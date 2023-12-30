AdAd

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 30, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 1st January 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Battered and injury-ravaged Newcastle United will travel to Anfield on New Year’s Day to face a Liverpool side flying atop the Premier League table.

The Reds stormed to the top of the table at the halfway point of the season courtesy of a 2-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day. Despite seeing two of their goals chalked off contentiously, they did not crumble at Turf Moor, but held on to record their first Premier League win since early December.

And so helped by Arsenal’s shock home loss to West Ham and a good defence in the league, the hosts come into this second half of the season sitting two points above the chasing pack. Jürgen Klopp will be hoping that his team can ride that momentum and take advantage of their New Year’s Day good fortune, having won four of their last five outings on January 1st (D1), even though they’ve failed to win their opening league game in the last three calendar years (D1, L2).

The Anfield faithful will hope to be the catalyst in ending that run, given the Reds have avoided defeat in 50 of their last 51 home PL matches (W38, D12). Their record against at Anfield in this fixture will also boost their morale, with the Magpies winless in their last 27 top-flight visits (D5, L22).

Moreso, ending that miserable run here seems unlikely for Eddie Howe’s side, considering they travel in dreadful form, having lost six of their last seven matches (W1). Such form has put them at risk of suffering a sixth successive defeat against their hosts.

Furthermore, the visitors also currently have a poor record in their first game of the calendar year, with Newcastle beginning just one of the last eleven calendar years with a victory (D3, L7). The Magpie’s form on the road only serves to compound Howe’s misery as well, with their sole league away victory this season (D2, L6) resulting in them possessing the league’s second-worst away record.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 23, 2023
Manchester City 01:00 Brentford
December 30, 2023
Luton Town 13:30 Chelsea
Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 16:00 Brentford
Manchester City 16:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Manchester United
December 31, 2023
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
January 1, 2024
Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United
January 2, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
January 13, 2024
Chelsea 13:30 Fulham
Newcastle United 18:30 Manchester City
January 14, 2024
Everton 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
January 15, 2024
Burnley 20:45 Luton Town
January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 +23 42
2 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 36 18 +18 40
3 Aston Villa 19 12 3 4 40 25 +15 39
4 Manchester City 18 11 4 3 43 21 +22 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 3 5 39 28 +11 36
6 West Ham United 19 10 3 6 33 30 +3 33
7 Manchester United 19 10 1 8 21 25 -4 31
8 Brighton & Hov… 19 8 6 5 38 33 +5 30
9 Newcastle United 19 9 2 8 37 25 +12 29
10 Chelsea 19 7 4 8 31 29 +2 25
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 7 4 8 27 31 -4 25
12 AFC Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27 32 -5 25
13 Fulham 19 6 3 10 26 34 -8 21
14 Brentford 18 5 4 9 25 28 -3 19
15 Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 19 28 -9 18
16 Nottingham Forest 19 4 5 10 22 34 -12 17
17 Everton 19 8 2 9 24 25 -1 16
18 Luton Town 18 4 3 11 21 34 -13 15
19 Burnley 19 3 2 14 18 38 -20 11
20 Sheffield United 19 2 3 14 15 47 -32 9

Check Also

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

After both recording huge wins at Christmas West Ham and Brighton will look to begin ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.