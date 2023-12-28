AdAd

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 28, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: The City Ground

Date: 30th December 2023

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will battle for three points this Saturday when they meet at the City Ground for their 20th game of the season.

This is the first return game of both sides this season, with half of the games already played and each side getting a feel of how their season could pan out. Forest are fighting towards the foot of the table but could enjoy a strong second half of the season given their newfound rhythm under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The effect of the new manager was in full effect as the Tricky Trees came from a goal down to beat Newcastle 3-1 and register their first win under Santo’s stewardship. The Portuguese boss described his side’s performance as “spot on” as the win ended Forest’s seven-match winless run (D1, L6) in the Premier League.

They’re still just two points clear of the relegation zone pre-round, though, and must sort out their home form to enjoy an extended time above troubled waters. The hosts have lost their last four home league games, which is their worst such run in the top-flight since suffering five losses on the bounce in early 1999 in a sequence that included a thumping 8-1 loss to upcoming opponents Manchester United – a side that has beaten Forest on five consecutive H2Hs since their promotion.

The Red Devils will fancy their chances of inflicting a sixth consecutive defeat on Forest as they come into this tie full of confidence after coming back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in their last game. Erik ten Hag’s side were on their way to another embarrassing loss at Old Trafford after they conceded inside the first 25 minutes against Villa.

But an impressive second-half showing, which saw Alessandro Gernacho and Rasmus Hojlund score, spared their blushes and ensured they came from two goals down to win a PL match for a competition-record 14th time. That result also ended a four-match scoreless streak for United to relieve some of the mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag’s position.

They will now hope to build on that win and mount another push for the top in the second half of the season. However, since beating Everton in late November, they’ve failed to score in three consecutive Premier League away matches (D1, L2), with only three sides netting fewer than United’s 21 goals in the league this term.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 23, 2023
Manchester City 01:00 Brentford
December 30, 2023
Luton Town 13:30 Chelsea
Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 16:00 Brentford
Manchester City 16:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Manchester United
December 31, 2023
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024
Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United
January 2, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024
Chelsea 13:30 Fulham
Newcastle United 18:30 Manchester City
January 14, 2024
Everton 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024
Burnley 20:45 Luton Town
January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 +23 42
2 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 36 18 +18 40
3 Aston Villa 19 12 3 4 40 25 +15 39
4 Manchester City 18 11 4 3 43 21 +22 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 3 5 39 28 +11 36
6 West Ham United 19 10 3 6 33 30 +3 33
7 Manchester United 19 10 1 8 21 25 -4 31
8 Brighton & Hov… 19 8 6 5 38 33 +5 30
9 Newcastle United 19 9 2 8 37 25 +12 29
10 Chelsea 19 7 4 8 31 29 +2 25
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 7 4 8 27 31 -4 25
12 AFC Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27 32 -5 25
13 Fulham 19 6 3 10 26 34 -8 21
14 Brentford 18 5 4 9 25 28 -3 19
15 Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 19 28 -9 18
16 Nottingham Forest 19 4 5 10 22 34 -12 17
17 Everton 19 8 2 9 24 25 -1 16
18 Luton Town 18 4 3 11 21 34 -13 15
19 Burnley 19 3 2 14 18 38 -20 11
20 Sheffield United 19 2 3 14 15 47 -32 9

