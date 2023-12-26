AdAd

Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 26, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 28th December 2023

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Top of the table at Christmas for the second season in a row, Arsenal will welcome West Ham to the Emirates Stadium this Thursday looking to ensure they start 2024 still leading the Premier League pack.

The Gunners showcased their resilience to claim a 1-1 draw at Anfield in their top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool last time out. They will now welcome London rivals West Ham, looking to open a wider gap to the chasing pack.

Incidentally, Mikel Arteta’s side seem well placed to do just that as they remain unbeaten across their nine home PL fixtures so far this campaign (W7, D2), scoring 22 times in the process. They also have a good record in this fixture, losing just one of the last 16 home H2Hs since New Year’s Day 2007.

Meanwhile, West Ham bounced back from their disappointing 5-1 loss to Liverpool and exit from the Carabao Cup last week with a massive 2-0 win over Manchester United over the weekend. That win made it eight victories across their last eleven competitive outings, a run which has helped move the Hammers move up to sixth spot, just six points shy of the Champions League places ahead of the round.

However, their away form remains a bit wayward of late, with David Moyes’ side conceding exactly five goals in both of their past two road trips. There’s also the concern that the visitors remain one of four PL sides yet to keep a clean sheet on the road this season, which isn’t ideal preparation for this game given they’ve conceded two or more goals in six of their last seven league visits to this venue.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 23, 2023
Manchester City 01:00 Brentford
December 28, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 21:15 West Ham United
December 30, 2023
Luton Town 13:30 Chelsea
Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 16:00 Brentford
Manchester City 16:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Manchester United
December 31, 2023
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024
Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United
January 2, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024
Chelsea 13:30 Fulham
Newcastle United 18:30 Manchester City
January 14, 2024
Everton 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024
Burnley 20:45 Luton Town
January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 +23 42
2 Arsenal 18 12 4 2 36 16 +20 40
3 Aston Villa 19 12 3 4 40 25 +15 39
4 Manchester City 18 11 4 3 43 21 +22 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 11 3 4 37 24 +13 36
6 Manchester United 19 10 1 8 21 25 -4 31
7 West Ham United 18 9 3 6 31 30 +1 30
8 Newcastle United 19 9 2 8 37 25 +12 29
9 Brighton & Hov… 18 7 6 5 34 31 +3 27
10 Chelsea 19 7 4 8 31 29 +2 25
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 7 4 8 27 31 -4 25
12 AFC Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27 32 -5 25
13 Fulham 19 6 3 10 26 34 -8 21
14 Brentford 18 5 4 9 25 28 -3 19
15 Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 19 28 -9 18
16 Nottingham Forest 19 4 5 10 22 34 -12 17
17 Everton 19 8 2 9 24 25 -1 16
18 Luton Town 18 4 3 11 21 34 -13 15
19 Burnley 19 3 2 14 18 38 -20 11
20 Sheffield United 19 2 3 14 15 47 -32 9

