4 3 7 14 19 -5 15
14 Osasuna 14 4 2 8 16 24 -8 14
15 Sevilla 13 2 6 5 19 19 +0 12
16 Cadiz 14 2 5 7 11 21 -10 11
17 Mallorca 14 1 7 6 13 20 -7 10
18 Celta Vigo 14 1 5 8 14 24 -10 8
19 Granada 14 1 4 9 19 33 -14 7
20 Almeria 14 0 3 11 16 37 -21 3

