Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 30th December 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will battle for three points this Saturday when they meet at the City Ground for their 20th game of the season.

This is the first return game of both sides this season, with half of the games already played and each side getting a feel of how their season could pan out. Forest are fighting towards the foot of the table but could enjoy a strong second half of the season given their newfound rhythm under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The effect of the new manager was in full effect as the Tricky Trees came from a goal down to beat Newcastle 3-1 and register their first win under Santo’s stewardship. The Portuguese boss described his side’s performance as “spot on” as the win ended Forest’s seven-match winless run (D1, L6) in the Premier League.

They’re still just two points clear of the relegation zone pre-round, though, and must sort out their home form to enjoy an extended time above troubled waters. The hosts have lost their last four home league games, which is their worst such run in the top-flight since suffering five losses on the bounce in early 1999 in a sequence that included a thumping 8-1 loss to upcoming opponents Manchester United – a side that has beaten Forest on five consecutive H2Hs since their promotion.

The Red Devils will fancy their chances of inflicting a sixth consecutive defeat on Forest as they come into this tie full of confidence after coming back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in their last game. Erik ten Hag’s side were on their way to another embarrassing loss at Old Trafford after they conceded inside the first 25 minutes against Villa.

But an impressive second-half showing, which saw Alessandro Gernacho and Rasmus Hojlund score, spared their blushes and ensured they came from two goals down to win a PL match for a competition-record 14th time. That result also ended a four-match scoreless streak for United to relieve some of the mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag’s position.

They will now hope to build on that win and mount another push for the top in the second half of the season. However, since beating Everton in late November, they’ve failed to score in three consecutive Premier League away matches (D1, L2), with only three sides netting fewer than United’s 21 goals in the league this term.

