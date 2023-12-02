Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 3rd December 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Manchester City will continue their quest for a record fourth Premier League title on the trot when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad this Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie on the back of an entertaining 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The nature of that win would have been satisfying to Guardiola who saw his side go two goals down in the first half only to fight back and win to ensure they finished top of their group. They will now hope to get back to winning ways in the league after their stalemate against Liverpool in their last league outing. Their 1-1 draw with Jürgen Klopp’s men ended a streak of 15 straight home league wins that began with a 4-2 victory over Tottenham in January that ironically also saw them trailing 2-0 at the break. With PL H2Hs here often entertaining – the last four produced an average of 4.5 goals per game. City appears unlikely to panic if they trail again and given that they are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W5, D2), they will fancy their chances here. Meanwhile, Tottenham are currently on a three-game losing run following their disappointing 2-1 loss to Aston Villa last time. The nature of those losses is even more ironic, as Spurs lost each of them after scoring first. So travelling to the Etihad, where City seem to be unbeatable even when visiting teams score first should be a worry for most Tottenham fans. Also, their list of injuries has made winning here a tall order. However, despite those defeats and absentees, manager Ange Postecoglou has vowed not to change his aggressive tactics and he has a justifiable reason to stick to that approach given that prior to his side’s defeat to Wolves (L 2-1), they hadn’t lost any of their last seven league away games (W5, D2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 5, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers
20:30
Burnley
Luton Town
21:15
Arsenal
December 6, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Brentford
Crystal Palace
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
20:30
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
20:30
Liverpool
Aston Villa
21:15
Manchester City
Manchester United
21:15
Chelsea
December 7, 2023 Everton
20:30
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
21:15
West Ham United
December 9, 2023 Crystal Palace
13:30
Liverpool
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Burnley
Manchester United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United
16:00
Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
18:30
Arsenal
December 10, 2023 Everton
15:00
Chelsea
Fulham
15:00
West Ham United
Luton Town
15:00
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
14
10
3
1
29
11
+18
33
2
Liverpool
14
9
4
1
32
14
+18
31
3
Manchester City
14
9
3
2
36
16
+20
30
4
Aston Villa
14
9
2
3
33
20
+13
29
5
Tottenham Hotspur
14
8
3
3
28
20
+8
27
6
Newcastle United
14
8
2
4
32
14
+18
26
7
Manchester United
14
8
0
6
16
17
-1
24
8
Brighton & Hov…
14
6
4
4
30
26
+4
22
9
West Ham United
14
6
3
5
24
24
+0
21
10
Chelsea
14
5
4
5
25
22
+3
19
11
Brentford
14
5
4
5
22
19
+3
19
12
Crystal Palace
14
4
4
6
14
19
-5
16
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14
4
3
7
19
25
-6
15
14
Fulham
14
4
3
7
16
26
-10
15
15
Nottingham Forest
14
3
4
7
16
22
-6
13
16
AFC Bournemouth
14
3
4
7
16
30
-14
13
17
Luton Town
14
2
3
9
13
26
-13
9
18
Everton
14
5
2
7
15
20
-5
7
19
Burnley
14
2
1
11
15
32
-17
7
20
Sheffield United
14
1
2
11
11
39
-28
5
