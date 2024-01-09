Liverpool vs Fulham Preview

Liverpool vs Fulham Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Anfield Date: 10th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After booking their place in the FA Cup fourth round, Liverpool will look to continue their fine season when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Wednesday in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Reds went to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to face Mikel Arteta’s side in the FA Cup’s third round. The game was billed as the tie of the round and indeed produced the fireworks expected. However, the fireworks only came in the second half with Jürgen Klopp’s side taking advantage of Arsenal’s first-half profligacy to win 2-0.

That win made it six games without defeat in all competitions for Klopp’s men (W4, D2). Part of their wins in that sequence was a 5-1 win over West Ham in the last round of this competition. That win also came at home where Liverpool have won 13 of their last 15 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Fulham qualified for the semi-finals by beating Merseyside club Everton on penalties. But that win, albeit on penalties, is their only win in their last five games away from home (L4). One of those losses came in a dramatic 4-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in early December.

Moreover, the Cottagers have won once in normal time away from home in their last eleven trips (D4, L6) and given they have kept one clean sheet in their last five competitive games, another disappointing day could be on the cards for them.