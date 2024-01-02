Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 3rd January 2024 Kick-off time – 18:15 GMT

La Liga returns this week with Real Madrid looking to begin 2024 the way they ended last year when they host Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Los Blancos signed off 2023 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Alaves taking their points tally for the season to 45 and ensuring that they entered this round of games sitting top of the league table. That win also extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to an incredible 17 games with 14 wins and three draws in that period.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are in prime position to win the La Liga title, given their impressive defencive record this season. They have conceded the least goals in the league this term (eleven goals) and currently lead the La Liga clean sheet table with nine clean sheets.

Winning here will help Madrid extend their lead at the top of the table and extend their winning run at home against Mallorca to seven games.

Meanwhile, Mallorca will fancy their chances of causing an upset against Los Blancos given their form going into this game. The visitors ended 2023 strongly, with their 3-2 win over Osasuna pushing them to 14th place in the table and extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games (W3, D4).

And so they travel to the capital sitting five points clear of the relegation zone. Putting in a strong performance and grabbing all three points here will not only put them in a good position to avoid relegation, but will also help them make it back-to-back wins over Madrid having beaten Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the last meeting between the pair.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Osasuna 17:00 Almeria Sevilla 19:15 Athletic Bilbao Las Palmas 21:30 Barcelona Sevilla 21:00 Alaves Las Palmas 14:00 Villarreal Mallorca 16:15 Celta Vigo Athletic Bilbao 18:30 Real Sociedad Real Betis 21:00 Granada Almeria 14:00 Girona Cadiz 16:15 Valencia Alaves 21:00 Cadiz Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Las Palmas Granada 16:15 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 18:30 Athletic Bilbao Celta Vigo 21:00 Real Sociedad Osasuna 14:00 Getafe Real Madrid 16:15 Almeria Real Betis 18:30 Barcelona Girona 21:00 Sevilla Villarreal 21:00 Mallorca

