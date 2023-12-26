AdAd

Everton vs Manchester City Preview

Everton vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 27th December 2023

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Everton will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Manchester City to Merseyside this Wednesday.

The hosts saw their impressive run of four Premier League wins ended last Saturday when they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Tottenham away from home. The manner of the defeat would have left Sean Dyche proud, as he labelled the display “outstanding” as his side managed to both outshoot and generate a higher xG figure than their hosts.

The manager will hope for a better result though, as his side takes on the newly crowned world champions Manchester City. The task here is great as Everton has a particularly poor record against Pep Guardiola’s side. The visitors have left Goodison Park victorious in each of their last six PL trips and have scored at least three goals in four of those games.

However, conceding many goals has been a rarity this season with Dyche’s men – chasing a third successive PL home win for the first time since a run of four in September 2021 – having conceded over 2.5 goals just twice at any venue in the league this season.

Meanwhile, City will travel to Goodison Park in good mood, having secured their first FIFA World Club Cup title thanks to a 4-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense in the Middle East last week.

But before their departure to the Middle East, the visitors’ domestic form was patchy, with just one win from their last six PL matches (D4, L1). That’s the first time they have returned just one league win in six games since March 2016, meaning they come into this round of games six points from the summit of the PL table, albeit having played one game less.

They will be desperate to win here to avoid falling further behind in the title race. They will fancy their chance of scoring, as despite their poor form, the visitors have remained lethal in attack. Meanwhile their defending has been poor, as City are without a clean sheet in seven PL matches and have managed to secure a shutout just twice on the road all league season (W5, D1, L3)

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 23, 2023
Manchester City 01:00 Brentford
December 28, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 21:15 West Ham United
December 30, 2023
Luton Town 13:30 Chelsea
Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 16:00 Brentford
Manchester City 16:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Manchester United
December 31, 2023
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024
Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United
January 2, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024
Chelsea 13:30 Fulham
Newcastle United 18:30 Manchester City
January 14, 2024
Everton 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024
Burnley 20:45 Luton Town
January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 +23 42
2 Arsenal 18 12 4 2 36 16 +20 40
3 Aston Villa 19 12 3 4 40 25 +15 39
4 Manchester City 18 11 4 3 43 21 +22 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 11 3 4 37 24 +13 36
6 Manchester United 19 10 1 8 21 25 -4 31
7 West Ham United 18 9 3 6 31 30 +1 30
8 Newcastle United 19 9 2 8 37 25 +12 29
9 Brighton & Hov… 18 7 6 5 34 31 +3 27
10 Chelsea 19 7 4 8 31 29 +2 25
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 7 4 8 27 31 -4 25
12 AFC Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27 32 -5 25
13 Fulham 19 6 3 10 26 34 -8 21
14 Brentford 18 5 4 9 25 28 -3 19
15 Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 19 28 -9 18
16 Nottingham Forest 19 4 5 10 22 34 -12 17
17 Everton 19 8 2 9 24 25 -1 16
18 Luton Town 18 4 3 11 21 34 -13 15
19 Burnley 19 3 2 14 18 38 -20 11
20 Sheffield United 19 2 3 14 15 47 -32 9

