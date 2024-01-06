Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Preview

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Competition – Serie A Stadium – MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore Date: 6th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A resumes this weekend with Fiorentina travelling to Reggio Emilia to face Sassuolo in the 19th Round of the league season.

The hosts come into this tie in woeful form, with two straight losses to Genoa and AC Milan in the league, handing them an unhappy end to 2023. They have started the new year in the same fashion, losing 3-1 to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and extending their winless run in all competitions to six games (D1, L5).

Sitting in 16th place, two points ahead of the relegation zone doesn’t look well for Alessio Dionisi who is under pressure to quickly produce results or face the sack. His side has managed to defeat only fellow strugglers Empoli across their last 12 SA matches (D4, L7), therefore beating an in-form Fiorentina side will be a huge task.

The visitors are a side in good form having finished 2023 as a top-four club following three 1-0 wins, all against clubs to start this round tenth or lower. Those results boosted their win percentage as pre-match favourites this Serie A season to a tremendous 75% (W9, D2, L1).

Fiorentina come into this tie sitting in fourth position. They are hopeful of finishing inside of the top five for the first time since 2016/17 after picking up 33 points from their first 18 games–the most they have earned at this stage of the season since 2015/16 when they finished inside the top five.

They will be confident of winning here given they boast an excellent record across the Serie A season against sides finishing 2023 in the bottom half of the standings (W6, D2, L1).

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Empoli 12:30 AC Milan Torino 15:00 SSC Napoli Udinese 15:00 Lazio Salernitana 18:00 Juventus Roma 20:45 Atalanta Genoa 15:00 Torino SSC Napoli 15:00 Salernitana Verona 18:00 Empoli Monza 20:45 Inter Milan Lazio 12:30 Lecce Cagliari 15:00 Bologna Fiorentina 18:00 Udinese AC Milan 20:45 Roma Atalanta 20:45 Frosinone Juventus 20:45 Sassuolo Roma 18:00 Verona Udinese 20:45 AC Milan

