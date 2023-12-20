Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 21st December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The Christmas holiday Premier League fixtures begin this Thursday with Crystal Palace welcoming great rivals Brighton to Selhurst Park for what is expected to be another classic. The hosts welcome the Seagulls, who are looking to pick up their first win since early November. The Eagles have endured a miserable past month and will be desperate to avoid completing seven consecutive Premier League games without a victory (D2, L4) for the first time since a run of 12 winless games that cost former boss Patrick Vieira his job back in March when they host Roberto De Zerbi’s side. They will come into this tie in buoyant mood after snatching a point from Manchester City in their last match, returning from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against the champions at the Etihad. Late strikes from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise in that game helped Roy Hodgson’s side score multiple goals in a PL game for just the fourth time this season. That underlines the struggles the hosts have had in attack this season, especially at Selhurst Park, where they have scored a league-low seven PL goals all season – something that has undoubtedly contributed to their six-match winless home run (D2, L4). Meanwhile, Brighton will be desperate to bounce back from their toothless performance against Arsenal when they travel to London. The Seagulls were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates–their fifth loss already in the league season. That result has pushed them down the table, and they now travel to London sitting in ninth position, six points behind Tottenham who are in fifth place. So this game is a must-win for them if they want to qualify for Europe for the second season in a row. Winning here should be possible for them, given that they have lost just one game against teams starting this round below them in the table (W5, D4). This fixture is undoubtedly one that means a lot to supporters of the two clubs, and it’s the fans of Brighton who secured bragging rights most recently with a 1-0 victory in the last H2H back in March. That was the fourth straight meeting between the two to produce under 2.5 match goals (D3), so don’t be shocked to see another cagey affair here. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 16, 2023 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Luton Town
December 23, 2023 Manchester City
01:00
Brentford
West Ham United
13:30
Manchester United
Fulham
16:00
Burnley
Luton Town
16:00
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
18:30
Arsenal
December 24, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Chelsea
December 26, 2023 Newcastle United
13:30
Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Fulham
Sheffield United
16:00
Luton Town
Burnley
18:30
Liverpool
Manchester United
21:00
Aston Villa
December 27, 2023 Brentford
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea
20:30
Crystal Palace
Everton
21:15
Manchester City
December 28, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
21:15
West Ham United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
17
12
3
2
35
15
+20
39
2
Aston Villa
18
12
3
3
38
22
+16
39
3
Liverpool
17
11
5
1
36
15
+21
38
4
Manchester City
17
10
4
3
40
20
+20
34
5
Tottenham Hotspur
17
10
3
4
35
23
+12
33
6
Newcastle United
17
9
2
6
36
21
+15
29
7
Manchester United
17
9
1
7
18
21
-3
28
8
Brighton & Hov…
18
7
6
5
34
31
+3
27
9
West Ham United
17
8
3
6
29
30
-1
27
10
Chelsea
17
6
4
7
28
26
+2
22
11
Fulham
17
6
3
8
26
29
-3
21
12
Brentford
17
5
4
8
24
24
+0
19
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
5
4
8
21
29
-8
19
14
AFC Bournemouth
16
5
4
7
21
30
-9
19
15
Crystal Palace
18
4
6
8
18
26
-8
18
16
Everton
17
8
2
7
22
20
+2
16
17
Nottingham Forest
17
3
5
9
17
30
-13
14
18
Luton Town
16
2
3
11
17
32
-15
9
19
Sheffield United
18
2
3
13
13
44
-31
9
20
Burnley
17
2
2
13
16
36
-20
8
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Selhurst Park
Date: 21st December 2023
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
The Christmas holiday Premier League fixtures begin this Thursday with Crystal Palace welcoming great rivals Brighton to Selhurst Park for what is expected to be another classic.
The hosts welcome the Seagulls, who are looking to pick up their first win since early November.
The Eagles have endured a miserable past month and will be desperate to avoid completing seven consecutive Premier League games without a victory (D2, L4) for the first time since a run of 12 winless games that cost former boss Patrick Vieira his job back in March when they host Roberto De Zerbi’s side.
They will come into this tie in buoyant mood after snatching a point from Manchester City in their last match, returning from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against the champions at the Etihad.
Late strikes from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise in that game helped Roy Hodgson’s side score multiple goals in a PL game for just the fourth time this season. That underlines the struggles the hosts have had in attack this season, especially at Selhurst Park, where they have scored a league-low seven PL goals all season – something that has undoubtedly contributed to their six-match winless home run (D2, L4).
Meanwhile, Brighton will be desperate to bounce back from their toothless performance against Arsenal when they travel to London. The Seagulls were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates–their fifth loss already in the league season.
That result has pushed them down the table, and they now travel to London sitting in ninth position, six points behind Tottenham who are in fifth place. So this game is a must-win for them if they want to qualify for Europe for the second season in a row.
Winning here should be possible for them, given that they have lost just one game against teams starting this round below them in the table (W5, D4).
This fixture is undoubtedly one that means a lot to supporters of the two clubs, and it’s the fans of Brighton who secured bragging rights most recently with a 1-0 victory in the last H2H back in March. That was the fourth straight meeting between the two to produce under 2.5 match goals (D3), so don’t be shocked to see another cagey affair here.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table