Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 15th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Premier League resumes this Friday with Tottenham Hotspur travelling to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

The struggling hosts will welcome Spurs to the City Ground looking to end a run of five games without a win (D1, L4), having failed to win since beating Aston Villa 2-0 on this ground in November. They did end a run of four consecutive defeats in their last game, though–a 1-1 draw with Wolves away from home.

Under pressure Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper appreciated the supporters who have kept faith in him throughout the difficult season. But with his side just two places and five points above the drop zone, the Englishman needs a quick improvement if he is to avoid getting sacked and his side getting sucked into the relegation zone.

Last, a game at the City Ground may be the magic the Tricky Trees need to get back to form. However, they have not had comfort at home recently, having won just once in competitive action since defeating strugglers Sheffield United in their opening home game of the season (W1, D3, L3). That game was their first and only other Friday night game of the season so far, an omen they will hope can carry them forward in what will be their fourth consecutive PL home game starting as the underdog (W1, L2).

Tottenham will travel to Nottingham in good spirits after ending a run of five games without defeat with a massive 4-1 win over Newcastle United last time. A brace from Richarlison and goals from Destiny Udogie and Son ensured Ange Postecoglou’s side won their first league game since October.

They will now look to record back-to-back wins for the first time since October against this struggling Forest side whom they have beaten in their last four Premier League head-to-head meetings. Moreover, returning to the road is unlikely to faze the visitors, who have lost fewer away league games than all but Liverpool this season (W4, D3, L1).

However, there could be something in the Friday night air for Tottenham to deal with, as they have the lowest win rate in league games played on this specific day of the week (25% – W3, D4, L5) than they do on any other given day in PL action.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Luton Town Burnley 18:30 Everton Arsenal 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Brentford 15:00 Aston Villa West Ham United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 21:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 21:00 Sheffield United Manchester City 01:00 Brentford West Ham United 13:30 Manchester United Fulham 16:00 Burnley Luton Town 16:00 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Everton Liverpool 18:30 Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Chelsea

