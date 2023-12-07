AdAd

Juventus vs Napoli Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 7, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Juventus vs Napoli

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Allianz Stadium

Date: 8th December 2023

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A returns this weekend with defending champions Napoli travelling to Turin to face Juventus in Round 15 of the league season.

The hosts have enjoyed a stellar season so far keeping tabs on Inter Milan at the summit of the league table thanks to ten wins in their opening 14 games (D3, L1). Their most recent win came in a 2-1 win over Monza at the weekend, which kept them just two points behind Inter Milan.

That result also extended their unbeaten run to nine games (W7, D2), making them one of the most in-form sides in Europe. Their current title challenge has been built on solid defencive foundations, having conceded just nine times across their 14 league games so far this season.

That robust backline has contributed to an unbeaten home league record to date (W5, D2). They will be desperate to win here as a victory at home to reigning champions Napoli would temporarily lift them into top spot.

However, their hopes will come under serious threat against a Napoli side that Juve has failed to beat in the last two home H2Hs (D1, L1). The visitors are in a four-game sequence against top opposition, having faced Atalanta, Real Madrid and Inter in their last three games. Of those three games, they only managed to beat Atalanta 2-1 before a 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League and a 3-0 loss to Inter last time out.

That loss to Inter caused quite a stir, with the Napoli CEO lodging a formal complaint about the quality of refereeing in Serie A after his side was controversially denied a penalty. But controversy aside, the visitors look unlikely to successfully defend their Scudetto after a run of eight league games with differing results in sequence (W4, D1, L3), leaving them eleven points from the top.

However, their key strength has been their away form, as they boast one of only two unbeaten road records in SA (W5, D2), a return which accounts for over two-thirds of their points gained this term. Having beaten Juventus in three of their last four head-to-head games (D1), they will fancy their chances of bouncing back here and move themselves back into the top four.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

December 8, 2023
Juventus 20:45 SSC Napoli
December 9, 2023
Verona 15:00 Lazio
Atalanta 18:00 AC Milan
Inter Milan 20:45 Udinese
December 10, 2023
Frosinone 12:30 Torino
Monza 15:00 Genoa
Salernitana 18:00 Bologna
Roma 20:45 Fiorentina
December 11, 2023
Empoli 18:30 Lecce
Cagliari 20:45 Sassuolo
December 15, 2023
Genoa 20:45 Juventus
December 16, 2023
Lecce 15:00 Frosinone
SSC Napoli 18:00 Cagliari
Torino 20:45 Empoli
December 17, 2023
AC Milan 12:30 Monza
Udinese 15:00 Sassuolo
Fiorentina 15:00 Verona
Bologna 18:00 Roma
Lazio 20:45 Inter Milan
December 18, 2023
Atalanta 20:45 Salernitana

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Inter Milan 14 11 2 1 33 7 +26 35
2 Juventus 14 10 3 1 22 9 +13 33
3 AC Milan 14 9 2 3 24 15 +9 29
4 Roma 14 7 3 4 27 16 +11 24
5 SSC Napoli 14 7 3 4 26 17 +9 24
6 Fiorentina 14 7 2 5 23 17 +6 23
7 Bologna 14 5 7 2 16 11 +5 22
8 Atalanta 14 6 2 6 21 16 +5 20
9 Lazio 14 6 2 6 15 15 +0 20
10 Torino 14 5 4 5 13 16 -3 19
11 Monza 14 4 6 4 15 14 +1 18
12 Frosinone 14 5 3 6 20 24 -4 18
13 Lecce 14 3 7 4 16 19 -3 16
14 Genoa 14 4 3 7 15 19 -4 15
15 Sassuolo 14 4 3 7 21 26 -5 15
16 Udinese 14 1 9 4 12 21 -9 12
17 Empoli 14 3 2 9 9 26 -17 11
18 Verona 14 2 4 8 12 21 -9 10
19 Cagliari 14 2 4 8 13 26 -13 10
20 Salernitana 14 1 5 8 10 28 -18 8

Check Also

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo will travel to the capital this Monday to face Rayo Vallecano in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.