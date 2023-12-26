Everton vs Manchester City Preview

Everton vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 27th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Everton will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Manchester City to Merseyside this Wednesday. The hosts saw their impressive run of four Premier League wins ended last Saturday when they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Tottenham away from home. The manner of the defeat would have left Sean Dyche proud, as he labelled the display “outstanding” as his side managed to both outshoot and generate a higher xG figure than their hosts. The manager will hope for a better result though, as his side takes on the newly crowned world champions Manchester City. The task here is great as Everton has a particularly poor record against Pep Guardiola’s side. The visitors have left Goodison Park victorious in each of their last six PL trips and have scored at least three goals in four of those games. However, conceding many goals has been a rarity this season with Dyche’s men – chasing a third successive PL home win for the first time since a run of four in September 2021 – having conceded over 2.5 goals just twice at any venue in the league this season. Meanwhile, City will travel to Goodison Park in good mood, having secured their first FIFA World Club Cup title thanks to a 4-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense in the Middle East last week. But before their departure to the Middle East, the visitors’ domestic form was patchy, with just one win from their last six PL matches (D4, L1). That’s the first time they have returned just one league win in six games since March 2016, meaning they come into this round of games six points from the summit of the PL table, albeit having played one game less. They will be desperate to win here to avoid falling further behind in the title race. They will fancy their chance of scoring, as despite their poor form, the visitors have remained lethal in attack. Meanwhile their defending has been poor, as City are without a clean sheet in seven PL matches and have managed to secure a shutout just twice on the road all league season (W5, D1, L3) Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 23, 2023 Manchester City
01:00
Brentford
December 28, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
21:15
West Ham United
December 30, 2023 Luton Town
13:30
Chelsea
Aston Villa
16:00
Burnley
Crystal Palace
16:00
Brentford
Manchester City
16:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Everton
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Manchester United
December 31, 2023 Fulham
15:00
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024 Liverpool
21:00
Newcastle United
January 2, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024 Chelsea
13:30
Fulham
Newcastle United
18:30
Manchester City
January 14, 2024 Everton
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024 Burnley
20:45
Luton Town
January 20, 2024 Arsenal
13:30
Crystal Palace
Brentford
18:30
Nottingham Forest
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
19
12
6
1
39
16
+23
42
2
Arsenal
18
12
4
2
36
16
+20
40
3
Aston Villa
19
12
3
4
40
25
+15
39
4
Manchester City
18
11
4
3
43
21
+22
37
5
Tottenham Hotspur
18
11
3
4
37
24
+13
36
6
Manchester United
19
10
1
8
21
25
-4
31
7
West Ham United
18
9
3
6
31
30
+1
30
8
Newcastle United
19
9
2
8
37
25
+12
29
9
Brighton & Hov…
18
7
6
5
34
31
+3
27
10
Chelsea
19
7
4
8
31
29
+2
25
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
7
4
8
27
31
-4
25
12
AFC Bournemouth
18
7
4
7
27
32
-5
25
13
Fulham
19
6
3
10
26
34
-8
21
14
Brentford
18
5
4
9
25
28
-3
19
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
6
9
19
28
-9
18
16
Nottingham Forest
19
4
5
10
22
34
-12
17
17
Everton
19
8
2
9
24
25
-1
16
18
Luton Town
18
4
3
11
21
34
-13
15
19
Burnley
19
3
2
14
18
38
-20
11
20
Sheffield United
19
2
3
14
15
47
-32
9
