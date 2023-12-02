Torino vs Atalanta Preview

Torino vs Atalanta Competition – Serie A Stadium – Olimpico Grande Torino Date: 4th December 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Atalanta will travel to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Monday to face Torino in Round 14 of the 2023/24 Serie A season. The hosts are in desperate need of some positive results after winning just twice in their last nine league games (D3, L4). The last result in that series was a disappointing 2-1 away loss to Bologna. That result means they come into this round of games sitting in mid-table, five points shy of the European spots. Qualifying for continental football is still possible, even if it isn’t something they’ve achieved since battling for a European spot back in 2018/19 when they finished seventh, which is the exact same position that visitors Atalanta find themselves in after the first 13 rounds of the season, giving Torino a chance here to close the gap to those coveted spots. Meanwhile, Atalanta travel to Turin on the back of a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League, extending their winless run in all competitions to three games (D2, L1). In the league, they have lost two of their last three games, pushing them out of the top four places. But they should fancy their chances of getting a win here given their impressive record in this fixture. The hosts have won their last four away visits to this ground. Another such success against Torino opens up the chance for a piece of history for Atalanta here who have never before managed five successive away wins against a single opponent in their Serie A history. However a paltry three wins from their last nine SA road trips (D1, L5) suggests they will need to be at their best to get a result here. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
December 4, 2023 Torino
20:45
Atalanta
December 8, 2023 Juventus
20:45
SSC Napoli
December 9, 2023 Verona
15:00
Lazio
Atalanta
18:00
AC Milan
Inter Milan
20:45
Udinese
December 10, 2023 Frosinone
12:30
Torino
Monza
15:00
Genoa
Salernitana
18:00
Bologna
Roma
20:45
Fiorentina
December 11, 2023 Empoli
18:30
Lecce
Cagliari
20:45
Sassuolo
December 15, 2023 Genoa
20:45
Juventus
December 16, 2023 Lecce
15:00
Frosinone
SSC Napoli
18:00
Cagliari
Torino
20:45
Empoli
December 17, 2023 AC Milan
12:30
Monza
Fiorentina
15:00
Verona
Udinese
15:00
Sassuolo
Bologna
18:00
Roma
Lazio
20:45
Inter Milan
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
14
11
2
1
33
7
+26
35
2
Juventus
14
10
3
1
22
9
+13
33
3
AC Milan
14
9
2
3
24
15
+9
29
4
Roma
14
7
3
4
27
16
+11
24
5
SSC Napoli
14
7
3
4
26
17
+9
24
6
Fiorentina
14
7
2
5
23
17
+6
23
7
Bologna
14
5
7
2
16
11
+5
22
8
Atalanta
13
6
2
5
21
13
+8
20
9
Lazio
14
6
2
6
15
15
+0
20
10
Monza
14
4
6
4
15
14
+1
18
11
Frosinone
14
5
3
6
20
24
-4
18
12
Torino
13
4
4
5
10
16
-6
16
13
Lecce
14
3
7
4
16
19
-3
16
14
Genoa
14
4
3
7
15
19
-4
15
15
Sassuolo
14
4
3
7
21
26
-5
15
16
Udinese
14
1
9
4
12
21
-9
12
17
Empoli
14
3
2
9
9
26
-17
11
18
Verona
14
2
4
8
12
21
-9
10
19
Cagliari
14
2
4
8
13
26
-13
10
20
Salernitana
14
1
5
8
10
28
-18
8
Torino vs Atalanta
Competition – Serie A
Stadium – Olimpico Grande Torino
Date: 4th December 2023
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
Atalanta will travel to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Monday to face Torino in Round 14 of the 2023/24 Serie A season.
The hosts are in desperate need of some positive results after winning just twice in their last nine league games (D3, L4). The last result in that series was a disappointing 2-1 away loss to Bologna.
That result means they come into this round of games sitting in mid-table, five points shy of the European spots. Qualifying for continental football is still possible, even if it isn’t something they’ve achieved since battling for a European spot back in 2018/19 when they finished seventh, which is the exact same position that visitors Atalanta find themselves in after the first 13 rounds of the season, giving Torino a chance here to close the gap to those coveted spots.
Meanwhile, Atalanta travel to Turin on the back of a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League, extending their winless run in all competitions to three games (D2, L1). In the league, they have lost two of their last three games, pushing them out of the top four places.
But they should fancy their chances of getting a win here given their impressive record in this fixture. The hosts have won their last four away visits to this ground. Another such success against Torino opens up the chance for a piece of history for Atalanta here who have never before managed five successive away wins against a single opponent in their Serie A history.
However a paltry three wins from their last nine SA road trips (D1, L5) suggests they will need to be at their best to get a result here.
This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.
Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A: