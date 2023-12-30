AdAd

Fulham vs Arsenal Preview

Fulham vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Date: 31st December 2023

Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways this Sunday when they make the short trip to Craven Cottage to face a struggling Fulham side.

The hosts have endured a very inconsistent first half of the season with results often off and on so far. The Cottagers recently posted back-to-back 5-0 wins before losing three consecutive league games without scoring a single goal ahead of this New Year’s Eve clash. The most recent in that sequence was a 3-0 humbling by Bournemouth, meaning they need to win here if they want any chance of going into 2024 without losing more ground on the Premier League top half.

But given their record on this day, posting a positive result is achievable. Marco Silva’s side have been the winners in five of their last eight year-ending league games (W5, D2, L1). Yet, the hosts may feel trepidation heading into this clash against London rivals Arsenal, given that they have lost five of their last seven league home London derbies without scoring (W1, D1, L5).

Such a record will be music to the ears of Mikel Arteta and his side who lost a London derby in midweek as they were beaten 2-0 by West Ham. That result saw the Gunners painfully miss the chance to end round 19 at the top of the table.

However, they can still move to the summit at the end of 2023 with a win here, albeit that would be a provisional lead as Liverpool face Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.

Moreover, they’ll fancy their chances of taking a temporary lead though, as Mikel Arteta’s side have incredibly scored three goals in each of their last four away H2Hs. Also, not since 1939 have Arsenal recorded a longer run of away H2Hs against one opponent with 3+ scored goals.

After drawing the reverse H2H in August, the visitors are at risk of failing to pick up a league win against Fulham in one season for the first time in over a decade.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 23, 2023
Manchester City 01:00 Brentford
December 30, 2023
Luton Town 13:30 Chelsea
Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 16:00 Brentford
Manchester City 16:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Manchester United
December 31, 2023
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024
Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United
January 2, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024
Chelsea 13:30 Fulham
Newcastle United 18:30 Manchester City
January 14, 2024
Everton 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024
Burnley 20:45 Luton Town
January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 +23 42
2 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 36 18 +18 40
3 Aston Villa 19 12 3 4 40 25 +15 39
4 Manchester City 18 11 4 3 43 21 +22 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 3 5 39 28 +11 36
6 West Ham United 19 10 3 6 33 30 +3 33
7 Manchester United 19 10 1 8 21 25 -4 31
8 Brighton & Hov… 19 8 6 5 38 33 +5 30
9 Newcastle United 19 9 2 8 37 25 +12 29
10 Chelsea 19 7 4 8 31 29 +2 25
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 7 4 8 27 31 -4 25
12 AFC Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27 32 -5 25
13 Fulham 19 6 3 10 26 34 -8 21
14 Brentford 18 5 4 9 25 28 -3 19
15 Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 19 28 -9 18
16 Nottingham Forest 19 4 5 10 22 34 -12 17
17 Everton 19 8 2 9 24 25 -1 16
18 Luton Town 18 4 3 11 21 34 -13 15
19 Burnley 19 3 2 14 18 38 -20 11
20 Sheffield United 19 2 3 14 15 47 -32 9

