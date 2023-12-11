Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 13th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain will look to book their place in the next round of the Champions League when they travel to Signal Iduna Park to face Borussia Dortmund this Wednesday.

The German side enter into this tie already qualified for the knockout stages after recording three wins (D1, L1) from their opening five games. However, the hosts will be pushing to avoid defeat against Paris Saint-Germain so that they can finish as group winners and get a favourable draw in the next round.

But Edin Terzić’s side go into this tie in poor form, having not won a game since their 3-1 win at AC Milan on matchday five, most recently going down 3-2 to RB Leipzig (D1, L2). They will hope to be unbeaten as both previous home H2Hs (W1, D1) can inspire a return to winning ways here, while their record of losing just two European home games against French opponents (W6, D3) should also give them huge confidence going into this tie.

Meanwhile, PSG kept their chances of progressing from this ‘group of death’ in their own hands after snatching a point from in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in their last UCL game courtesy of a late Kylian Mbappe penalty. They need to win here to guarantee their progress and win the group regardless of the Newcastle-AC Milan result.

As they have a clear lead in Ligue 1 after eight consecutive league wins, they should be heading to Dortmund in good spirits. However, they’ve lost each of their last three UCL away fixtures, starting with their last visit to Germany when they were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich in March. As they bid to avoid losing four UCL away outings in a row for the first time, recent trips to Germany haven’t been successful for the Parisians who have only won one of their last six UCL away games against Bundesliga opponents (D1, L4).