Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 2, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 3rd December 2023

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester City will continue their quest for a record fourth Premier League title on the trot when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad this Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie on the back of an entertaining 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The nature of that win would have been satisfying to Guardiola who saw his side go two goals down in the first half only to fight back and win to ensure they finished top of their group.

They will now hope to get back to winning ways in the league after their stalemate against Liverpool in their last league outing. Their 1-1 draw with Jürgen Klopp’s men ended a streak of 15 straight home league wins that began with a 4-2 victory over Tottenham in January that ironically also saw them trailing 2-0 at the break.

With PL H2Hs here often entertaining – the last four produced an average of 4.5 goals per game. City appears unlikely to panic if they trail again and given that they are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W5, D2), they will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are currently on a three-game losing run following their disappointing 2-1 loss to Aston Villa last time. The nature of those losses is even more ironic, as Spurs lost each of them after scoring first.

So travelling to the Etihad, where City seem to be unbeatable even when visiting teams score first should be a worry for most Tottenham fans. Also, their list of injuries has made winning here a tall order.

However, despite those defeats and absentees, manager Ange Postecoglou has vowed not to change his aggressive tactics and he has a justifiable reason to stick to that approach given that prior to his side’s defeat to Wolves (L 2-1), they hadn’t lost any of their last seven league away games (W5, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 5, 2023
Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Burnley
Luton Town 21:15 Arsenal
December 6, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Brentford
Crystal Palace 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Fulham 20:30 Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United 20:30 Liverpool
Aston Villa 21:15 Manchester City
Manchester United 21:15 Chelsea
December 7, 2023
Everton 20:30 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 21:15 West Ham United
December 9, 2023
Crystal Palace 13:30 Liverpool
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Burnley
Manchester United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United 16:00 Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa 18:30 Arsenal
December 10, 2023
Everton 15:00 Chelsea
Fulham 15:00 West Ham United
Luton Town 15:00 Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 14 10 3 1 29 11 +18 33
2 Liverpool 14 9 4 1 32 14 +18 31
3 Manchester City 14 9 3 2 36 16 +20 30
4 Aston Villa 14 9 2 3 33 20 +13 29
5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 8 3 3 28 20 +8 27
6 Newcastle United 14 8 2 4 32 14 +18 26
7 Manchester United 14 8 0 6 16 17 -1 24
8 Brighton & Hov… 14 6 4 4 30 26 +4 22
9 West Ham United 14 6 3 5 24 24 +0 21
10 Chelsea 14 5 4 5 25 22 +3 19
11 Brentford 14 5 4 5 22 19 +3 19
12 Crystal Palace 14 4 4 6 14 19 -5 16
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 4 3 7 19 25 -6 15
14 Fulham 14 4 3 7 16 26 -10 15
15 Nottingham Forest 14 3 4 7 16 22 -6 13
16 AFC Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 16 30 -14 13
17 Luton Town 14 2 3 9 13 26 -13 9
18 Everton 14 5 2 7 15 20 -5 7
19 Burnley 14 2 1 11 15 32 -17 7
20 Sheffield United 14 1 2 11 11 39 -28 5

