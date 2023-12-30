Fulham vs Arsenal Preview

Fulham vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 31st December 2023 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT Arsenal will look to return to winning ways this Sunday when they make the short trip to Craven Cottage to face a struggling Fulham side. The hosts have endured a very inconsistent first half of the season with results often off and on so far. The Cottagers recently posted back-to-back 5-0 wins before losing three consecutive league games without scoring a single goal ahead of this New Year’s Eve clash. The most recent in that sequence was a 3-0 humbling by Bournemouth, meaning they need to win here if they want any chance of going into 2024 without losing more ground on the Premier League top half. But given their record on this day, posting a positive result is achievable. Marco Silva’s side have been the winners in five of their last eight year-ending league games (W5, D2, L1). Yet, the hosts may feel trepidation heading into this clash against London rivals Arsenal, given that they have lost five of their last seven league home London derbies without scoring (W1, D1, L5). Such a record will be music to the ears of Mikel Arteta and his side who lost a London derby in midweek as they were beaten 2-0 by West Ham. That result saw the Gunners painfully miss the chance to end round 19 at the top of the table. However, they can still move to the summit at the end of 2023 with a win here, albeit that would be a provisional lead as Liverpool face Newcastle United on New Year’s Day. Moreover, they’ll fancy their chances of taking a temporary lead though, as Mikel Arteta’s side have incredibly scored three goals in each of their last four away H2Hs. Also, not since 1939 have Arsenal recorded a longer run of away H2Hs against one opponent with 3+ scored goals. After drawing the reverse H2H in August, the visitors are at risk of failing to pick up a league win against Fulham in one season for the first time in over a decade. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 23, 2023 Manchester City
01:00
Brentford
December 30, 2023 Luton Town
13:30
Chelsea
Aston Villa
16:00
Burnley
Crystal Palace
16:00
Brentford
Manchester City
16:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Everton
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Manchester United
December 31, 2023 Fulham
15:00
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024 Liverpool
21:00
Newcastle United
January 2, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024 Chelsea
13:30
Fulham
Newcastle United
18:30
Manchester City
January 14, 2024 Everton
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024 Burnley
20:45
Luton Town
January 20, 2024 Arsenal
13:30
Crystal Palace
Brentford
18:30
Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Liverpool
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
19
12
6
1
39
16
+23
42
2
Arsenal
19
12
4
3
36
18
+18
40
3
Aston Villa
19
12
3
4
40
25
+15
39
4
Manchester City
18
11
4
3
43
21
+22
37
5
Tottenham Hotspur
19
11
3
5
39
28
+11
36
6
West Ham United
19
10
3
6
33
30
+3
33
7
Manchester United
19
10
1
8
21
25
-4
31
8
Brighton & Hov…
19
8
6
5
38
33
+5
30
9
Newcastle United
19
9
2
8
37
25
+12
29
10
Chelsea
19
7
4
8
31
29
+2
25
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
7
4
8
27
31
-4
25
12
AFC Bournemouth
18
7
4
7
27
32
-5
25
13
Fulham
19
6
3
10
26
34
-8
21
14
Brentford
18
5
4
9
25
28
-3
19
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
6
9
19
28
-9
18
16
Nottingham Forest
19
4
5
10
22
34
-12
17
17
Everton
19
8
2
9
24
25
-1
16
18
Luton Town
18
4
3
11
21
34
-13
15
19
Burnley
19
3
2
14
18
38
-20
11
20
Sheffield United
19
2
3
14
15
47
-32
9
