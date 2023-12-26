AdAd

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 26, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 26th December 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Premier League returns on Tuesday with exciting Boxing Day fixtures bookended by a match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Historically, Boxing Days have produced some of the league’s biggest and most entertaining fixtures, and fans could be due another box office classic when Unai Emery’s entertainers visit Erik ten Hag’s strugglers.

The Dutchman is coming under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after a poor first half of the season which has seen his side lose eight of their opening 18 league games this season (W9, D1). The most recent of those losses came in a 2-0 loss to West Ham last Saturday which means United have gone four successive matches without scoring for the first time since November 1992 (D1, L3).

As such, the Red Devils will kick off on Boxing Day, eight points adrift of the Premier League top-four. Improvements are needed quickly, especially in attack, as only basement boys Sheffield United have scored fewer goals than United’s measly 18 in the PL thus far.

Further toothlessness in front of goal would leave them vulnerable to a third consecutive home defeat for the first time this century. However, they can draw confidence from their pair of H2H victories over Aston Villa at Old Trafford last season.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will look to get back to winning ways when they visit the Theatre of Dreams. The visitors missed the chance to go top of the table on Christmas as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United last Friday.

However, they remain inside the top three, just one point behind Arsenal. Unai Emery’s side are also unbeaten in ten matches in all competitions (W7, D3) and have scored exactly twice in each of their last three PL away matches (W2, D1).

But despite the club’s respective standings this term, this fixture may still concern the Villa faithful as their side have won just two of the last 24 H2Hs in all competitions (D5, L17). In fact, no side in PL history has beaten Villa more than United (38), while Emery has lost six of his 12 managerial H2Hs against the Red Devils (W3, D3). One of those victories came in his first game as Villa boss – a 3-1 win at Villa Park last season, though.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 23, 2023
Manchester City 01:00 Brentford
December 28, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 21:15 West Ham United
December 30, 2023
Luton Town 13:30 Chelsea
Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 16:00 Brentford
Manchester City 16:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Manchester United
December 31, 2023
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024
Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United
January 2, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024
Chelsea 13:30 Fulham
Newcastle United 18:30 Manchester City
January 14, 2024
Everton 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024
Burnley 20:45 Luton Town
January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 +23 42
2 Arsenal 18 12 4 2 36 16 +20 40
3 Aston Villa 19 12 3 4 40 25 +15 39
4 Manchester City 18 11 4 3 43 21 +22 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 11 3 4 37 24 +13 36
6 Manchester United 19 10 1 8 21 25 -4 31
7 West Ham United 18 9 3 6 31 30 +1 30
8 Newcastle United 19 9 2 8 37 25 +12 29
9 Brighton & Hov… 18 7 6 5 34 31 +3 27
10 Chelsea 19 7 4 8 31 29 +2 25
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 7 4 8 27 31 -4 25
12 AFC Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27 32 -5 25
13 Fulham 19 6 3 10 26 34 -8 21
14 Brentford 18 5 4 9 25 28 -3 19
15 Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 19 28 -9 18
16 Nottingham Forest 19 4 5 10 22 34 -12 17
17 Everton 19 8 2 9 24 25 -1 16
18 Luton Town 18 4 3 11 21 34 -13 15
19 Burnley 19 3 2 14 18 38 -20 11
20 Sheffield United 19 2 3 14 15 47 -32 9

Check Also

Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

Top of the table at Christmas for the second season in a row, Arsenal will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.