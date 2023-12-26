Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 26th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The Premier League returns on Tuesday with exciting Boxing Day fixtures bookended by a match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Historically, Boxing Days have produced some of the league’s biggest and most entertaining fixtures, and fans could be due another box office classic when Unai Emery’s entertainers visit Erik ten Hag’s strugglers. The Dutchman is coming under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after a poor first half of the season which has seen his side lose eight of their opening 18 league games this season (W9, D1). The most recent of those losses came in a 2-0 loss to West Ham last Saturday which means United have gone four successive matches without scoring for the first time since November 1992 (D1, L3). As such, the Red Devils will kick off on Boxing Day, eight points adrift of the Premier League top-four. Improvements are needed quickly, especially in attack, as only basement boys Sheffield United have scored fewer goals than United’s measly 18 in the PL thus far. Further toothlessness in front of goal would leave them vulnerable to a third consecutive home defeat for the first time this century. However, they can draw confidence from their pair of H2H victories over Aston Villa at Old Trafford last season. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will look to get back to winning ways when they visit the Theatre of Dreams. The visitors missed the chance to go top of the table on Christmas as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United last Friday. However, they remain inside the top three, just one point behind Arsenal. Unai Emery’s side are also unbeaten in ten matches in all competitions (W7, D3) and have scored exactly twice in each of their last three PL away matches (W2, D1). But despite the club’s respective standings this term, this fixture may still concern the Villa faithful as their side have won just two of the last 24 H2Hs in all competitions (D5, L17). In fact, no side in PL history has beaten Villa more than United (38), while Emery has lost six of his 12 managerial H2Hs against the Red Devils (W3, D3). One of those victories came in his first game as Villa boss – a 3-1 win at Villa Park last season, though. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 23, 2023 Manchester City
01:00
Brentford
December 28, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
21:15
West Ham United
December 30, 2023 Luton Town
13:30
Chelsea
Aston Villa
16:00
Burnley
Crystal Palace
16:00
Brentford
Manchester City
16:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Everton
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Manchester United
December 31, 2023 Fulham
15:00
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024 Liverpool
21:00
Newcastle United
January 2, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024 Chelsea
13:30
Fulham
Newcastle United
18:30
Manchester City
January 14, 2024 Everton
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024 Burnley
20:45
Luton Town
January 20, 2024 Arsenal
13:30
Crystal Palace
Brentford
18:30
Nottingham Forest
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
19
12
6
1
39
16
+23
42
2
Arsenal
18
12
4
2
36
16
+20
40
3
Aston Villa
19
12
3
4
40
25
+15
39
4
Manchester City
18
11
4
3
43
21
+22
37
5
Tottenham Hotspur
18
11
3
4
37
24
+13
36
6
Manchester United
19
10
1
8
21
25
-4
31
7
West Ham United
18
9
3
6
31
30
+1
30
8
Newcastle United
19
9
2
8
37
25
+12
29
9
Brighton & Hov…
18
7
6
5
34
31
+3
27
10
Chelsea
19
7
4
8
31
29
+2
25
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
7
4
8
27
31
-4
25
12
AFC Bournemouth
18
7
4
7
27
32
-5
25
13
Fulham
19
6
3
10
26
34
-8
21
14
Brentford
18
5
4
9
25
28
-3
19
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
6
9
19
28
-9
18
16
Nottingham Forest
19
4
5
10
22
34
-12
17
17
Everton
19
8
2
9
24
25
-1
16
18
Luton Town
18
4
3
11
21
34
-13
15
19
Burnley
19
3
2
14
18
38
-20
11
20
Sheffield United
19
2
3
14
15
47
-32
9
