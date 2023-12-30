Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 1st January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Battered and injury-ravaged Newcastle United will travel to Anfield on New Year’s Day to face a Liverpool side flying atop the Premier League table. The Reds stormed to the top of the table at the halfway point of the season courtesy of a 2-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day. Despite seeing two of their goals chalked off contentiously, they did not crumble at Turf Moor, but held on to record their first Premier League win since early December. And so helped by Arsenal’s shock home loss to West Ham and a good defence in the league, the hosts come into this second half of the season sitting two points above the chasing pack. Jürgen Klopp will be hoping that his team can ride that momentum and take advantage of their New Year’s Day good fortune, having won four of their last five outings on January 1st (D1), even though they’ve failed to win their opening league game in the last three calendar years (D1, L2). The Anfield faithful will hope to be the catalyst in ending that run, given the Reds have avoided defeat in 50 of their last 51 home PL matches (W38, D12). Their record against at Anfield in this fixture will also boost their morale, with the Magpies winless in their last 27 top-flight visits (D5, L22). Moreso, ending that miserable run here seems unlikely for Eddie Howe’s side, considering they travel in dreadful form, having lost six of their last seven matches (W1). Such form has put them at risk of suffering a sixth successive defeat against their hosts. Furthermore, the visitors also currently have a poor record in their first game of the calendar year, with Newcastle beginning just one of the last eleven calendar years with a victory (D3, L7). The Magpie’s form on the road only serves to compound Howe’s misery as well, with their sole league away victory this season (D2, L6) resulting in them possessing the league’s second-worst away record. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 23, 2023 Manchester City
01:00
Brentford
December 30, 2023 Luton Town
13:30
Chelsea
Aston Villa
16:00
Burnley
Crystal Palace
16:00
Brentford
Manchester City
16:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Everton
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Manchester United
December 31, 2023 Fulham
15:00
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024 Liverpool
21:00
Newcastle United
January 2, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024 Chelsea
13:30
Fulham
Newcastle United
18:30
Manchester City
January 14, 2024 Everton
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024 Burnley
20:45
Luton Town
January 20, 2024 Arsenal
13:30
Crystal Palace
Brentford
18:30
Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Liverpool
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
19
12
6
1
39
16
+23
42
2
Arsenal
19
12
4
3
36
18
+18
40
3
Aston Villa
19
12
3
4
40
25
+15
39
4
Manchester City
18
11
4
3
43
21
+22
37
5
Tottenham Hotspur
19
11
3
5
39
28
+11
36
6
West Ham United
19
10
3
6
33
30
+3
33
7
Manchester United
19
10
1
8
21
25
-4
31
8
Brighton & Hov…
19
8
6
5
38
33
+5
30
9
Newcastle United
19
9
2
8
37
25
+12
29
10
Chelsea
19
7
4
8
31
29
+2
25
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
7
4
8
27
31
-4
25
12
AFC Bournemouth
18
7
4
7
27
32
-5
25
13
Fulham
19
6
3
10
26
34
-8
21
14
Brentford
18
5
4
9
25
28
-3
19
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
6
9
19
28
-9
18
16
Nottingham Forest
19
4
5
10
22
34
-12
17
17
Everton
19
8
2
9
24
25
-1
16
18
Luton Town
18
4
3
11
21
34
-13
15
19
Burnley
19
3
2
14
18
38
-20
11
20
Sheffield United
19
2
3
14
15
47
-32
9
