Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 5, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 7th December 2023

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur will look to record their first league win since late October when they host fellow Londoners West Ham this Thursday.

After recording three consecutive losses in the league against Chelsea, Wolves, and Aston Villa, Ange Postecoglou’s side narrowly avoided a fourth consecutive defeat on Sunday as they held Manchester City to a 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The game saw Spurs score first when Son Heung-Min broke loose early in the game to notch his ninth league goal of the season. But the South Korean scored at the other end within minutes of opening the scoring to set up a wild game, which was finally settled by a 90th-minute header by Dejan Kulusevski after City had led 2-1 and 3-2 in the afternoon.

That result means that Spurs come into this tie sitting just two points outside of the top four. Although it could be too early to claim they are back in the title race, having led the table for a good part of the first three months of the season, they will still fancy their chances of being in the mix come new year if they win here.

Therefore, a win here is paramount for Postecoglou, who will also be desperate to end a run of two consecutive losses at home and extend Spurs’ unbeaten head-to-head record against West Ham to six games (W4, D1).

The Hammers will be looking to win their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions since a 1-0 win here in 2019. They will fancy their chances of getting a result, having extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games (W4, D1) in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Although the result stopped them from recording a fifth consecutive win in all competitions, it still allowed David Moyes’ side to enter this round of matches sitting in the top half. Their next challenge will be building on their recent results and pushing for the top six. But that will require them to better their recent away performances, having lost three of their last four away trips in the league.

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 14 10 3 1 29 11 +18 33
2 Liverpool 14 9 4 1 32 14 +18 31
3 Manchester City 14 9 3 2 36 16 +20 30
4 Aston Villa 14 9 2 3 33 20 +13 29
5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 8 3 3 28 20 +8 27
6 Newcastle United 14 8 2 4 32 14 +18 26
7 Manchester United 14 8 0 6 16 17 -1 24
8 Brighton & Hov… 14 6 4 4 30 26 +4 22
9 West Ham United 14 6 3 5 24 24 +0 21
10 Chelsea 14 5 4 5 25 22 +3 19
11 Brentford 14 5 4 5 22 19 +3 19
12 Crystal Palace 14 4 4 6 14 19 -5 16
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 4 3 7 19 25 -6 15
14 Fulham 14 4 3 7 16 26 -10 15
15 Nottingham Forest 14 3 4 7 16 22 -6 13
16 AFC Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 16 30 -14 13
17 Luton Town 14 2 3 9 13 26 -13 9
18 Everton 14 5 2 7 15 20 -5 7
19 Burnley 14 2 1 11 15 32 -17 7
20 Sheffield United 14 1 2 11 11 39 -28 5

