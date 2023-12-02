Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 3rd December 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester City will continue their quest for a record fourth Premier League title on the trot when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad this Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie on the back of an entertaining 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The nature of that win would have been satisfying to Guardiola who saw his side go two goals down in the first half only to fight back and win to ensure they finished top of their group.

They will now hope to get back to winning ways in the league after their stalemate against Liverpool in their last league outing. Their 1-1 draw with Jürgen Klopp’s men ended a streak of 15 straight home league wins that began with a 4-2 victory over Tottenham in January that ironically also saw them trailing 2-0 at the break.

With PL H2Hs here often entertaining – the last four produced an average of 4.5 goals per game. City appears unlikely to panic if they trail again and given that they are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W5, D2), they will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are currently on a three-game losing run following their disappointing 2-1 loss to Aston Villa last time. The nature of those losses is even more ironic, as Spurs lost each of them after scoring first.

So travelling to the Etihad, where City seem to be unbeatable even when visiting teams score first should be a worry for most Tottenham fans. Also, their list of injuries has made winning here a tall order.

However, despite those defeats and absentees, manager Ange Postecoglou has vowed not to change his aggressive tactics and he has a justifiable reason to stick to that approach given that prior to his side’s defeat to Wolves (L 2-1), they hadn’t lost any of their last seven league away games (W5, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Burnley Luton Town 21:15 Arsenal Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Brentford Crystal Palace 20:30 AFC Bournemouth Fulham 20:30 Nottingham Forest Sheffield United 20:30 Liverpool Aston Villa 21:15 Manchester City Manchester United 21:15 Chelsea Everton 20:30 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 21:15 West Ham United Crystal Palace 13:30 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Burnley Manchester United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Sheffield United 16:00 Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Nottingham Forest Aston Villa 18:30 Arsenal Everton 15:00 Chelsea Fulham 15:00 West Ham United Luton Town 15:00 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Newcastle United

Premier League Table