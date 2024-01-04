Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 5th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Tottenham will begin their FA Cup journey this Friday when they welcome fellow Premier League side Burnley to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The North London side enter 2024 on a high after recording four wins in their last five games of the previous year. They achieved this despite several injuries to many of their first-team stars.

Having done well in December in the Premier League, they will be looking to beat a Burnley side who they beat 5-2 in league action earlier this campaign, as they bid to advance beyond the third round for the 17th time in 18 seasons.

The chances of doing so appear plentiful given their remarkable H2H record against the Clarets, winning ten of the last 11 meetings they’ve hosted (D1). That certainly makes Burnley an ideal first step to advancing deeper into the competition.

However, Spurs have often faltered in the fifth round of the FA Cup, crashing out of this round in their last four FA Cup editions. This will give Burnley fans a morale boost, as they travel to London looking for their side to record just their second win in eight games (D1, L5).

Vincent Kompany’s side have been terrible in the PL this season and are currently amidst of an ugly relegation battle. Therefore, the FA Cup serves as a distraction as they attempt to get their season back on track.

The Clarets have lost their last three games at this Stadium by an aggregate score of 10-0, suggesting another disappointment is on the cards for Burnley fans.