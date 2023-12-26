Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

Arsenal vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 28th December 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Top of the table at Christmas for the second season in a row, Arsenal will welcome West Ham to the Emirates Stadium this Thursday looking to ensure they start 2024 still leading the Premier League pack.

The Gunners showcased their resilience to claim a 1-1 draw at Anfield in their top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool last time out. They will now welcome London rivals West Ham, looking to open a wider gap to the chasing pack.

Incidentally, Mikel Arteta’s side seem well placed to do just that as they remain unbeaten across their nine home PL fixtures so far this campaign (W7, D2), scoring 22 times in the process. They also have a good record in this fixture, losing just one of the last 16 home H2Hs since New Year’s Day 2007.

Meanwhile, West Ham bounced back from their disappointing 5-1 loss to Liverpool and exit from the Carabao Cup last week with a massive 2-0 win over Manchester United over the weekend. That win made it eight victories across their last eleven competitive outings, a run which has helped move the Hammers move up to sixth spot, just six points shy of the Champions League places ahead of the round.

However, their away form remains a bit wayward of late, with David Moyes’ side conceding exactly five goals in both of their past two road trips. There’s also the concern that the visitors remain one of four PL sides yet to keep a clean sheet on the road this season, which isn’t ideal preparation for this game given they’ve conceded two or more goals in six of their last seven league visits to this venue.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Manchester City 01:00 Brentford Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 21:15 West Ham United Luton Town 13:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley Crystal Palace 16:00 Brentford Manchester City 16:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Everton Nottingham Forest 18:30 Manchester United Fulham 15:00 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 13:30 Fulham Newcastle United 18:30 Manchester City Everton 15:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 20:45 Luton Town Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest

Premier League Table