Atalanta vs Salernitana Preview

Atalanta vs Salernitana Competition – Serie A Stadium – Gewiss Stadium Date: 18th December 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Atalanta will look to make it back-to-back league wins when they welcome Salernitana to the Gewiss Stadium on Monday. After a recent wobble that saw them fail to win in three league games (D2, L1), the hosts bounced back in style last weekend with a huge 3-2 win over AC Milan at home. Goals from Ademola Lookman and Luis Muriel gave them the win and ensured Gian Piero Gasperini’s side maintained pace with the top four. They currently sit two points off Roma in fourth position and also secured the top spot in their Europa League group courtesy of a 4-0 win over Polish side Rakow on Thursday. So they will go into this game with some positive momentum and confidence, especially as they beat their Monday opponents in this fixture last season (8-2 win). However, Salernitana avenged that 8-2 loss to Atalanta in this stadium last season by beating them 1-0 at home. That win was the second time since their return to Serie A that the visitors denied the Bergamo outfit a win in four head-to-head meetings (W1, D1, L2). Salernitana will go to Gewiss Stadium hoping for a good result that will end their back-to-back league defeats. However, even the most optimistic Salernitana fan wouldn’t fancy their side’s chances here, given that the visitors have not won a Serie A away game since their 2-1 win over Leece in January (D8, L8 since then). With his side sitting bottom of the table after conceding 30 times and scoring just eleven times this season, Filippo Inzaghi knows that he must begin winning to ensure he doesn’t suffer the same fate as former coach Davide Nicola, who was sacked in October after a terrible start to the season. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
December 16, 2023 SSC Napoli
18:00
Cagliari
Torino
20:45
Empoli
December 17, 2023 AC Milan
12:30
Monza
Fiorentina
15:00
Verona
Udinese
15:00
Sassuolo
Bologna
18:00
Roma
Lazio
20:45
Inter Milan
December 18, 2023 Atalanta
20:45
Salernitana
December 22, 2023 Empoli
18:30
Lazio
Sassuolo
18:30
Genoa
Monza
20:45
Fiorentina
Salernitana
20:45
AC Milan
December 23, 2023 Frosinone
12:30
Juventus
Bologna
15:00
Atalanta
Torino
15:00
Udinese
Verona
18:00
Cagliari
Inter Milan
18:00
Lecce
Roma
20:45
SSC Napoli
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
15
12
2
1
37
7
+30
38
2
Juventus
16
11
4
1
24
10
+14
37
3
AC Milan
15
9
2
4
26
18
+8
29
4
Roma
15
7
4
4
28
17
+11
25
5
Bologna
15
6
7
2
18
12
+6
25
6
SSC Napoli
15
7
3
5
26
18
+8
24
7
Fiorentina
15
7
3
5
24
18
+6
24
8
Atalanta
15
7
2
6
24
18
+6
23
9
Monza
15
5
6
4
16
14
+2
21
10
Lazio
15
6
3
6
16
16
+0
21
11
Torino
15
5
5
5
13
16
-3
20
12
Lecce
16
4
8
4
19
21
-2
20
13
Frosinone
16
5
4
7
21
26
-5
19
14
Genoa
16
4
4
8
16
21
-5
16
15
Sassuolo
15
4
3
8
22
28
-6
15
16
Cagliari
15
3
4
8
15
27
-12
13
17
Udinese
15
1
9
5
12
25
-13
12
18
Empoli
15
3
3
9
10
27
-17
12
19
Verona
15
2
5
8
13
22
-9
11
20
Salernitana
15
1
5
9
11
30
-19
8
