Luton Town vs Arsenal Preview

Luton Town vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Kenilworth Road Date: 5th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Arsenal will look to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to Kenilworth Road this Tuesday to play newly promoted Luton Town. The hosts’ return to the top flight hasn’t gone according to plan with just two wins from their opening 12 games (D3, L9) leaving them in 17th place, just two points shy of the relegation zone. In fact, the only reason they are not lower than their current placement is because Everton had ten points deducted from them by the Premier League. But considering their summer investment and size, Luton have done better than their fellow newly-promoted sides. They come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss to Brentford. Manager Rob Edwards admitted his side “didn’t deserve anything” from that loss. He is demanding a reaction from his players here as the Hatters attempt to record back-to-back top-flight victories at Kenilworth Road where they beat Crystal Palace last week. Moreover, they will be pleased to return home where they are unbeaten in their last two games (W1, D1), while the eight goals they have conceded in six PL matches on home soil is a joint-low for the bottom half of the division. Meanwhile, Arsenal travel to Luton on the back of an encouraging 2-1 win over Wolves. That win was the Gunners’ fifth consecutive win in all competitions and their third in a row in the PL, pushing them to the top of the table by two points. They are gunning to be top of the table at Christmas for the second year running. However, they know all too well that holding such a position doesn’t guarantee success, given their side had a five-point lead in the top spot on December 25th last season and still finished second to Manchester City. Having seen his team become just the fifth side across the traditional top-five European leagues to score up to a century of goals in 2023 across all competitions, Mikel Arteta will fancy the visitors’ chances of recording another big win against a newly-promoted side here. Arsenal have a poor history against Luton, having not beaten the Hatters in ten away games (D6, L4), although their last visit to Luton was in December 1991. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 5, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers
20:30
Burnley
Luton Town
21:15
Arsenal
December 6, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Brentford
Crystal Palace
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
20:30
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
20:30
Liverpool
Aston Villa
21:15
Manchester City
Manchester United
21:15
Chelsea
December 7, 2023 Everton
20:30
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
21:15
West Ham United
December 9, 2023 Crystal Palace
13:30
Liverpool
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Burnley
Manchester United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United
16:00
Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
18:30
Arsenal
December 10, 2023 Everton
15:00
Chelsea
Fulham
15:00
West Ham United
Luton Town
15:00
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
14
10
3
1
29
11
+18
33
2
Liverpool
14
9
4
1
32
14
+18
31
3
Manchester City
14
9
3
2
36
16
+20
30
4
Aston Villa
14
9
2
3
33
20
+13
29
5
Tottenham Hotspur
14
8
3
3
28
20
+8
27
6
Newcastle United
14
8
2
4
32
14
+18
26
7
Manchester United
14
8
0
6
16
17
-1
24
8
Brighton & Hov…
14
6
4
4
30
26
+4
22
9
West Ham United
14
6
3
5
24
24
+0
21
10
Chelsea
14
5
4
5
25
22
+3
19
11
Brentford
14
5
4
5
22
19
+3
19
12
Crystal Palace
14
4
4
6
14
19
-5
16
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14
4
3
7
19
25
-6
15
14
Fulham
14
4
3
7
16
26
-10
15
15
Nottingham Forest
14
3
4
7
16
22
-6
13
16
AFC Bournemouth
14
3
4
7
16
30
-14
13
17
Luton Town
14
2
3
9
13
26
-13
9
18
Everton
14
5
2
7
15
20
-5
7
19
Burnley
14
2
1
11
15
32
-17
7
20
Sheffield United
14
1
2
11
11
39
-28
5
