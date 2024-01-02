AdAd

Sevilla vs Athletic Club Preview

Sevilla vs Athletic Club

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Date: 4th January 2024

Kick-off time – 18:15 GMT

Athletic Bilbao will travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Thursday to face Sevilla in their first game of the year.

Sevilla ended 2023 on a low, winning just one of their last 12 league games (D6, L5). Their last game of the year was a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, which kept them rooted in 15th position in the league table, just three points off the bottom three.

Having played their last two games away from home, they will now return to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán looking to begin the new year on a high note. This match will not only be their first game at home this year, it will also be the first game for new manager Quique Sánchez Flores.

The Spanish coach is the fifth person to manage Sevilla in 2023 and he will hope to do better than his predecessors who could not improve their domestic form despite success in the Europa League.

Moreso, having overseen a win for Sevilla in his first game, he will be desperate to make his home debut with a win and extend Sevilla’s unbeaten run in this fixture to five games (W3, D2 since).

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they travel to Seville on Thursday. The visitors ended 2023 on a high, winning their last two league games to extend their unbeaten run in La Liga to eight games.

They are the third-best team in the league over the last ten games and  currently sit in fifth position, three points behind Barcelona in fourth. So winning here will help them close the gap between them and the top four and also end their woeful form at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

January 4, 2024
Osasuna 17:00 Almeria
Sevilla 19:15 Athletic Bilbao
Las Palmas 21:30 Barcelona
January 12, 2024
Sevilla 21:00 Alaves
January 13, 2024
Las Palmas 14:00 Villarreal
Mallorca 16:15 Celta Vigo
Athletic Bilbao 18:30 Real Sociedad
Real Betis 21:00 Granada
January 14, 2024
Almeria 14:00 Girona
Cadiz 16:15 Valencia
January 19, 2024
Alaves 21:00 Cadiz
January 20, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Las Palmas
Granada 16:15 Atlético de Madrid
Valencia 18:30 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 21:00 Real Sociedad
January 21, 2024
Osasuna 14:00 Getafe
Real Madrid 16:15 Almeria
Real Betis 18:30 Barcelona
Girona 21:00 Sevilla
January 22, 2024
Villarreal 21:00 Mallorca

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 19 15 3 1 40 11 +29 48
2 Girona 19 15 3 1 46 24 +22 48
3 Atlético de Madrid 19 12 2 5 39 23 +16 38
4 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 34 21 +13 38
5 Athletic Bilbao 18 10 5 3 34 19 +15 35
6 Real Sociedad 19 8 8 3 30 19 +11 32
7 Real Betis 19 6 10 3 21 20 +1 28
8 Getafe 19 6 8 5 24 25 -1 26
9 Valencia 19 7 5 7 22 23 -1 26
10 Las Palmas 18 7 4 7 15 15 +0 25
11 Rayo Vallecano 19 5 8 6 18 24 -6 23
12 Osasuna 18 5 4 9 21 29 -8 19
13 Villarreal 19 5 4 10 27 38 -11 19
14 Mallorca 19 3 9 7 17 23 -6 18
15 Alaves 19 4 5 10 15 25 -10 17
16 Sevilla 18 3 7 8 23 25 -2 16
17 Celta Vigo 19 3 7 9 20 29 -9 16
18 Cadiz 19 2 9 8 14 26 -12 15
19 Granada 19 2 5 12 22 40 -18 11
20 Almeria 18 0 5 13 19 42 -23 5

