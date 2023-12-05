Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 7th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Tottenham Hotspur will look to record their first league win since late October when they host fellow Londoners West Ham this Thursday. After recording three consecutive losses in the league against Chelsea, Wolves, and Aston Villa, Ange Postecoglou’s side narrowly avoided a fourth consecutive defeat on Sunday as they held Manchester City to a 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium. The game saw Spurs score first when Son Heung-Min broke loose early in the game to notch his ninth league goal of the season. But the South Korean scored at the other end within minutes of opening the scoring to set up a wild game, which was finally settled by a 90th-minute header by Dejan Kulusevski after City had led 2-1 and 3-2 in the afternoon. That result means that Spurs come into this tie sitting just two points outside of the top four. Although it could be too early to claim they are back in the title race, having led the table for a good part of the first three months of the season, they will still fancy their chances of being in the mix come new year if they win here. Therefore, a win here is paramount for Postecoglou, who will also be desperate to end a run of two consecutive losses at home and extend Spurs’ unbeaten head-to-head record against West Ham to six games (W4, D1). The Hammers will be looking to win their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions since a 1-0 win here in 2019. They will fancy their chances of getting a result, having extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games (W4, D1) in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday. Although the result stopped them from recording a fifth consecutive win in all competitions, it still allowed David Moyes’ side to enter this round of matches sitting in the top half. Their next challenge will be building on their recent results and pushing for the top six. But that will require them to better their recent away performances, having lost three of their last four away trips in the league. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
