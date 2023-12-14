Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 15th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The Premier League resumes this Friday with Tottenham Hotspur travelling to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. The struggling hosts will welcome Spurs to the City Ground looking to end a run of five games without a win (D1, L4), having failed to win since beating Aston Villa 2-0 on this ground in November. They did end a run of four consecutive defeats in their last game, though–a 1-1 draw with Wolves away from home. Under pressure Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper appreciated the supporters who have kept faith in him throughout the difficult season. But with his side just two places and five points above the drop zone, the Englishman needs a quick improvement if he is to avoid getting sacked and his side getting sucked into the relegation zone. Last, a game at the City Ground may be the magic the Tricky Trees need to get back to form. However, they have not had comfort at home recently, having won just once in competitive action since defeating strugglers Sheffield United in their opening home game of the season (W1, D3, L3). That game was their first and only other Friday night game of the season so far, an omen they will hope can carry them forward in what will be their fourth consecutive PL home game starting as the underdog (W1, L2). Tottenham will travel to Nottingham in good spirits after ending a run of five games without defeat with a massive 4-1 win over Newcastle United last time. A brace from Richarlison and goals from Destiny Udogie and Son ensured Ange Postecoglou’s side won their first league game since October. They will now look to record back-to-back wins for the first time since October against this struggling Forest side whom they have beaten in their last four Premier League head-to-head meetings. Moreover, returning to the road is unlikely to faze the visitors, who have lost fewer away league games than all but Liverpool this season (W4, D3, L1). However, there could be something in the Friday night air for Tottenham to deal with, as they have the lowest win rate in league games played on this specific day of the week (25% – W3, D4, L5) than they do on any other given day in PL action. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 16, 2023 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Luton Town
Burnley
18:30
Everton
December 17, 2023 Arsenal
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Brentford
15:00
Aston Villa
West Ham United
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool
17:30
Manchester United
December 21, 2023 Crystal Palace
21:00
Brighton & Hov…
December 22, 2023 Aston Villa
21:00
Sheffield United
December 23, 2023 Manchester City
01:00
Brentford
West Ham United
13:30
Manchester United
Fulham
16:00
Burnley
Luton Town
16:00
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
18:30
Arsenal
December 24, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Chelsea
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
16
11
4
1
36
15
+21
37
2
Arsenal
16
11
3
2
33
15
+18
36
3
Aston Villa
16
11
2
3
35
20
+15
35
4
Manchester City
17
10
4
3
40
20
+20
34
5
Tottenham Hotspur
17
10
3
4
35
23
+12
33
6
Newcastle United
17
9
2
6
36
21
+15
29
7
Manchester United
16
9
0
7
18
21
-3
27
8
Brighton & Hov…
16
7
5
4
33
28
+5
26
9
West Ham United
16
7
3
6
26
30
-4
24
10
Chelsea
17
6
4
7
28
26
+2
22
11
Fulham
17
6
3
8
26
29
-3
21
12
Brentford
16
5
4
7
23
22
+1
19
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
5
4
7
21
26
-5
19
14
AFC Bournemouth
16
5
4
7
21
30
-9
19
15
Crystal Palace
17
4
5
8
17
25
-8
17
16
Nottingham Forest
17
3
5
9
17
30
-13
14
17
Everton
16
7
2
7
20
20
+0
13
18
Luton Town
16
2
3
11
17
32
-15
9
19
Burnley
16
2
2
12
16
34
-18
8
20
Sheffield United
17
2
2
13
12
43
-31
8
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: The City Ground
Date: 15th December 2023
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
The Premier League resumes this Friday with Tottenham Hotspur travelling to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.
The struggling hosts will welcome Spurs to the City Ground looking to end a run of five games without a win (D1, L4), having failed to win since beating Aston Villa 2-0 on this ground in November. They did end a run of four consecutive defeats in their last game, though–a 1-1 draw with Wolves away from home.
Under pressure Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper appreciated the supporters who have kept faith in him throughout the difficult season. But with his side just two places and five points above the drop zone, the Englishman needs a quick improvement if he is to avoid getting sacked and his side getting sucked into the relegation zone.
Last, a game at the City Ground may be the magic the Tricky Trees need to get back to form. However, they have not had comfort at home recently, having won just once in competitive action since defeating strugglers Sheffield United in their opening home game of the season (W1, D3, L3). That game was their first and only other Friday night game of the season so far, an omen they will hope can carry them forward in what will be their fourth consecutive PL home game starting as the underdog (W1, L2).
Tottenham will travel to Nottingham in good spirits after ending a run of five games without defeat with a massive 4-1 win over Newcastle United last time. A brace from Richarlison and goals from Destiny Udogie and Son ensured Ange Postecoglou’s side won their first league game since October.
They will now look to record back-to-back wins for the first time since October against this struggling Forest side whom they have beaten in their last four Premier League head-to-head meetings. Moreover, returning to the road is unlikely to faze the visitors, who have lost fewer away league games than all but Liverpool this season (W4, D3, L1).
However, there could be something in the Friday night air for Tottenham to deal with, as they have the lowest win rate in league games played on this specific day of the week (25% – W3, D4, L5) than they do on any other given day in PL action.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table