Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas Date: 11th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Celta Vigo will travel to the capital this Monday to face Rayo Vallecano in the 16th round of the 2023/24 La Liga season. The hosts were made to sweat in midweek for their 2-0 victory over Segunda División RFEF outfit Yeclano in the Copa del Rey, with late goals from veteran striker Radamel Falcao and Raúl de Tomás sealing the win. They will now hope to build on that win here in the league where Los Franjirrojos are struggling after recording one victory since mid-September (D7, L2). That run of form has seen them plummet down the table, even if they were still ten points above the drop zone after round 15. A return home to the Estadio de Vallecas would have been encouraging for them if not that they are winless in their last four league home games despite scoring first in those games. So they may have to work hard again for a win here, given that they are winless in four games against Celta Vigo (D2, L2). But the visitors travel to Madrid in dire form, having not won a league game in eleven outings (D5, L6)-their joint-longest winless run in the Spanish top-flight this century. Celta received a small midweek boost with a cup win of their own over lower-tier Sestao in the Copa del Rey. It is their league form which has piled the pressure on manager Rafael Benítez, whose side sits in the relegation zone. The boss insists he’s still got the support of the club, but he will be only too aware that defeat in this fixture will lead to further speculation over his future. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
December 8, 2023 Getafe
21:00
Valencia
December 9, 2023 Alaves
14:00
Las Palmas
Real Betis
16:15
Real Madrid
Villarreal
18:30
Real Sociedad
Mallorca
21:00
Sevilla
December 10, 2023 Atlético de Madrid
14:00
Almeria
Granada
16:15
Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz
18:30
Osasuna
Barcelona
21:00
Girona
December 11, 2023 Rayo Vallecano
21:00
Celta Vigo
December 15, 2023 Osasuna
21:00
Rayo Vallecano
December 16, 2023 Celta Vigo
14:00
Granada
Athletic Bilbao
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Sevilla
18:30
Getafe
Valencia
21:00
Barcelona
December 17, 2023 Almeria
14:00
Mallorca
Real Sociedad
16:15
Real Betis
Las Palmas
18:30
Cadiz
Real Madrid
21:00
Villarreal
December 18, 2023 Girona
21:00
Alaves
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
15
12
2
1
33
9
+24
38
2
Girona
15
12
2
1
34
18
+16
38
3
Barcelona
15
10
4
1
28
14
+14
34
4
Atlético de Madrid
14
10
1
3
30
13
+17
31
5
Athletic Bilbao
15
8
4
3
30
18
+12
28
6
Real Sociedad
15
7
5
3
26
18
+8
26
7
Real Betis
15
6
7
2
18
16
+2
25
8
Las Palmas
15
6
3
6
13
13
+0
21
9
Valencia
15
5
4
6
17
20
-3
19
10
Getafe
15
4
7
4
17
20
-3
19
11
Rayo Vallecano
15
4
7
4
16
22
-6
19
12
Villarreal
15
4
4
7
22
26
-4
16
13
Alaves
15
4
4
7
14
19
-5
16
14
Osasuna
15
4
3
8
17
25
-8
15
15
Sevilla
14
2
7
5
20
20
+0
13
16
Cadiz
15
2
6
7
12
22
-10
12
17
Mallorca
15
1
8
6
13
20
-7
11
18
Celta Vigo
15
1
6
8
15
25
-10
9
19
Granada
15
1
4
10
19
35
-16
7
20
Almeria
15
0
4
11
16
37
-21
4
Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas
Date: 11th December 2023
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Celta Vigo will travel to the capital this Monday to face Rayo Vallecano in the 16th round of the 2023/24 La Liga season.
The hosts were made to sweat in midweek for their 2-0 victory over Segunda División RFEF outfit Yeclano in the Copa del Rey, with late goals from veteran striker Radamel Falcao and Raúl de Tomás sealing the win.
They will now hope to build on that win here in the league where Los Franjirrojos are struggling after recording one victory since mid-September (D7, L2).
That run of form has seen them plummet down the table, even if they were still ten points above the drop zone after round 15.
A return home to the Estadio de Vallecas would have been encouraging for them if not that they are winless in their last four league home games despite scoring first in those games.
So they may have to work hard again for a win here, given that they are winless in four games against Celta Vigo (D2, L2). But the visitors travel to Madrid in dire form, having not won a league game in eleven outings (D5, L6)-their joint-longest winless run in the Spanish top-flight this century.
Celta received a small midweek boost with a cup win of their own over lower-tier Sestao in the Copa del Rey.
It is their league form which has piled the pressure on manager Rafael Benítez, whose side sits in the relegation zone. The boss insists he’s still got the support of the club, but he will be only too aware that defeat in this fixture will lead to further speculation over his future.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table