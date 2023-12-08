AdAd

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas

Date: 11th December 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Celta Vigo will travel to the capital this Monday to face Rayo Vallecano in the 16th round of the 2023/24 La Liga season.

The hosts were made to sweat in midweek for their 2-0 victory over Segunda División RFEF outfit Yeclano in the Copa del Rey, with late goals from veteran striker Radamel Falcao and Raúl de Tomás sealing the win.

They will now hope to build on that win here in the league where Los Franjirrojos are struggling after recording one victory since mid-September (D7, L2).

That run of form has seen them plummet down the table, even if they were still ten points above the drop zone after round 15.

A return home to the Estadio de Vallecas would have been encouraging for them if not that they are winless in their last four league home games despite scoring first in those games.

So they may have to work hard again for a win here, given that they are winless in four games against Celta Vigo (D2, L2). But the visitors travel to Madrid in dire form, having not won a league game in eleven outings (D5, L6)-their joint-longest winless run in the Spanish top-flight this century.

Celta received a small midweek boost with a cup win of their own over lower-tier Sestao in the Copa del Rey.

It is their league form which has piled the pressure on manager Rafael Benítez, whose side sits in the relegation zone. The boss insists he’s still got the support of the club, but he will be only too aware that defeat in this fixture will lead to further speculation over his future.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

December 8, 2023
Getafe 21:00 Valencia
December 9, 2023
Alaves 14:00 Las Palmas
Real Betis 16:15 Real Madrid
Villarreal 18:30 Real Sociedad
Mallorca 21:00 Sevilla
December 10, 2023
Atlético de Madrid 14:00 Almeria
Granada 16:15 Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz 18:30 Osasuna
Barcelona 21:00 Girona
December 11, 2023
Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Celta Vigo
December 15, 2023
Osasuna 21:00 Rayo Vallecano
December 16, 2023
Celta Vigo 14:00 Granada
Athletic Bilbao 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Sevilla 18:30 Getafe
Valencia 21:00 Barcelona
December 17, 2023
Almeria 14:00 Mallorca
Real Sociedad 16:15 Real Betis
Las Palmas 18:30 Cadiz
Real Madrid 21:00 Villarreal
December 18, 2023
Girona 21:00 Alaves

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 15 12 2 1 33 9 +24 38
2 Girona 15 12 2 1 34 18 +16 38
3 Barcelona 15 10 4 1 28 14 +14 34
4 Atlético de Madrid 14 10 1 3 30 13 +17 31
5 Athletic Bilbao 15 8 4 3 30 18 +12 28
6 Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 26 18 +8 26
7 Real Betis 15 6 7 2 18 16 +2 25
8 Las Palmas 15 6 3 6 13 13 +0 21
9 Valencia 15 5 4 6 17 20 -3 19
10 Getafe 15 4 7 4 17 20 -3 19
11 Rayo Vallecano 15 4 7 4 16 22 -6 19
12 Villarreal 15 4 4 7 22 26 -4 16
13 Alaves 15 4 4 7 14 19 -5 16
14 Osasuna 15 4 3 8 17 25 -8 15
15 Sevilla 14 2 7 5 20 20 +0 13
16 Cadiz 15 2 6 7 12 22 -10 12
17 Mallorca 15 1 8 6 13 20 -7 11
18 Celta Vigo 15 1 6 8 15 25 -10 9
19 Granada 15 1 4 10 19 35 -16 7
20 Almeria 15 0 4 11 16 37 -21 4

