Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

Arsenal vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 28th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Top of the table at Christmas for the second season in a row, Arsenal will welcome West Ham to the Emirates Stadium this Thursday looking to ensure they start 2024 still leading the Premier League pack. The Gunners showcased their resilience to claim a 1-1 draw at Anfield in their top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool last time out. They will now welcome London rivals West Ham, looking to open a wider gap to the chasing pack. Incidentally, Mikel Arteta’s side seem well placed to do just that as they remain unbeaten across their nine home PL fixtures so far this campaign (W7, D2), scoring 22 times in the process. They also have a good record in this fixture, losing just one of the last 16 home H2Hs since New Year’s Day 2007. Meanwhile, West Ham bounced back from their disappointing 5-1 loss to Liverpool and exit from the Carabao Cup last week with a massive 2-0 win over Manchester United over the weekend. That win made it eight victories across their last eleven competitive outings, a run which has helped move the Hammers move up to sixth spot, just six points shy of the Champions League places ahead of the round. However, their away form remains a bit wayward of late, with David Moyes’ side conceding exactly five goals in both of their past two road trips. There’s also the concern that the visitors remain one of four PL sides yet to keep a clean sheet on the road this season, which isn’t ideal preparation for this game given they’ve conceded two or more goals in six of their last seven league visits to this venue. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 23, 2023 Manchester City
01:00
Brentford
December 28, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
21:15
West Ham United
December 30, 2023 Luton Town
13:30
Chelsea
Aston Villa
16:00
Burnley
Crystal Palace
16:00
Brentford
Manchester City
16:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Everton
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Manchester United
December 31, 2023 Fulham
15:00
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024 Liverpool
21:00
Newcastle United
January 2, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024 Chelsea
13:30
Fulham
Newcastle United
18:30
Manchester City
January 14, 2024 Everton
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024 Burnley
20:45
Luton Town
January 20, 2024 Arsenal
13:30
Crystal Palace
Brentford
18:30
Nottingham Forest
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
19
12
6
1
39
16
+23
42
2
Arsenal
18
12
4
2
36
16
+20
40
3
Aston Villa
19
12
3
4
40
25
+15
39
4
Manchester City
18
11
4
3
43
21
+22
37
5
Tottenham Hotspur
18
11
3
4
37
24
+13
36
6
Manchester United
19
10
1
8
21
25
-4
31
7
West Ham United
18
9
3
6
31
30
+1
30
8
Newcastle United
19
9
2
8
37
25
+12
29
9
Brighton & Hov…
18
7
6
5
34
31
+3
27
10
Chelsea
19
7
4
8
31
29
+2
25
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
7
4
8
27
31
-4
25
12
AFC Bournemouth
18
7
4
7
27
32
-5
25
13
Fulham
19
6
3
10
26
34
-8
21
14
Brentford
18
5
4
9
25
28
-3
19
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
6
9
19
28
-9
18
16
Nottingham Forest
19
4
5
10
22
34
-12
17
17
Everton
19
8
2
9
24
25
-1
16
18
Luton Town
18
4
3
11
21
34
-13
15
19
Burnley
19
3
2
14
18
38
-20
11
20
Sheffield United
19
2
3
14
15
47
-32
9
Arsenal vs West Ham United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: 28th December 2023
Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT
Top of the table at Christmas for the second season in a row, Arsenal will welcome West Ham to the Emirates Stadium this Thursday looking to ensure they start 2024 still leading the Premier League pack.
The Gunners showcased their resilience to claim a 1-1 draw at Anfield in their top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool last time out. They will now welcome London rivals West Ham, looking to open a wider gap to the chasing pack.
Incidentally, Mikel Arteta’s side seem well placed to do just that as they remain unbeaten across their nine home PL fixtures so far this campaign (W7, D2), scoring 22 times in the process. They also have a good record in this fixture, losing just one of the last 16 home H2Hs since New Year’s Day 2007.
Meanwhile, West Ham bounced back from their disappointing 5-1 loss to Liverpool and exit from the Carabao Cup last week with a massive 2-0 win over Manchester United over the weekend. That win made it eight victories across their last eleven competitive outings, a run which has helped move the Hammers move up to sixth spot, just six points shy of the Champions League places ahead of the round.
However, their away form remains a bit wayward of late, with David Moyes’ side conceding exactly five goals in both of their past two road trips. There’s also the concern that the visitors remain one of four PL sides yet to keep a clean sheet on the road this season, which isn’t ideal preparation for this game given they’ve conceded two or more goals in six of their last seven league visits to this venue.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table