AdAd

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 21, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Date: 24th December 2023

Kick-off time – 13:00 GMT

Chelsea will travel to Molineux Stadium this Sunday to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 18th Round of the 2023/24 Premier League season. This fixture is only the second Premier League fixture ever to be held on December 24th and the first since 1995.

So it is both a historic event and an important game for Wolves, who will be looking to get a result that would put them within touching distance of the top half on Christmas Day. They currently sit in 13th position, three points behind Chelsea.

However, it is difficult to make a case for Wolves winning here, given that the hosts come into this tie on the back of a poor run of form over the previous five rounds (W1, D1, L3). But a Molineux return could remedy that, as Wolves are unbeaten across their last six home league games (W3, D3) and are currently enjoying their longest run of scoring in top-flight home games (15) since a 16-game streak between 1969 and 1970.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will travel to the Molineux in good spirits after securing a spot in the League Cup semi-final in midweek thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Newcastle.

That, however, does not hide Chelsea’s flaws, as the Blues are enduring their second-worst 17-game PL start in over a decade, having lost seven of their opening 17 league games (W6, D4). Three of those defeats came across their last five PL games, typifying the inconsistent nature of Chelsea’s form this season.

That form has been suitably poor at Molineux, too, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side enduring a three-game winless run of PL away H2Hs since 2019 (D1, L2). That’s not necessarily about to end either, as Chelsea travel here on the back of three straight PL away defeats, whilst they’ve failed to even get on the scoresheet in two of their four league trips to face sides beginning the round below them (W2, D1, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 16, 2023
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Luton Town
December 23, 2023
Manchester City 01:00 Brentford
West Ham United 13:30 Manchester United
Fulham 16:00 Burnley
Luton Town 16:00 Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Everton
Liverpool 18:30 Arsenal
December 24, 2023
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Chelsea
December 26, 2023
Newcastle United 13:30 Nottingham Forest
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Fulham
Sheffield United 16:00 Luton Town
Burnley 18:30 Liverpool
Manchester United 21:00 Aston Villa
December 27, 2023
Brentford 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea 20:30 Crystal Palace
Everton 21:15 Manchester City
December 28, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 21:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 17 12 3 2 35 15 +20 39
2 Aston Villa 18 12 3 3 38 22 +16 39
3 Liverpool 17 11 5 1 36 15 +21 38
4 Manchester City 17 10 4 3 40 20 +20 34
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 10 3 4 35 23 +12 33
6 Newcastle United 17 9 2 6 36 21 +15 29
7 Manchester United 17 9 1 7 18 21 -3 28
8 Brighton & Hov… 18 7 6 5 34 31 +3 27
9 West Ham United 17 8 3 6 29 30 -1 27
10 Chelsea 17 6 4 7 28 26 +2 22
11 Fulham 17 6 3 8 26 29 -3 21
12 Brentford 17 5 4 8 24 24 +0 19
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8 19
14 AFC Bournemouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 -9 19
15 Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18 26 -8 18
16 Everton 17 8 2 7 22 20 +2 16
17 Nottingham Forest 17 3 5 9 17 30 -13 14
18 Luton Town 16 2 3 11 17 32 -15 9
19 Sheffield United 18 2 3 13 13 44 -31 9
20 Burnley 17 2 2 13 16 36 -20 8

Check Also

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

First meets second in the Premier League this Saturday when Liverpool host Arsenal in what ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.