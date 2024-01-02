Sevilla vs Athletic Club Preview

Sevilla vs Athletic Club Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 4th January 2024 Kick-off time – 18:15 GMT Athletic Bilbao will travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Thursday to face Sevilla in their first game of the year. Sevilla ended 2023 on a low, winning just one of their last 12 league games (D6, L5). Their last game of the year was a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, which kept them rooted in 15th position in the league table, just three points off the bottom three. Having played their last two games away from home, they will now return to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán looking to begin the new year on a high note. This match will not only be their first game at home this year, it will also be the first game for new manager Quique Sánchez Flores. The Spanish coach is the fifth person to manage Sevilla in 2023 and he will hope to do better than his predecessors who could not improve their domestic form despite success in the Europa League. Moreso, having overseen a win for Sevilla in his first game, he will be desperate to make his home debut with a win and extend Sevilla’s unbeaten run in this fixture to five games (W3, D2 since). Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they travel to Seville on Thursday. The visitors ended 2023 on a high, winning their last two league games to extend their unbeaten run in La Liga to eight games. They are the third-best team in the league over the last ten games and currently sit in fifth position, three points behind Barcelona in fourth. So winning here will help them close the gap between them and the top four and also end their woeful form at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
January 4, 2024 Osasuna
17:00
Almeria
Sevilla
19:15
Athletic Bilbao
Las Palmas
21:30
Barcelona
January 12, 2024 Sevilla
21:00
Alaves
January 13, 2024 Las Palmas
14:00
Villarreal
Mallorca
16:15
Celta Vigo
Athletic Bilbao
18:30
Real Sociedad
Real Betis
21:00
Granada
January 14, 2024 Almeria
14:00
Girona
Cadiz
16:15
Valencia
January 19, 2024 Alaves
21:00
Cadiz
January 20, 2024 Rayo Vallecano
14:00
Las Palmas
Granada
16:15
Atlético de Madrid
Valencia
18:30
Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo
21:00
Real Sociedad
January 21, 2024 Osasuna
14:00
Getafe
Real Madrid
16:15
Almeria
Real Betis
18:30
Barcelona
Girona
21:00
Sevilla
January 22, 2024 Villarreal
21:00
Mallorca
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
19
15
3
1
40
11
+29
48
2
Girona
19
15
3
1
46
24
+22
48
3
Atlético de Madrid
19
12
2
5
39
23
+16
38
4
Barcelona
18
11
5
2
34
21
+13
38
5
Athletic Bilbao
18
10
5
3
34
19
+15
35
6
Real Sociedad
19
8
8
3
30
19
+11
32
7
Real Betis
19
6
10
3
21
20
+1
28
8
Getafe
19
6
8
5
24
25
-1
26
9
Valencia
19
7
5
7
22
23
-1
26
10
Las Palmas
18
7
4
7
15
15
+0
25
11
Rayo Vallecano
19
5
8
6
18
24
-6
23
12
Osasuna
18
5
4
9
21
29
-8
19
13
Villarreal
19
5
4
10
27
38
-11
19
14
Mallorca
19
3
9
7
17
23
-6
18
15
Alaves
19
4
5
10
15
25
-10
17
16
Sevilla
18
3
7
8
23
25
-2
16
17
Celta Vigo
19
3
7
9
20
29
-9
16
18
Cadiz
19
2
9
8
14
26
-12
15
19
Granada
19
2
5
12
22
40
-18
11
20
Almeria
18
0
5
13
19
42
-23
5
