Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 21, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 23rd December 2023

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

First meets second in the Premier League this Saturday when Liverpool host Arsenal in what we expect to be another classic Christmas fixture.

The Reds missed the chance to keep their place at the top of the table after a drab draw against Manchester United at Anfield last weekend. Despite taking over 30 shots in that game, Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to truly trouble André Onana in the United goal, resulting in their first dropped points at home in all competitions this season.

Before then, they had won eleven consecutive home games in all competitions. They will now look to resume another league-winning run at home, having dispatched West Ham 5-1 at this venue on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

Winning here could be enough to put them back to the summit of the PL table, two points ahead of Arsenal and seven ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal come into this tie in good spirits after overcoming a potential banana skin in their last outing, beating Brighton 2-0 at home. The win came courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Harvetz, putting the Gunners one point ahead of the rest.

Having rested in midweek, they come into this game fresher than their rivals so they will fancy their chances of finally getting a good result at Anfield, having not won here in the last eleven years.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 16, 2023
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Luton Town
December 23, 2023
Manchester City 01:00 Brentford
West Ham United 13:30 Manchester United
Fulham 16:00 Burnley
Luton Town 16:00 Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Everton
Liverpool 18:30 Arsenal
December 24, 2023
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Chelsea
December 26, 2023
Newcastle United 13:30 Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Fulham
Sheffield United 16:00 Luton Town
Burnley 18:30 Liverpool
Manchester United 21:00 Aston Villa
December 27, 2023
Brentford 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea 20:30 Crystal Palace
Everton 21:15 Manchester City
December 28, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 21:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 17 12 3 2 35 15 +20 39
2 Aston Villa 18 12 3 3 38 22 +16 39
3 Liverpool 17 11 5 1 36 15 +21 38
4 Manchester City 17 10 4 3 40 20 +20 34
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 10 3 4 35 23 +12 33
6 Newcastle United 17 9 2 6 36 21 +15 29
7 Manchester United 17 9 1 7 18 21 -3 28
8 Brighton & Hov… 18 7 6 5 34 31 +3 27
9 West Ham United 17 8 3 6 29 30 -1 27
10 Chelsea 17 6 4 7 28 26 +2 22
11 Fulham 17 6 3 8 26 29 -3 21
12 Brentford 17 5 4 8 24 24 +0 19
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8 19
14 AFC Bournemouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 -9 19
15 Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18 26 -8 18
16 Everton 17 8 2 7 22 20 +2 16
17 Nottingham Forest 17 3 5 9 17 30 -13 14
18 Luton Town 16 2 3 11 17 32 -15 9
19 Sheffield United 18 2 3 13 13 44 -31 9
20 Burnley 17 2 2 13 16 36 -20 8

