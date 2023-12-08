Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 10th December 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Top four hopefuls Tottenham and Newcastle will look to get back to winning ways when they square up in London this Sunday for Round 16 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

After their bright start to the season, Spurs have endured one of their worst runs in recent history, with their recent loss to West Ham seeing them make several negative records. Firstly, they became the first team in Premier League history to go five games without a win despite opening the scoring in each game (D1, L4). This record means that they have now dropped a PL-high 16 points from winning positions this season.

Secondly, with that loss, they have now lost their last three home league games. Therefore, they will be desperate to avoid an extension to that unwanted piece of history against top-four rivals Newcastle.

Manager Ange Postecoglou may be looking to his defence for improvement as his side have conceded 13 goals across their five-match winless run and 2+ goals in each. A clean sheet would, therefore, be precious currency in North London, especially as it would help Spurs avoid a fourth consecutive PL home defeat for the first time since April 2004.

Meanwhile, Newcastle travel to London with their confidence dampened after an embarrassing 3-0 loss to relegation-threatened Everton and with Jamaal Lascelles forced off due to injury in that game, manager Eddie Howe has an even longer absentee list to contend with.

The visiting manager will be desperate for his side to bounce back here, but his side has one of the division’s poorest away records, with Newcastle’s five away points being better than just four other PL sides. However, this is a fixture Newcastle dominated last season, winning 2-1 at Spurs before famously routing them 6-1 in the reverse fixture in April, scoring five times in the opening 21 minutes.

Another victory here would break the deadlock between these sides in the all-time PL H2H stakes, which is level at 24 wins apiece (D8).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Crystal Palace 13:30 Liverpool Manchester United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Sheffield United 16:00 Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Burnley Aston Villa 18:30 Arsenal Everton 15:00 Chelsea Fulham 15:00 West Ham United Luton Town 15:00 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 16:00 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 16:00 Fulham Chelsea 16:00 Sheffield United AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Luton Town Burnley 18:30 Everton Arsenal 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Brentford 15:00 Aston Villa West Ham United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United

