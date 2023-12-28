Genoa vs Internazionale Preview

Genoa vs Internazionale Competition – Serie A Stadium – Luigi Ferraris Date: 29th December 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A returns this Friday as league leaders Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa for their 18th league game of the season.

The hosts who were promoted to Serie A this season have enjoyed a strong first half of the season. They come into this round of games sitting comfortably in mid-table, with six points between them and the relegation zone.

Their recent results have been decent with a credible 1-1 draw with Juventus followed by a comeback 2-1 win over Sassuolo in their last outing. However, extending that run into a third match looks tricky for Alberto Gilardino’s men against an Inter Milan side they’ve not beaten in the top flight since February 2018 (D1, L7).

Still, playing at home could help them sign off for 2023 in style, as Genoa are unbeaten in their last five matches at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in all competitions (W3, D2). Their last defeat on home turf came against Inter’s arch-rivals AC Milan though (1-0), part of a sequence of five of their last seven home games seeing them concede exactly once.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will look to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table when they travel to Genoa on Sunday. The visitors spent Christmas four points clear at the league summit after beating Lecce 2-0 in their last outing.

Therefore they will end 2023 in pole position to regain the Scudetto. Moreover, their form has been especially strong towards the end of the year, with the Nerazzurri netting in 25 consecutive Serie A matches – a club record under a single manager. Only closest challengers Juventus have stopped them from winning across their last nine league games (W8, D1).

Furthermore, Simone Inzaghi’s side are the only team in the division yet to lose on their travels (W7, D1). And given that they haven’t conceded in their last four H2H visits to Genoa, they enter as huge favourites.

With more clean sheets to their name than any other side across Europe’s traditional top-five leagues this season in all competitions, Inzaghi’s men are bound to be confident of bringing the curtain down on a successful 2023 in style.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Cagliari 15:00 Empoli Udinese 15:00 Bologna Verona 18:00 Salernitana AC Milan 18:00 Sassuolo Juventus 20:45 Roma Bologna 20:45 Genoa Inter Milan 12:30 Verona Frosinone 15:00 Monza Lecce 18:00 Cagliari Sassuolo 20:45 Fiorentina Empoli 12:30 AC Milan Udinese 15:00 Lazio Torino 15:00 SSC Napoli Salernitana 18:00 Juventus Roma 20:45 Atalanta Genoa 15:00 Torino Verona 18:00 Empoli Monza 20:45 Inter Milan

Serie A Table