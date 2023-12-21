Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 24th December 2023 Kick-off time – 13:00 GMT

Chelsea will travel to Molineux Stadium this Sunday to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 18th Round of the 2023/24 Premier League season. This fixture is only the second Premier League fixture ever to be held on December 24th and the first since 1995.

So it is both a historic event and an important game for Wolves, who will be looking to get a result that would put them within touching distance of the top half on Christmas Day. They currently sit in 13th position, three points behind Chelsea.

However, it is difficult to make a case for Wolves winning here, given that the hosts come into this tie on the back of a poor run of form over the previous five rounds (W1, D1, L3). But a Molineux return could remedy that, as Wolves are unbeaten across their last six home league games (W3, D3) and are currently enjoying their longest run of scoring in top-flight home games (15) since a 16-game streak between 1969 and 1970.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will travel to the Molineux in good spirits after securing a spot in the League Cup semi-final in midweek thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Newcastle.

That, however, does not hide Chelsea’s flaws, as the Blues are enduring their second-worst 17-game PL start in over a decade, having lost seven of their opening 17 league games (W6, D4). Three of those defeats came across their last five PL games, typifying the inconsistent nature of Chelsea’s form this season.

That form has been suitably poor at Molineux, too, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side enduring a three-game winless run of PL away H2Hs since 2019 (D1, L2). That’s not necessarily about to end either, as Chelsea travel here on the back of three straight PL away defeats, whilst they’ve failed to even get on the scoresheet in two of their four league trips to face sides beginning the round below them (W2, D1, L1).

