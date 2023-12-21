Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 23rd December 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT First meets second in the Premier League this Saturday when Liverpool host Arsenal in what we expect to be another classic Christmas fixture. The Reds missed the chance to keep their place at the top of the table after a drab draw against Manchester United at Anfield last weekend. Despite taking over 30 shots in that game, Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to truly trouble André Onana in the United goal, resulting in their first dropped points at home in all competitions this season. Before then, they had won eleven consecutive home games in all competitions. They will now look to resume another league-winning run at home, having dispatched West Ham 5-1 at this venue on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup. Winning here could be enough to put them back to the summit of the PL table, two points ahead of Arsenal and seven ahead of defending champions Manchester City. Meanwhile, Arsenal come into this tie in good spirits after overcoming a potential banana skin in their last outing, beating Brighton 2-0 at home. The win came courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Harvetz, putting the Gunners one point ahead of the rest. Having rested in midweek, they come into this game fresher than their rivals so they will fancy their chances of finally getting a good result at Anfield, having not won here in the last eleven years. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 16, 2023 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Luton Town
December 23, 2023 Manchester City
01:00
Brentford
West Ham United
13:30
Manchester United
Fulham
16:00
Burnley
Luton Town
16:00
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
18:30
Arsenal
December 24, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Chelsea
December 26, 2023 Newcastle United
13:30
Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Fulham
Sheffield United
16:00
Luton Town
Burnley
18:30
Liverpool
Manchester United
21:00
Aston Villa
December 27, 2023 Brentford
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea
20:30
Crystal Palace
Everton
21:15
Manchester City
December 28, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
21:15
West Ham United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
17
12
3
2
35
15
+20
39
2
Aston Villa
18
12
3
3
38
22
+16
39
3
Liverpool
17
11
5
1
36
15
+21
38
4
Manchester City
17
10
4
3
40
20
+20
34
5
Tottenham Hotspur
17
10
3
4
35
23
+12
33
6
Newcastle United
17
9
2
6
36
21
+15
29
7
Manchester United
17
9
1
7
18
21
-3
28
8
Brighton & Hov…
18
7
6
5
34
31
+3
27
9
West Ham United
17
8
3
6
29
30
-1
27
10
Chelsea
17
6
4
7
28
26
+2
22
11
Fulham
17
6
3
8
26
29
-3
21
12
Brentford
17
5
4
8
24
24
+0
19
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
5
4
8
21
29
-8
19
14
AFC Bournemouth
16
5
4
7
21
30
-9
19
15
Crystal Palace
18
4
6
8
18
26
-8
18
16
Everton
17
8
2
7
22
20
+2
16
17
Nottingham Forest
17
3
5
9
17
30
-13
14
18
Luton Town
16
2
3
11
17
32
-15
9
19
Sheffield United
18
2
3
13
13
44
-31
9
20
Burnley
17
2
2
13
16
36
-20
8
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table