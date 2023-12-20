Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Preview

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 22nd December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Aston Villa will be looking to continue their impeccable run at home when they welcome Sheffield United to Villa Park this Friday. The Clarets and Blues come into this tie with a chance to provisionally move to the top of the league table having kept themselves one point behind Arsenal at the top of the table thanks to a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford in their last game. In that game, the ‘Villans’ lived up to their moniker as they picked up a straight red card and five yellows, including one for boss Unai Emery, who admitted he has to assess his side’s behaviour. Despite their ill-discipline, the hosts are in good mood at Villa Park, where they are currently enjoying a club-record run of 15 straight home PL victories. That run culminated in 1-0 wins over last season’s top-two sides Arsenal and Manchester City. And so many Villa faithful will hope their side can give them the gift of another comprehensive win. However, Sheffield United will have other ideas when they travel to Birmingham on Friday. The visitors, who have picked up just one win from their opening three games since the dramatic return of Chris Wilder (W1, L2), will be hoping for better here as he attempts to drag his side off the bottom of the table. But his side have now failed to score in a joint league-high seven games and are sitting just two points better off than where the infamous Derby side of 2007/08 – statistically the worst side in PL history – were at this stage; it is difficult to make a case for them to bridge the six-point gap to 17th. Perhaps exacerbating a sense of impending doom is that the blunt Blades have conceded 13 times whilst scoring just once in reply across their last four away games. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 16, 2023 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Luton Town
December 23, 2023 Manchester City
01:00
Brentford
West Ham United
13:30
Manchester United
Fulham
16:00
Burnley
Luton Town
16:00
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
18:30
Arsenal
December 24, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Chelsea
December 26, 2023 Newcastle United
13:30
Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Fulham
Sheffield United
16:00
Luton Town
Burnley
18:30
Liverpool
Manchester United
21:00
Aston Villa
December 27, 2023 Brentford
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea
20:30
Crystal Palace
Everton
21:15
Manchester City
December 28, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
21:15
West Ham United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
17
12
3
2
35
15
+20
39
2
Aston Villa
18
12
3
3
38
22
+16
39
3
Liverpool
17
11
5
1
36
15
+21
38
4
Manchester City
17
10
4
3
40
20
+20
34
5
Tottenham Hotspur
17
10
3
4
35
23
+12
33
6
Newcastle United
17
9
2
6
36
21
+15
29
7
Manchester United
17
9
1
7
18
21
-3
28
8
Brighton & Hov…
18
7
6
5
34
31
+3
27
9
West Ham United
17
8
3
6
29
30
-1
27
10
Chelsea
17
6
4
7
28
26
+2
22
11
Fulham
17
6
3
8
26
29
-3
21
12
Brentford
17
5
4
8
24
24
+0
19
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
5
4
8
21
29
-8
19
14
AFC Bournemouth
16
5
4
7
21
30
-9
19
15
Crystal Palace
18
4
6
8
18
26
-8
18
16
Everton
17
8
2
7
22
20
+2
16
17
Nottingham Forest
17
3
5
9
17
30
-13
14
18
Luton Town
16
2
3
11
17
32
-15
9
19
Sheffield United
18
2
3
13
13
44
-31
9
20
Burnley
17
2
2
13
16
36
-20
8
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table