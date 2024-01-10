AdAd

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 10, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Allianz Arena

Date: 12th January 2024

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a two-week winter break, the Bundesliga resumes this Friday with Bayern Munich hosting Hoffenheim in Round 16.

The hosts ended 2023 sitting in second place, four points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit with a game in hand. After a surprise 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in early December, they bounced back in style, winning three games on the spin, including a 2-1 away win to Wolfsburg in their last competitive outing.

Having navigated that potential banana skin in their last game, Thomas Tuchel’s side will now hope to begin this year with a win. A rerun to the Allianz Arena is exactly what they need to do so, as Bayern have won each of their last five home league games.

They are also unbeaten at home in all competitions this season (W8, D2) and have a formidable home record against Hoffenheim having won eleven and lost just one out of 15 head-to-head meetings with the visitors (D3).

Meanwhile, the hosts have scored at least once in each of their last 64 home games and are one short of setting a new club record. So this game could be full of goals, especially considering that TSG have also found the back of the net in 20 successive Bundesliga games, setting a new club record.

The Sinsheimers had a decent first part of the season, winning seven out of their opening 16 games (D3, L6), leaving them in 7th position, level on points with sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and three behind Borussia Dortmund in fifth.

However, they could have been in a better league position if not for their recent poor away form, with the visitors winless in their last three away league games (D1, L2). But despite their recent wobble on their travels, they remain the third-best away team in the Bundesliga this season behind Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

January 12, 2024
Bayern Munich 20:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
January 13, 2024
SC Freiburg 15:30 Union Berlin
Mainz 15:30 Wolfsburg
FC Cologne 15:30 Heidenheim
Augsburg 1907 15:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
RB Leipzig 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Darmstadt 18:30 Borussia Dortmund
January 14, 2024
VFL Bochum 15:30 Werder Bremen
Borussia Mönchengladbach 17:30 Stuttgart
January 19, 2024
Mainz 20:30 Union Berlin
January 20, 2024
Heidenheim 15:30 Wolfsburg
Darmstadt 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Cologne 15:30 Borussia Dortmund
VFL Bochum 15:30 Stuttgart
SC Freiburg 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig 18:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
January 21, 2024
Bayern Munich 15:30 Werder Bremen
Borussia Mönchengladbach 17:30 Augsburg 1907
January 24, 2024
Bayern Munich 20:30 Union Berlin
January 26, 2024
Eintracht Frankfurt 20:30 Mainz

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 16 13 3 0 46 12 +34 42
2 Bayern Munich 15 12 2 1 49 15 +34 38
3 Stuttgart 16 11 1 4 37 19 +18 34
4 RB Leipzig 16 10 3 3 38 17 +21 33
5 Borussia Dortmund 16 7 6 3 30 25 +5 27
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 6 6 4 26 20 +6 24
7 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 16 7 3 6 32 30 +2 24
8 SC Freiburg 16 7 3 6 21 26 -5 24
9 Heidenheim 16 6 2 8 25 32 -7 20
10 Wolfsburg 16 6 1 9 20 27 -7 19
11 Augsburg 1907 16 4 6 6 24 31 -7 18
12 Borussia Mönchengladbach 16 4 5 7 31 35 -4 17
13 Werder Bremen 16 4 4 8 23 30 -7 16
14 VFL Bochum 16 3 7 6 18 33 -15 16
15 Union Berlin 15 4 1 10 17 31 -14 13
16 Mainz 16 1 7 8 13 28 -15 10
17 FC Cologne 16 2 4 10 10 28 -18 10
18 Darmstadt 16 2 4 10 20 41 -21 10

