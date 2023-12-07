Juventus vs Napoli Preview

Juventus vs Napoli Competition – Serie A Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 8th December 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Serie A returns this weekend with defending champions Napoli travelling to Turin to face Juventus in Round 15 of the league season. The hosts have enjoyed a stellar season so far keeping tabs on Inter Milan at the summit of the league table thanks to ten wins in their opening 14 games (D3, L1). Their most recent win came in a 2-1 win over Monza at the weekend, which kept them just two points behind Inter Milan. That result also extended their unbeaten run to nine games (W7, D2), making them one of the most in-form sides in Europe. Their current title challenge has been built on solid defencive foundations, having conceded just nine times across their 14 league games so far this season. That robust backline has contributed to an unbeaten home league record to date (W5, D2). They will be desperate to win here as a victory at home to reigning champions Napoli would temporarily lift them into top spot. However, their hopes will come under serious threat against a Napoli side that Juve has failed to beat in the last two home H2Hs (D1, L1). The visitors are in a four-game sequence against top opposition, having faced Atalanta, Real Madrid and Inter in their last three games. Of those three games, they only managed to beat Atalanta 2-1 before a 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League and a 3-0 loss to Inter last time out. That loss to Inter caused quite a stir, with the Napoli CEO lodging a formal complaint about the quality of refereeing in Serie A after his side was controversially denied a penalty. But controversy aside, the visitors look unlikely to successfully defend their Scudetto after a run of eight league games with differing results in sequence (W4, D1, L3), leaving them eleven points from the top. However, their key strength has been their away form, as they boast one of only two unbeaten road records in SA (W5, D2), a return which accounts for over two-thirds of their points gained this term. Having beaten Juventus in three of their last four head-to-head games (D1), they will fancy their chances of bouncing back here and move themselves back into the top four. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
December 8, 2023 Juventus
20:45
SSC Napoli
December 9, 2023 Verona
15:00
Lazio
Atalanta
18:00
AC Milan
Inter Milan
20:45
Udinese
December 10, 2023 Frosinone
12:30
Torino
Monza
15:00
Genoa
Salernitana
18:00
Bologna
Roma
20:45
Fiorentina
December 11, 2023 Empoli
18:30
Lecce
Cagliari
20:45
Sassuolo
December 15, 2023 Genoa
20:45
Juventus
December 16, 2023 Lecce
15:00
Frosinone
SSC Napoli
18:00
Cagliari
Torino
20:45
Empoli
December 17, 2023 AC Milan
12:30
Monza
Udinese
15:00
Sassuolo
Fiorentina
15:00
Verona
Bologna
18:00
Roma
Lazio
20:45
Inter Milan
December 18, 2023 Atalanta
20:45
Salernitana
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
14
11
2
1
33
7
+26
35
2
Juventus
14
10
3
1
22
9
+13
33
3
AC Milan
14
9
2
3
24
15
+9
29
4
Roma
14
7
3
4
27
16
+11
24
5
SSC Napoli
14
7
3
4
26
17
+9
24
6
Fiorentina
14
7
2
5
23
17
+6
23
7
Bologna
14
5
7
2
16
11
+5
22
8
Atalanta
14
6
2
6
21
16
+5
20
9
Lazio
14
6
2
6
15
15
+0
20
10
Torino
14
5
4
5
13
16
-3
19
11
Monza
14
4
6
4
15
14
+1
18
12
Frosinone
14
5
3
6
20
24
-4
18
13
Lecce
14
3
7
4
16
19
-3
16
14
Genoa
14
4
3
7
15
19
-4
15
15
Sassuolo
14
4
3
7
21
26
-5
15
16
Udinese
14
1
9
4
12
21
-9
12
17
Empoli
14
3
2
9
9
26
-17
11
18
Verona
14
2
4
8
12
21
-9
10
19
Cagliari
14
2
4
8
13
26
-13
10
20
Salernitana
14
1
5
8
10
28
-18
8
