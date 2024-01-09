Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Spanish Supercopa Stadium: Al Awal Park at King Saud University Date: 10th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will square up this Wednesday at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh for the Spanish Super Cup.

Los Blancos are looking to win their 13th Super Cup trophy in Saudi Arabia after missing out last year when they were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona in the final. They come into this tie in good spirits after dispatching Arandina 3-1 in the Copa del Rey, despite heavy rotation.

That win extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 19 matches (W16, D3). Incidentally, Atletico were the last team to beat them however Madrid have the upper hand in this fixture having won over their rivals a staggering 115 times in city rivals Atlético Madrid in the 233 meetings (D60, L58).

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have kept two clean sheets across their last three games, but each of the last four H2Hs saw both teams score (Real: W2, D1, L1), as did three of Atlético’s last four fixtures (W2, D1, L1).

Atletico Madrid beat Real 3-1 in a two-legged final in 2014, but since then, they have not won the competition. And following their 4-3 La Liga defeat to high-flying Girona, they aren’t in the right form for this fixture.

However, having beaten lowly Lugo 3-1 on Saturday in the Copa del Rey before heading to Saudi Arabia, they will fancy their chances of getting a result against their fierce rivals.

Considering Diego Simeone’s outfit have now suffered four consecutive away league defeats, they may not be relishing another game against La Liga opponents outside of Madrid, especially as they’ve lost their last two Spanish Super Cup matches, most recently falling at this stage two seasons ago to Athletic Bilbao (L 2-1).