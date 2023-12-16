Atalanta vs Salernitana Preview

Atalanta vs Salernitana Competition – Serie A Stadium – Gewiss Stadium Date: 18th December 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Atalanta will look to make it back-to-back league wins when they welcome Salernitana to the Gewiss Stadium on Monday.

After a recent wobble that saw them fail to win in three league games (D2, L1), the hosts bounced back in style last weekend with a huge 3-2 win over AC Milan at home. Goals from Ademola Lookman and Luis Muriel gave them the win and ensured Gian Piero Gasperini’s side maintained pace with the top four.

They currently sit two points off Roma in fourth position and also secured the top spot in their Europa League group courtesy of a 4-0 win over Polish side Rakow on Thursday. So they will go into this game with some positive momentum and confidence, especially as they beat their Monday opponents in this fixture last season (8-2 win).

However, Salernitana avenged that 8-2 loss to Atalanta in this stadium last season by beating them 1-0 at home. That win was the second time since their return to Serie A that the visitors denied the Bergamo outfit a win in four head-to-head meetings (W1, D1, L2).

Salernitana will go to Gewiss Stadium hoping for a good result that will end their back-to-back league defeats. However, even the most optimistic Salernitana fan wouldn’t fancy their side’s chances here, given that the visitors have not won a Serie A away game since their 2-1 win over Leece in January (D8, L8 since then).

With his side sitting bottom of the table after conceding 30 times and scoring just eleven times this season, Filippo Inzaghi knows that he must begin winning to ensure he doesn’t suffer the same fate as former coach Davide Nicola, who was sacked in October after a terrible start to the season.

