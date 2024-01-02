AdAd

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 2, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu

Date: 3rd January 2024

Kick-off time – 18:15 GMT

La Liga returns this week with Real Madrid looking to begin 2024 the way they ended last year when they host Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Los Blancos signed off 2023 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Alaves taking their points tally for the season to 45 and ensuring that they entered this round of games sitting top of the league table. That win also extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to an incredible 17 games with 14 wins and three draws in that period.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are in prime position to win the La Liga title, given their impressive defencive record this season. They have conceded the least goals in the league this term (eleven goals) and currently lead the La Liga clean sheet table with nine clean sheets.

Winning here will help Madrid extend their lead at the top of the table and extend their winning run at home against Mallorca to seven games.

Meanwhile, Mallorca will fancy their chances of causing an upset against Los Blancos given their form going into this game. The visitors ended 2023 strongly, with their 3-2 win over Osasuna pushing them to 14th  place in the table and extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games (W3, D4).

And so they travel to the capital sitting five points clear of the relegation zone. Putting in a strong performance and grabbing all three points here will not only put them in a good position to avoid relegation, but will also help them make it back-to-back wins over Madrid having beaten Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the last meeting between the pair.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

January 4, 2024
Osasuna 17:00 Almeria
Sevilla 19:15 Athletic Bilbao
Las Palmas 21:30 Barcelona
January 12, 2024
Sevilla 21:00 Alaves
January 13, 2024
Las Palmas 14:00 Villarreal
Mallorca 16:15 Celta Vigo
Athletic Bilbao 18:30 Real Sociedad
Real Betis 21:00 Granada
January 14, 2024
Almeria 14:00 Girona
Cadiz 16:15 Valencia
January 19, 2024
Alaves 21:00 Cadiz
January 20, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Las Palmas
Granada 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Valencia 18:30 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 21:00 Real Sociedad
January 21, 2024
Osasuna 14:00 Getafe
Real Madrid 16:15 Almeria
Real Betis 18:30 Barcelona
Girona 21:00 Sevilla
January 22, 2024
Villarreal 21:00 Mallorca

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 19 15 3 1 40 11 +29 48
2 Girona 19 15 3 1 46 24 +22 48
3 Atlético de Madrid 19 12 2 5 39 23 +16 38
4 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 34 21 +13 38
5 Athletic Bilbao 18 10 5 3 34 19 +15 35
6 Real Sociedad 19 8 8 3 30 19 +11 32
7 Real Betis 19 6 10 3 21 20 +1 28
8 Getafe 19 6 8 5 24 25 -1 26
9 Valencia 19 7 5 7 22 23 -1 26
10 Las Palmas 18 7 4 7 15 15 +0 25
11 Rayo Vallecano 19 5 8 6 18 24 -6 23
12 Osasuna 18 5 4 9 21 29 -8 19
13 Villarreal 19 5 4 10 27 38 -11 19
14 Mallorca 19 3 9 7 17 23 -6 18
15 Alaves 19 4 5 10 15 25 -10 17
16 Sevilla 18 3 7 8 23 25 -2 16
17 Celta Vigo 19 3 7 9 20 29 -9 16
18 Cadiz 19 2 9 8 14 26 -12 15
19 Granada 19 2 5 12 22 40 -18 11
20 Almeria 18 0 5 13 19 42 -23 5

