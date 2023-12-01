Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 2nd December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their disappointing midweek outings in the Champions League, Newcastle and Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face each other this Saturday in Round 14 of the 2023/24 PL season.

Eddie Howe’s side came close to recording a historical and crucial away win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday courtesy of a first-half goal by Alexander Isak. But a controversial 98th-minute penalty by Kylian Mbappé denied them the opportunity to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

However, a return to PL action should help soothe their UCL wounds despite their still lengthy absentee list, as the Magpies have lost just one of their last nine in this competition (W6, D2).

They have been helped by their attack, which is currently the league’s joint second-most prolific attack ahead of this round. Also, their form at home has been impressive, with St James’ Park turned into a fortress with the Magpies winning five consecutive PL matches there – only big guns Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have won on Tyneside in the league since Howe’s appointment in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also endured a frustrating outing in the UCL as they squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in Istanbul. That draw has left them sitting bottom of their group and with a very slim chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

However, they have enjoyed success in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s side winning five of their last six league games. That includes an active four-match winning streak on the road, and they’ve not managed five such victories in succession since the winter of 2020.

Manchester United have a poor record against Newcastle, with just one win in their last five H2Hs meetings (D2, L2). They would have to upset the form book amid their own injury issues to get something from this game and oddsmakers have priced this game up accordingly as Newcastle are favourites to win with the bookmakers.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

