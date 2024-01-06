Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Preview

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Competition – Serie A Stadium – MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore Date: 6th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Serie A resumes this weekend with Fiorentina travelling to Reggio Emilia to face Sassuolo in the 19th Round of the league season. The hosts come into this tie in woeful form, with two straight losses to Genoa and AC Milan in the league, handing them an unhappy end to 2023. They have started the new year in the same fashion, losing 3-1 to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and extending their winless run in all competitions to six games (D1, L5). Sitting in 16th place, two points ahead of the relegation zone doesn’t look well for Alessio Dionisi who is under pressure to quickly produce results or face the sack. His side has managed to defeat only fellow strugglers Empoli across their last 12 SA matches (D4, L7), therefore beating an in-form Fiorentina side will be a huge task. The visitors are a side in good form having finished 2023 as a top-four club following three 1-0 wins, all against clubs to start this round tenth or lower. Those results boosted their win percentage as pre-match favourites this Serie A season to a tremendous 75% (W9, D2, L1). Fiorentina come into this tie sitting in fourth position. They are hopeful of finishing inside of the top five for the first time since 2016/17 after picking up 33 points from their first 18 games–the most they have earned at this stage of the season since 2015/16 when they finished inside the top five. They will be confident of winning here given they boast an excellent record across the Serie A season against sides finishing 2023 in the bottom half of the standings (W6, D2, L1). This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
January 7, 2024 Empoli
12:30
AC Milan
Torino
15:00
SSC Napoli
Udinese
15:00
Lazio
Salernitana
18:00
Juventus
Roma
20:45
Atalanta
January 13, 2024 Genoa
15:00
Torino
SSC Napoli
15:00
Salernitana
Verona
18:00
Empoli
Monza
20:45
Inter Milan
January 14, 2024 Lazio
12:30
Lecce
Cagliari
15:00
Bologna
Fiorentina
18:00
Udinese
AC Milan
20:45
Roma
January 15, 2024 Atalanta
20:45
Frosinone
January 16, 2024 Juventus
20:45
Sassuolo
January 20, 2024 Roma
18:00
Verona
Udinese
20:45
AC Milan
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
19
15
3
1
44
9
+35
48
2
Juventus
18
13
4
1
27
11
+16
43
3
AC Milan
18
11
3
4
32
20
+12
36
4
Fiorentina
19
10
3
6
27
19
+8
33
5
Bologna
19
8
8
3
22
16
+6
32
6
Atalanta
18
9
2
7
29
20
+9
29
7
Roma
18
8
4
6
30
20
+10
28
8
SSC Napoli
18
8
4
6
28
21
+7
28
9
Lazio
18
8
3
7
21
19
+2
27
10
Monza
19
6
7
6
19
20
-1
25
11
Torino
18
6
6
6
15
18
-3
24
12
Genoa
19
5
6
8
20
24
-4
21
13
Lecce
19
4
9
6
20
25
-5
21
14
Sassuolo
19
5
4
10
26
33
-7
19
15
Frosinone
19
5
4
10
25
34
-9
19
16
Udinese
18
2
11
5
18
28
-10
17
17
Cagliari
19
3
6
10
17
32
-15
15
18
Verona
19
3
5
11
16
26
-10
14
19
Empoli
18
3
4
11
10
30
-20
13
20
Salernitana
18
2
6
10
15
36
-21
12
