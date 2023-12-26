Everton vs Manchester City Preview

Everton vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 27th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Everton will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Manchester City to Merseyside this Wednesday.

The hosts saw their impressive run of four Premier League wins ended last Saturday when they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Tottenham away from home. The manner of the defeat would have left Sean Dyche proud, as he labelled the display “outstanding” as his side managed to both outshoot and generate a higher xG figure than their hosts.

The manager will hope for a better result though, as his side takes on the newly crowned world champions Manchester City. The task here is great as Everton has a particularly poor record against Pep Guardiola’s side. The visitors have left Goodison Park victorious in each of their last six PL trips and have scored at least three goals in four of those games.

However, conceding many goals has been a rarity this season with Dyche’s men – chasing a third successive PL home win for the first time since a run of four in September 2021 – having conceded over 2.5 goals just twice at any venue in the league this season.

Meanwhile, City will travel to Goodison Park in good mood, having secured their first FIFA World Club Cup title thanks to a 4-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense in the Middle East last week.

But before their departure to the Middle East, the visitors’ domestic form was patchy, with just one win from their last six PL matches (D4, L1). That’s the first time they have returned just one league win in six games since March 2016, meaning they come into this round of games six points from the summit of the PL table, albeit having played one game less.

They will be desperate to win here to avoid falling further behind in the title race. They will fancy their chance of scoring, as despite their poor form, the visitors have remained lethal in attack. Meanwhile their defending has been poor, as City are without a clean sheet in seven PL matches and have managed to secure a shutout just twice on the road all league season (W5, D1, L3)

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Manchester City 01:00 Brentford Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 21:15 West Ham United Luton Town 13:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley Crystal Palace 16:00 Brentford Manchester City 16:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Everton Nottingham Forest 18:30 Manchester United Fulham 15:00 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 13:30 Fulham Newcastle United 18:30 Manchester City Everton 15:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 20:45 Luton Town Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table