Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 6, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore

Date: 6th January 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A resumes this weekend with Fiorentina travelling to Reggio Emilia to face Sassuolo in the 19th Round of the league season.

The hosts come into this tie in woeful form, with two straight losses to Genoa and AC Milan in the league, handing them an unhappy end to 2023. They have started the new year in the same fashion, losing 3-1 to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and extending their winless run in all competitions to six games (D1, L5).

Sitting in 16th place, two points ahead of the relegation zone doesn’t look well for Alessio Dionisi who is under pressure to quickly produce results or face the sack. His side has managed to defeat only fellow strugglers Empoli across their last 12 SA matches (D4, L7), therefore beating an in-form Fiorentina side will be a huge task.

The visitors are a side in good form having finished 2023 as a top-four club following three 1-0 wins, all against clubs to start this round tenth or lower. Those results boosted their win percentage as pre-match favourites this Serie A season to a tremendous 75% (W9, D2, L1).

Fiorentina come into this tie sitting in fourth position. They are hopeful of finishing inside of the top five for the first time since 2016/17 after picking up 33 points from their first 18 games–the most they have earned at this stage of the season since 2015/16 when they finished inside the top five.

They will be confident of winning here given they boast an excellent record across the Serie A season against sides finishing 2023 in the bottom half of the standings (W6, D2, L1).

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

January 7, 2024
Empoli 12:30 AC Milan
Torino 15:00 SSC Napoli
Udinese 15:00 Lazio
Salernitana 18:00 Juventus
Roma 20:45 Atalanta
January 13, 2024
Genoa 15:00 Torino
SSC Napoli 15:00 Salernitana
Verona 18:00 Empoli
Monza 20:45 Inter Milan
January 14, 2024
Lazio 12:30 Lecce
Cagliari 15:00 Bologna
Fiorentina 18:00 Udinese
AC Milan 20:45 Roma
January 15, 2024
Atalanta 20:45 Frosinone
January 16, 2024
Juventus 20:45 Sassuolo
January 20, 2024
Roma 18:00 Verona
Udinese 20:45 AC Milan

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Inter Milan 19 15 3 1 44 9 +35 48
2 Juventus 18 13 4 1 27 11 +16 43
3 AC Milan 18 11 3 4 32 20 +12 36
4 Fiorentina 19 10 3 6 27 19 +8 33
5 Bologna 19 8 8 3 22 16 +6 32
6 Atalanta 18 9 2 7 29 20 +9 29
7 Roma 18 8 4 6 30 20 +10 28
8 SSC Napoli 18 8 4 6 28 21 +7 28
9 Lazio 18 8 3 7 21 19 +2 27
10 Monza 19 6 7 6 19 20 -1 25
11 Torino 18 6 6 6 15 18 -3 24
12 Genoa 19 5 6 8 20 24 -4 21
13 Lecce 19 4 9 6 20 25 -5 21
14 Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 26 33 -7 19
15 Frosinone 19 5 4 10 25 34 -9 19
16 Udinese 18 2 11 5 18 28 -10 17
17 Cagliari 19 3 6 10 17 32 -15 15
18 Verona 19 3 5 11 16 26 -10 14
19 Empoli 18 3 4 11 10 30 -20 13
20 Salernitana 18 2 6 10 15 36 -21 12

