Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 3rd January 2024 Kick-off time – 18:15 GMT La Liga returns this week with Real Madrid looking to begin 2024 the way they ended last year when they host Real Mallorca on Wednesday. Los Blancos signed off 2023 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Alaves taking their points tally for the season to 45 and ensuring that they entered this round of games sitting top of the league table. That win also extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to an incredible 17 games with 14 wins and three draws in that period. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are in prime position to win the La Liga title, given their impressive defencive record this season. They have conceded the least goals in the league this term (eleven goals) and currently lead the La Liga clean sheet table with nine clean sheets. Winning here will help Madrid extend their lead at the top of the table and extend their winning run at home against Mallorca to seven games. Meanwhile, Mallorca will fancy their chances of causing an upset against Los Blancos given their form going into this game. The visitors ended 2023 strongly, with their 3-2 win over Osasuna pushing them to 14th place in the table and extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games (W3, D4). And so they travel to the capital sitting five points clear of the relegation zone. Putting in a strong performance and grabbing all three points here will not only put them in a good position to avoid relegation, but will also help them make it back-to-back wins over Madrid having beaten Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the last meeting between the pair. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
January 4, 2024 Osasuna
17:00
Almeria
Sevilla
19:15
Athletic Bilbao
Las Palmas
21:30
Barcelona
January 12, 2024 Sevilla
21:00
Alaves
January 13, 2024 Las Palmas
14:00
Villarreal
Mallorca
16:15
Celta Vigo
Athletic Bilbao
18:30
Real Sociedad
Real Betis
21:00
Granada
January 14, 2024 Almeria
14:00
Girona
Cadiz
16:15
Valencia
January 19, 2024 Alaves
21:00
Cadiz
January 20, 2024 Rayo Vallecano
14:00
Las Palmas
Granada
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Valencia
18:30
Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo
21:00
Real Sociedad
January 21, 2024 Osasuna
14:00
Getafe
Real Madrid
16:15
Almeria
Real Betis
18:30
Barcelona
Girona
21:00
Sevilla
January 22, 2024 Villarreal
21:00
Mallorca
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
19
15
3
1
40
11
+29
48
2
Girona
19
15
3
1
46
24
+22
48
3
Atlético de Madrid
19
12
2
5
39
23
+16
38
4
Barcelona
18
11
5
2
34
21
+13
38
5
Athletic Bilbao
18
10
5
3
34
19
+15
35
6
Real Sociedad
19
8
8
3
30
19
+11
32
7
Real Betis
19
6
10
3
21
20
+1
28
8
Getafe
19
6
8
5
24
25
-1
26
9
Valencia
19
7
5
7
22
23
-1
26
10
Las Palmas
18
7
4
7
15
15
+0
25
11
Rayo Vallecano
19
5
8
6
18
24
-6
23
12
Osasuna
18
5
4
9
21
29
-8
19
13
Villarreal
19
5
4
10
27
38
-11
19
14
Mallorca
19
3
9
7
17
23
-6
18
15
Alaves
19
4
5
10
15
25
-10
17
16
Sevilla
18
3
7
8
23
25
-2
16
17
Celta Vigo
19
3
7
9
20
29
-9
16
18
Cadiz
19
2
9
8
14
26
-12
15
19
Granada
19
2
5
12
22
40
-18
11
20
Almeria
18
0
5
13
19
42
-23
5
