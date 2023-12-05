Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester United vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 6th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT The Premier League resumes this week with one of the biggest fixtures in the competition’s history when Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Man United come into this game looking to get back to winning ways after two winless outings in the Champions League and Premier League over the weekend. Erik ten Hag’s side travelled to St. James’ Park on Saturday looking to make it four wins in four league games. Still, they ended up being outworked by Newcastle United losing 1-0 in a game that saw them concede a whopping 2.98 xG while recording just one shot on target. The nature of that loss and their Champions League performance has piled pressure on manager Ten Hag. The Dutchman has cited fixture congestion as a reason for his side’s struggles, but a series of disjointed performances has fans fearing the worst ahead of the festive season. Although Ten Hag could have some excuse for his side’s constant struggles, given their injury record in defence, it’s United’s forward line that has arguably caused them more problems this season, with their return of just 16 league goals better than only Crystal Palace and the bottom-four ahead of this round. The visit of top-half opposition should have even the most optimistic fans worried, given that they’re yet to win a PL point this term against a side currently sitting in the top ten. But the Red Devils’ history in this fixture suggests they could be spared another embarrassment as they’ve lost just one of the last 13 H2Hs against Chelsea (W5, D7). Meanwhile, Chelsea will feel confident of recording a win at Old Trafford having beaten Brighton in a five-goal thriller on Sunday. The nature of that win was particularly morale-boosting as the Blues had to play the second half with ten men after Connor Gallagher was sent off. Manager Mauricio Pochettino said he felt a mix of pride and disappointment as he will be without a key member of his midfield here. That’s hardly ideal timing as they seek to leave Old Trafford victorious for the first time since May 2013 (D6, L4). The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was still the United manager when Pochettino’s side last won at this ground. However, this crop of players has been confident travellers of late, having won three consecutive PL road trips before their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle last week. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 5, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers
20:30
Burnley
Luton Town
21:15
Arsenal
December 6, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Brentford
Crystal Palace
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
20:30
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
20:30
Liverpool
Aston Villa
21:15
Manchester City
Manchester United
21:15
Chelsea
December 7, 2023 Everton
20:30
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
21:15
West Ham United
December 9, 2023 Crystal Palace
13:30
Liverpool
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Burnley
Manchester United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United
16:00
Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
18:30
Arsenal
December 10, 2023 Everton
15:00
Chelsea
Fulham
15:00
West Ham United
Luton Town
15:00
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
14
10
3
1
29
11
+18
33
2
Liverpool
14
9
4
1
32
14
+18
31
3
Manchester City
14
9
3
2
36
16
+20
30
4
Aston Villa
14
9
2
3
33
20
+13
29
5
Tottenham Hotspur
14
8
3
3
28
20
+8
27
6
Newcastle United
14
8
2
4
32
14
+18
26
7
Manchester United
14
8
0
6
16
17
-1
24
8
Brighton & Hov…
14
6
4
4
30
26
+4
22
9
West Ham United
14
6
3
5
24
24
+0
21
10
Chelsea
14
5
4
5
25
22
+3
19
11
Brentford
14
5
4
5
22
19
+3
19
12
Crystal Palace
14
4
4
6
14
19
-5
16
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14
4
3
7
19
25
-6
15
14
Fulham
14
4
3
7
16
26
-10
15
15
Nottingham Forest
14
3
4
7
16
22
-6
13
16
AFC Bournemouth
14
3
4
7
16
30
-14
13
17
Luton Town
14
2
3
9
13
26
-13
9
18
Everton
14
5
2
7
15
20
-5
7
19
Burnley
14
2
1
11
15
32
-17
7
20
Sheffield United
14
1
2
11
11
39
-28
5
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: 6th December 2023
Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT
The Premier League resumes this week with one of the biggest fixtures in the competition’s history when Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
Man United come into this game looking to get back to winning ways after two winless outings in the Champions League and Premier League over the weekend. Erik ten Hag’s side travelled to St. James’ Park on Saturday looking to make it four wins in four league games. Still, they ended up being outworked by Newcastle United losing 1-0 in a game that saw them concede a whopping 2.98 xG while recording just one shot on target.
The nature of that loss and their Champions League performance has piled pressure on manager Ten Hag. The Dutchman has cited fixture congestion as a reason for his side’s struggles, but a series of disjointed performances has fans fearing the worst ahead of the festive season.
Although Ten Hag could have some excuse for his side’s constant struggles, given their injury record in defence, it’s United’s forward line that has arguably caused them more problems this season, with their return of just 16 league goals better than only Crystal Palace and the bottom-four ahead of this round.
The visit of top-half opposition should have even the most optimistic fans worried, given that they’re yet to win a PL point this term against a side currently sitting in the top ten. But the Red Devils’ history in this fixture suggests they could be spared another embarrassment as they’ve lost just one of the last 13 H2Hs against Chelsea (W5, D7).
Meanwhile, Chelsea will feel confident of recording a win at Old Trafford having beaten Brighton in a five-goal thriller on Sunday. The nature of that win was particularly morale-boosting as the Blues had to play the second half with ten men after Connor Gallagher was sent off.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino said he felt a mix of pride and disappointment as he will be without a key member of his midfield here. That’s hardly ideal timing as they seek to leave Old Trafford victorious for the first time since May 2013 (D6, L4).
The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was still the United manager when Pochettino’s side last won at this ground. However, this crop of players has been confident travellers of late, having won three consecutive PL road trips before their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle last week.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table