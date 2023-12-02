AdAd

Torino vs Atalanta Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 2, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Torino vs Atalanta

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Olimpico Grande Torino

Date: 4th December 2023

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Atalanta will travel to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Monday to face Torino in Round 14 of the 2023/24 Serie A season.

The hosts are in desperate need of some positive results after winning just twice in their last nine league games (D3, L4). The last result in that series was a disappointing 2-1 away loss to Bologna.

That result means they come into this round of games sitting in mid-table, five points shy of the European spots. Qualifying for continental football is still possible, even if it isn’t something they’ve achieved since battling for a European spot back in 2018/19 when they finished seventh, which is the exact same position that visitors Atalanta find themselves in after the first 13 rounds of the season, giving Torino a chance here to close the gap to those coveted spots.

Meanwhile, Atalanta travel to Turin on the back of a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League, extending their winless run in all competitions to three games (D2, L1). In the league, they have lost two of their last three games, pushing them out of the top four places.

But they should fancy their chances of getting a win here given their impressive record in this fixture. The hosts have won their last four away visits to this ground. Another such success against Torino opens up the chance for a piece of history for Atalanta here who have never before managed five successive away wins against a single opponent in their Serie A history.

However a paltry three wins from their last nine SA road trips (D1, L5) suggests they will need to be at their best to get a result here.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

December 4, 2023
Torino 20:45 Atalanta
December 8, 2023
Juventus 20:45 SSC Napoli
December 9, 2023
Verona 15:00 Lazio
Atalanta 18:00 AC Milan
Inter Milan 20:45 Udinese
December 10, 2023
Frosinone 12:30 Torino
Monza 15:00 Genoa
Salernitana 18:00 Bologna
Roma 20:45 Fiorentina
December 11, 2023
Empoli 18:30 Lecce
Cagliari 20:45 Sassuolo
December 15, 2023
Genoa 20:45 Juventus
December 16, 2023
Lecce 15:00 Frosinone
SSC Napoli 18:00 Cagliari
Torino 20:45 Empoli
December 17, 2023
AC Milan 12:30 Monza
Fiorentina 15:00 Verona
Udinese 15:00 Sassuolo
Bologna 18:00 Roma
Lazio 20:45 Inter Milan

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Inter Milan 14 11 2 1 33 7 +26 35
2 Juventus 14 10 3 1 22 9 +13 33
3 AC Milan 14 9 2 3 24 15 +9 29
4 Roma 14 7 3 4 27 16 +11 24
5 SSC Napoli 14 7 3 4 26 17 +9 24
6 Fiorentina 14 7 2 5 23 17 +6 23
7 Bologna 14 5 7 2 16 11 +5 22
8 Atalanta 13 6 2 5 21 13 +8 20
9 Lazio 14 6 2 6 15 15 +0 20
10 Monza 14 4 6 4 15 14 +1 18
11 Frosinone 14 5 3 6 20 24 -4 18
12 Torino 13 4 4 5 10 16 -6 16
13 Lecce 14 3 7 4 16 19 -3 16
14 Genoa 14 4 3 7 15 19 -4 15
15 Sassuolo 14 4 3 7 21 26 -5 15
16 Udinese 14 1 9 4 12 21 -9 12
17 Empoli 14 3 2 9 9 26 -17 11
18 Verona 14 2 4 8 12 21 -9 10
19 Cagliari 14 2 4 8 13 26 -13 10
20 Salernitana 14 1 5 8 10 28 -18 8

