Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 8, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 10th December 2023

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Top four hopefuls Tottenham and Newcastle will look to get back to winning ways when they square up in London this Sunday for Round 16 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

After their bright start to the season, Spurs have endured one of their worst runs in recent history, with their recent loss to West Ham seeing them make several negative records. Firstly, they became the first team in Premier League history to go five games without a win despite opening the scoring in each game (D1, L4). This record means that they have now dropped a PL-high 16 points from winning positions this season.

Secondly, with that loss, they have now lost their last three home league games. Therefore, they will be desperate to avoid an extension to that unwanted piece of history against top-four rivals Newcastle.

Manager Ange Postecoglou may be looking to his defence for improvement as his side have conceded 13 goals across their five-match winless run and 2+ goals in each. A clean sheet would, therefore, be precious currency in North London, especially as it would help Spurs avoid a fourth consecutive PL home defeat for the first time since April 2004.

Meanwhile, Newcastle travel to London with their confidence dampened after an embarrassing 3-0 loss to relegation-threatened Everton and with Jamaal Lascelles forced off due to injury in that game, manager Eddie Howe has an even longer absentee list to contend with.

The visiting manager will be desperate for his side to bounce back here, but his side has one of the division’s poorest away records, with Newcastle’s five away points being better than just four other PL sides. However, this is a fixture Newcastle dominated last season, winning 2-1 at Spurs before famously routing them 6-1 in the reverse fixture in April, scoring five times in the opening 21 minutes.

Another victory here would break the deadlock between these sides in the all-time PL H2H stakes, which is level at 24 wins apiece (D8).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 9, 2023
Crystal Palace 13:30 Liverpool
Manchester United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United 16:00 Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Burnley
Aston Villa 18:30 Arsenal
December 10, 2023
Everton 15:00 Chelsea
Fulham 15:00 West Ham United
Luton Town 15:00 Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Newcastle United
December 15, 2023
Nottingham Forest 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur
December 16, 2023
Manchester City 16:00 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 16:00 Fulham
Chelsea 16:00 Sheffield United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Luton Town
Burnley 18:30 Everton
December 17, 2023
Arsenal 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Brentford 15:00 Aston Villa
West Ham United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 15 11 3 1 33 14 +19 36
2 Liverpool 15 10 4 1 34 14 +20 34
3 Aston Villa 15 10 2 3 34 20 +14 32
4 Manchester City 15 9 3 3 36 17 +19 30
5 Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 3 4 29 22 +7 27
6 Manchester United 15 9 0 6 18 18 +0 27
7 Newcastle United 15 8 2 5 32 17 +15 26
8 Brighton & Hov… 15 7 4 4 32 27 +5 25
9 West Ham United 15 7 3 5 26 25 +1 24
10 Chelsea 15 5 4 6 26 24 +2 19
11 Brentford 15 5 4 6 23 21 +2 19
12 Fulham 15 5 3 7 21 26 -5 18
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 5 3 7 20 25 -5 18
14 Crystal Palace 15 4 4 7 14 21 -7 16
15 AFC Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 30 -12 16
16 Nottingham Forest 15 3 4 8 16 27 -11 13
17 Everton 15 6 2 7 18 20 -2 10
18 Luton Town 15 2 3 10 16 30 -14 9
19 Burnley 15 2 1 12 15 33 -18 7
20 Sheffield United 15 1 2 12 11 41 -30 5

