Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 10th December 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Top four hopefuls Tottenham and Newcastle will look to get back to winning ways when they square up in London this Sunday for Round 16 of the 2023/24 Premier League season. After their bright start to the season, Spurs have endured one of their worst runs in recent history, with their recent loss to West Ham seeing them make several negative records. Firstly, they became the first team in Premier League history to go five games without a win despite opening the scoring in each game (D1, L4). This record means that they have now dropped a PL-high 16 points from winning positions this season. Secondly, with that loss, they have now lost their last three home league games. Therefore, they will be desperate to avoid an extension to that unwanted piece of history against top-four rivals Newcastle. Manager Ange Postecoglou may be looking to his defence for improvement as his side have conceded 13 goals across their five-match winless run and 2+ goals in each. A clean sheet would, therefore, be precious currency in North London, especially as it would help Spurs avoid a fourth consecutive PL home defeat for the first time since April 2004. Meanwhile, Newcastle travel to London with their confidence dampened after an embarrassing 3-0 loss to relegation-threatened Everton and with Jamaal Lascelles forced off due to injury in that game, manager Eddie Howe has an even longer absentee list to contend with. The visiting manager will be desperate for his side to bounce back here, but his side has one of the division’s poorest away records, with Newcastle’s five away points being better than just four other PL sides. However, this is a fixture Newcastle dominated last season, winning 2-1 at Spurs before famously routing them 6-1 in the reverse fixture in April, scoring five times in the opening 21 minutes. Another victory here would break the deadlock between these sides in the all-time PL H2H stakes, which is level at 24 wins apiece (D8). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 9, 2023 Crystal Palace
13:30
Liverpool
Manchester United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United
16:00
Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Burnley
Aston Villa
18:30
Arsenal
December 10, 2023 Everton
15:00
Chelsea
Fulham
15:00
West Ham United
Luton Town
15:00
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Newcastle United
December 15, 2023 Nottingham Forest
21:00
Tottenham Hotspur
December 16, 2023 Manchester City
16:00
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
16:00
Fulham
Chelsea
16:00
Sheffield United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Luton Town
Burnley
18:30
Everton
December 17, 2023 Arsenal
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Brentford
15:00
Aston Villa
West Ham United
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool
17:30
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
15
11
3
1
33
14
+19
36
2
Liverpool
15
10
4
1
34
14
+20
34
3
Aston Villa
15
10
2
3
34
20
+14
32
4
Manchester City
15
9
3
3
36
17
+19
30
5
Tottenham Hotspur
15
8
3
4
29
22
+7
27
6
Manchester United
15
9
0
6
18
18
+0
27
7
Newcastle United
15
8
2
5
32
17
+15
26
8
Brighton & Hov…
15
7
4
4
32
27
+5
25
9
West Ham United
15
7
3
5
26
25
+1
24
10
Chelsea
15
5
4
6
26
24
+2
19
11
Brentford
15
5
4
6
23
21
+2
19
12
Fulham
15
5
3
7
21
26
-5
18
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15
5
3
7
20
25
-5
18
14
Crystal Palace
15
4
4
7
14
21
-7
16
15
AFC Bournemouth
15
4
4
7
18
30
-12
16
16
Nottingham Forest
15
3
4
8
16
27
-11
13
17
Everton
15
6
2
7
18
20
-2
10
18
Luton Town
15
2
3
10
16
30
-14
9
19
Burnley
15
2
1
12
15
33
-18
7
20
Sheffield United
15
1
2
12
11
41
-30
5
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table