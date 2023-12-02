Torino vs Atalanta Preview

Torino vs Atalanta Competition – Serie A Stadium – Olimpico Grande Torino Date: 4th December 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Atalanta will travel to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Monday to face Torino in Round 14 of the 2023/24 Serie A season.

The hosts are in desperate need of some positive results after winning just twice in their last nine league games (D3, L4). The last result in that series was a disappointing 2-1 away loss to Bologna.

That result means they come into this round of games sitting in mid-table, five points shy of the European spots. Qualifying for continental football is still possible, even if it isn’t something they’ve achieved since battling for a European spot back in 2018/19 when they finished seventh, which is the exact same position that visitors Atalanta find themselves in after the first 13 rounds of the season, giving Torino a chance here to close the gap to those coveted spots.

Meanwhile, Atalanta travel to Turin on the back of a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League, extending their winless run in all competitions to three games (D2, L1). In the league, they have lost two of their last three games, pushing them out of the top four places.

But they should fancy their chances of getting a win here given their impressive record in this fixture. The hosts have won their last four away visits to this ground. Another such success against Torino opens up the chance for a piece of history for Atalanta here who have never before managed five successive away wins against a single opponent in their Serie A history.

However a paltry three wins from their last nine SA road trips (D1, L5) suggests they will need to be at their best to get a result here.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

