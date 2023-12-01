AdAd

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 1, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: St. James’ Park

Date: 2nd December 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their disappointing midweek outings in the Champions League, Newcastle and Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face each other this Saturday in Round 14 of the 2023/24 PL season.

Eddie Howe’s side came close to recording a historical and crucial away win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday courtesy of a first-half goal by Alexander Isak. But a controversial 98th-minute penalty by Kylian Mbappé denied them the opportunity to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

However, a return to PL action should help soothe their UCL wounds despite their still lengthy absentee list, as the Magpies have lost just one of their last nine in this competition (W6, D2).

They have been helped by their attack, which is currently the league’s joint second-most prolific attack ahead of this round. Also, their form at home has been impressive, with St James’ Park turned into a fortress with the Magpies winning five consecutive PL matches there – only big guns Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have won on Tyneside in the league since Howe’s appointment in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also endured a frustrating outing in the UCL as they squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in Istanbul. That draw has left them sitting bottom of their group and with a very slim chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

However, they have enjoyed success in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s side winning five of their last six league games. That includes an active four-match winning streak on the road, and they’ve not managed five such victories in succession since the winter of 2020.

Manchester United have a poor record against Newcastle, with just one win in their last five H2Hs meetings (D2, L2). They would have to upset the form book amid their own injury issues to get something from this game and oddsmakers have priced this game up accordingly as Newcastle are favourites to win with the bookmakers.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 2, 2023
Arsenal 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 16:00 Luton Town
Burnley 16:00 Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Everton
Newcastle United 21:00 Manchester United
December 3, 2023
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Aston Villa
Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Liverpool 15:00 Fulham
West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
December 5, 2023
Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Burnley
Luton Town 21:15 Arsenal
December 6, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Brentford
Crystal Palace 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Fulham 20:30 Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United 20:30 Liverpool
Manchester United 21:15 Chelsea
Aston Villa 21:15 Manchester City
December 7, 2023
Everton 20:30 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 21:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 13 9 3 1 27 10 +17 30
2 Manchester City 13 9 2 2 33 13 +20 29
3 Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 11 +17 28
4 Aston Villa 13 9 1 3 31 18 +13 28
5 Tottenham Hotspur 13 8 2 3 25 17 +8 26
6 Manchester United 13 8 0 5 16 16 +0 24
7 Newcastle United 13 7 2 4 31 14 +17 23
8 Brighton & Hov… 13 6 4 3 28 23 +5 22
9 West Ham United 13 6 2 5 23 23 +0 20
10 Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22 20 +2 16
11 Brentford 13 4 4 5 19 18 +1 16
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 4 3 6 18 23 -5 15
13 Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13 18 -5 15
14 Fulham 13 4 3 6 13 22 -9 15
15 Nottingham Forest 13 3 4 6 16 21 -5 13
16 AFC Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14 28 -14 12
17 Luton Town 13 2 3 8 12 23 -11 9
18 Sheffield United 13 1 2 10 11 34 -23 5
19 Everton 13 4 2 7 14 20 -6 4
20 Burnley 13 1 1 11 10 32 -22 4

