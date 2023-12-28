Genoa vs Internazionale Preview

Genoa vs Internazionale Competition – Serie A Stadium – Luigi Ferraris Date: 29th December 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Serie A returns this Friday as league leaders Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa for their 18th league game of the season. The hosts who were promoted to Serie A this season have enjoyed a strong first half of the season. They come into this round of games sitting comfortably in mid-table, with six points between them and the relegation zone. Their recent results have been decent with a credible 1-1 draw with Juventus followed by a comeback 2-1 win over Sassuolo in their last outing. However, extending that run into a third match looks tricky for Alberto Gilardino’s men against an Inter Milan side they’ve not beaten in the top flight since February 2018 (D1, L7). Still, playing at home could help them sign off for 2023 in style, as Genoa are unbeaten in their last five matches at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in all competitions (W3, D2). Their last defeat on home turf came against Inter’s arch-rivals AC Milan though (1-0), part of a sequence of five of their last seven home games seeing them concede exactly once. Meanwhile, Inter Milan will look to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table when they travel to Genoa on Sunday. The visitors spent Christmas four points clear at the league summit after beating Lecce 2-0 in their last outing. Therefore they will end 2023 in pole position to regain the Scudetto. Moreover, their form has been especially strong towards the end of the year, with the Nerazzurri netting in 25 consecutive Serie A matches – a club record under a single manager. Only closest challengers Juventus have stopped them from winning across their last nine league games (W8, D1). Furthermore, Simone Inzaghi’s side are the only team in the division yet to lose on their travels (W7, D1). And given that they haven’t conceded in their last four H2H visits to Genoa, they enter as huge favourites. With more clean sheets to their name than any other side across Europe’s traditional top-five leagues this season in all competitions, Inzaghi’s men are bound to be confident of bringing the curtain down on a successful 2023 in style. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
December 30, 2023 Cagliari
15:00
Empoli
Udinese
15:00
Bologna
Verona
18:00
Salernitana
AC Milan
18:00
Sassuolo
Juventus
20:45
Roma
January 5, 2024 Bologna
20:45
Genoa
January 6, 2024 Inter Milan
12:30
Verona
Frosinone
15:00
Monza
Lecce
18:00
Cagliari
Sassuolo
20:45
Fiorentina
January 7, 2024 Empoli
12:30
AC Milan
Udinese
15:00
Lazio
Torino
15:00
SSC Napoli
Salernitana
18:00
Juventus
Roma
20:45
Atalanta
January 13, 2024 Genoa
15:00
Torino
Verona
18:00
Empoli
Monza
20:45
Inter Milan
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
18
14
3
1
42
8
+34
45
2
Juventus
17
12
4
1
26
11
+15
40
3
AC Milan
17
10
3
4
31
20
+11
33
4
Fiorentina
18
10
3
5
27
18
+9
33
5
Bologna
17
8
7
2
21
12
+9
31
6
Atalanta
18
9
2
7
29
20
+9
29
7
Roma
17
8
4
5
30
19
+11
28
8
SSC Napoli
18
8
4
6
28
21
+7
28
9
Lazio
18
8
3
7
21
19
+2
27
10
Torino
18
6
6
6
15
18
-3
24
11
Monza
18
5
7
6
16
18
-2
22
12
Genoa
18
5
5
8
19
23
-4
20
13
Lecce
18
4
8
6
19
24
-5
20
14
Frosinone
18
5
4
9
23
31
-8
19
15
Sassuolo
17
4
4
9
25
32
-7
16
16
Verona
17
3
5
9
15
23
-8
14
17
Udinese
17
1
11
5
15
28
-13
14
18
Cagliari
17
3
4
10
16
31
-15
13
19
Empoli
17
3
3
11
10
30
-20
12
20
Salernitana
17
1
6
10
14
36
-22
9
Genoa vs Internazionale
Competition – Serie A
Stadium – Luigi Ferraris
Date: 29th December 2023
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
Serie A returns this Friday as league leaders Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa for their 18th league game of the season.
The hosts who were promoted to Serie A this season have enjoyed a strong first half of the season. They come into this round of games sitting comfortably in mid-table, with six points between them and the relegation zone.
Their recent results have been decent with a credible 1-1 draw with Juventus followed by a comeback 2-1 win over Sassuolo in their last outing. However, extending that run into a third match looks tricky for Alberto Gilardino’s men against an Inter Milan side they’ve not beaten in the top flight since February 2018 (D1, L7).
Still, playing at home could help them sign off for 2023 in style, as Genoa are unbeaten in their last five matches at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in all competitions (W3, D2). Their last defeat on home turf came against Inter’s arch-rivals AC Milan though (1-0), part of a sequence of five of their last seven home games seeing them concede exactly once.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan will look to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table when they travel to Genoa on Sunday. The visitors spent Christmas four points clear at the league summit after beating Lecce 2-0 in their last outing.
Therefore they will end 2023 in pole position to regain the Scudetto. Moreover, their form has been especially strong towards the end of the year, with the Nerazzurri netting in 25 consecutive Serie A matches – a club record under a single manager. Only closest challengers Juventus have stopped them from winning across their last nine league games (W8, D1).
Furthermore, Simone Inzaghi’s side are the only team in the division yet to lose on their travels (W7, D1). And given that they haven’t conceded in their last four H2H visits to Genoa, they enter as huge favourites.
With more clean sheets to their name than any other side across Europe’s traditional top-five leagues this season in all competitions, Inzaghi’s men are bound to be confident of bringing the curtain down on a successful 2023 in style.
This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.
Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A: