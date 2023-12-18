Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium – Stamford Bridge Date: 19th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After an intriguing weekend of Premier League action, Chelsea and Newcastle will look to extend their participation in the League Cup when both sides meet at Stamford Bridge in the quarterfinal round this Tuesday.

The Blues qualified for this stage thanks to a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in November. So far in this competition, they have faced AFC Wimbledon (2-1), Brighton (1-0) and the aforementioned Blackburn so Newcastle will be their second Premier League opponent in this competition.

But with just one league win over teams that finished last season in the top eight, Mauricio Pochettino’s side come into this tie with improvement needed. Two wins from their previous six games (D1, L3) also shows they need to step up their game, especially as they have failed to beat Newcastle in their last three head-to-head games (D1, L2).

However, a hard-fought 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday extended their unbeaten run at home to four games (W3, D1) which boost their confidence, while the return of some key players from injury will also help the Blues.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will travel to London without several first-team stars and several fatigued players. A 3-0 win over Fulham over the weekend should boost their morale here, as it ended a terrible run of three straight losses in all competitions.

Having beaten last year’s EFL Cup winners Manchester United in the last round, Eddie Howe’s side will also fancy their chances here. But their record of one win from their last eight away games in all competitions (D3, L4) could pose another hindering block in their quest to reach the finals of this competition for the second year running.