Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 7th January 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will travel to London this Saturday to face Arsenal in the third round of the 2024 FA Cup.

The Gunners are the competition’s most successful side with 14 FA Cup titles. They will be desperate to secure a win here after ending 2023 on a whimper. Mikel Arteta’s side were top of the Premier League table on Christmas day after leaving Anfield with a point following a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

However, they lost their next two games, leaving them now trailing Jürgen Klopp’s table-topping side since the New Year began so knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup would please them and give them a sense of revenge.

They will be happy to return to the Emirates as they’ve proven incredibly hard to beat in the FA Cup at home, having lost just three of their last 49 home FA Cup matches (W36, D10). Arsenal also have a good record in this competition against Liverpool having won the previous three FA Cup ties between these two.

Meanwhile, Liverpool travel to the Emirates in top form having won three of their last four games (D1). Klopp’s side opened 2024 with a 4-2 win over Newcastle United with Mohamed Salah grabbing two goals on the night.

But the Egyptian maestro will be unavailable for this tie as he is currently with Egypt in the African Cup of Nations. Klopp will have to navigate this tie without Salah as he attempts to surpass this stage of the competition for what will be the 12th time in their last 13 attempts.

The Reds will fancy their chances here given their fine form on the road. They have won three of their last four away matches (L1). That mirrors their recent record at the Emirates having won three successive games there without conceding before losing 3-2 in the PL last season.