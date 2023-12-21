Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 23rd December 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

First meets second in the Premier League this Saturday when Liverpool host Arsenal in what we expect to be another classic Christmas fixture.

The Reds missed the chance to keep their place at the top of the table after a drab draw against Manchester United at Anfield last weekend. Despite taking over 30 shots in that game, Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to truly trouble André Onana in the United goal, resulting in their first dropped points at home in all competitions this season.

Before then, they had won eleven consecutive home games in all competitions. They will now look to resume another league-winning run at home, having dispatched West Ham 5-1 at this venue on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

Winning here could be enough to put them back to the summit of the PL table, two points ahead of Arsenal and seven ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal come into this tie in good spirits after overcoming a potential banana skin in their last outing, beating Brighton 2-0 at home. The win came courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Harvetz, putting the Gunners one point ahead of the rest.

Having rested in midweek, they come into this game fresher than their rivals so they will fancy their chances of finally getting a good result at Anfield, having not won here in the last eleven years.

