Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

Liverpool vs West Ham United Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium – Anfield Date: 20th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Record Carabao Cup holders Liverpool will look to book a place in the competition’s semifinals when they face West Ham at Anfield this Wednesday.

The Reds welcome the Hammers to their home ground on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with fierce rivals Manchester United. The result ended a run of eleven consecutive home wins in all competitions for Jürgen Klopp’s side and also resulted in the Reds losing the top spot in the league.

They will now look to bounce back here and return to winning ways at Anfield where they are unbeaten in all competitions since their 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in February. They will be the favourites to win here as they have won their last seven games against West Ham at Anfield, scoring 2+ goals on five occasions and keeping two clean sheets.

But despite Liverpool’s form at Anfield, West Ham will fancy their chances here, as they have won seven of their last ten games in all competitions, losing just twice (D1). The most recent win came in a 3-0 home win against Wolves–their second clean sheet in a row.

Moreover, David Moyes’ side will also be buoyed by their record in this competition this season, having already beaten Arsenal 3-1 in the last round. However, a patchy away form could be the visitors’ undoing, as they have lost four out of their last seven trips (W3), including a 5-0 loss to Fulham in their last away outing.