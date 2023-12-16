AdAd

Atalanta vs Salernitana Preview

Atalanta vs Salernitana

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Gewiss Stadium

Date: 18th December 2023

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Atalanta will look to make it back-to-back league wins when they welcome Salernitana to the Gewiss Stadium on Monday.

After a recent wobble that saw them fail to win in three league games (D2, L1), the hosts bounced back in style last weekend with a huge 3-2 win over AC Milan at home. Goals from Ademola Lookman and Luis Muriel gave them the win and ensured Gian Piero Gasperini’s side maintained pace with the top four.

They currently sit two points off Roma in fourth position and also secured the top spot in their Europa League group courtesy of a 4-0 win over Polish side Rakow on Thursday. So they will go into this game with some positive momentum and confidence, especially as they beat their Monday opponents in this fixture last season (8-2 win).

However, Salernitana avenged that 8-2 loss to Atalanta in this stadium last season by beating them 1-0 at home. That win was the second time since their return to Serie A that the visitors denied the Bergamo outfit a win in four head-to-head meetings (W1, D1, L2).

Salernitana will go to Gewiss Stadium hoping for a good result that will end their back-to-back league defeats. However, even the most optimistic Salernitana fan wouldn’t fancy their side’s chances here, given that the visitors have not won a Serie A away game since their 2-1 win over Leece in January (D8, L8 since then).

With his side sitting bottom of the table after conceding 30 times and scoring just eleven times this season, Filippo Inzaghi knows that he must begin winning to ensure he doesn’t suffer the same fate as former coach Davide Nicola, who was sacked in October after a terrible start to the season.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

December 16, 2023
SSC Napoli 18:00 Cagliari
Torino 20:45 Empoli
December 17, 2023
AC Milan 12:30 Monza
Fiorentina 15:00 Verona
Udinese 15:00 Sassuolo
Bologna 18:00 Roma
Lazio 20:45 Inter Milan
December 18, 2023
Atalanta 20:45 Salernitana
December 22, 2023
Empoli 18:30 Lazio
Sassuolo 18:30 Genoa
Monza 20:45 Fiorentina
Salernitana 20:45 AC Milan
December 23, 2023
Frosinone 12:30 Juventus
Bologna 15:00 Atalanta
Torino 15:00 Udinese
Verona 18:00 Cagliari
Inter Milan 18:00 Lecce
Roma 20:45 SSC Napoli

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 37 7 +30 38
2 Juventus 16 11 4 1 24 10 +14 37
3 AC Milan 15 9 2 4 26 18 +8 29
4 Roma 15 7 4 4 28 17 +11 25
5 Bologna 15 6 7 2 18 12 +6 25
6 SSC Napoli 15 7 3 5 26 18 +8 24
7 Fiorentina 15 7 3 5 24 18 +6 24
8 Atalanta 15 7 2 6 24 18 +6 23
9 Monza 15 5 6 4 16 14 +2 21
10 Lazio 15 6 3 6 16 16 +0 21
11 Torino 15 5 5 5 13 16 -3 20
12 Lecce 16 4 8 4 19 21 -2 20
13 Frosinone 16 5 4 7 21 26 -5 19
14 Genoa 16 4 4 8 16 21 -5 16
15 Sassuolo 15 4 3 8 22 28 -6 15
16 Cagliari 15 3 4 8 15 27 -12 13
17 Udinese 15 1 9 5 12 25 -13 12
18 Empoli 15 3 3 9 10 27 -17 12
19 Verona 15 2 5 8 13 22 -9 11
20 Salernitana 15 1 5 9 11 30 -19 8

