Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 12th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT After a two-week winter break, the Bundesliga resumes this Friday with Bayern Munich hosting Hoffenheim in Round 16. The hosts ended 2023 sitting in second place, four points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit with a game in hand. After a surprise 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in early December, they bounced back in style, winning three games on the spin, including a 2-1 away win to Wolfsburg in their last competitive outing. Having navigated that potential banana skin in their last game, Thomas Tuchel’s side will now hope to begin this year with a win. A rerun to the Allianz Arena is exactly what they need to do so, as Bayern have won each of their last five home league games. They are also unbeaten at home in all competitions this season (W8, D2) and have a formidable home record against Hoffenheim having won eleven and lost just one out of 15 head-to-head meetings with the visitors (D3). Meanwhile, the hosts have scored at least once in each of their last 64 home games and are one short of setting a new club record. So this game could be full of goals, especially considering that TSG have also found the back of the net in 20 successive Bundesliga games, setting a new club record. The Sinsheimers had a decent first part of the season, winning seven out of their opening 16 games (D3, L6), leaving them in 7th position, level on points with sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and three behind Borussia Dortmund in fifth. However, they could have been in a better league position if not for their recent poor away form, with the visitors winless in their last three away league games (D1, L2). But despite their recent wobble on their travels, they remain the third-best away team in the Bundesliga this season behind Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
January 12, 2024 Bayern Munich
20:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
January 13, 2024 SC Freiburg
15:30
Union Berlin
Mainz
15:30
Wolfsburg
FC Cologne
15:30
Heidenheim
Augsburg 1907
15:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
RB Leipzig
15:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
Darmstadt
18:30
Borussia Dortmund
January 14, 2024 VFL Bochum
15:30
Werder Bremen
Borussia Mönchengladbach
17:30
Stuttgart
January 19, 2024 Mainz
20:30
Union Berlin
January 20, 2024 Heidenheim
15:30
Wolfsburg
Darmstadt
15:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Cologne
15:30
Borussia Dortmund
VFL Bochum
15:30
Stuttgart
SC Freiburg
15:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig
18:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
January 21, 2024 Bayern Munich
15:30
Werder Bremen
Borussia Mönchengladbach
17:30
Augsburg 1907
January 24, 2024 Bayern Munich
20:30
Union Berlin
January 26, 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt
20:30
Mainz
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
16
13
3
0
46
12
+34
42
2
Bayern Munich
15
12
2
1
49
15
+34
38
3
Stuttgart
16
11
1
4
37
19
+18
34
4
RB Leipzig
16
10
3
3
38
17
+21
33
5
Borussia Dortmund
16
7
6
3
30
25
+5
27
6
Eintracht Frankfurt
16
6
6
4
26
20
+6
24
7
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
16
7
3
6
32
30
+2
24
8
SC Freiburg
16
7
3
6
21
26
-5
24
9
Heidenheim
16
6
2
8
25
32
-7
20
10
Wolfsburg
16
6
1
9
20
27
-7
19
11
Augsburg 1907
16
4
6
6
24
31
-7
18
12
Borussia Mönchengladbach
16
4
5
7
31
35
-4
17
13
Werder Bremen
16
4
4
8
23
30
-7
16
14
VFL Bochum
16
3
7
6
18
33
-15
16
15
Union Berlin
15
4
1
10
17
31
-14
13
16
Mainz
16
1
7
8
13
28
-15
10
17
FC Cologne
16
2
4
10
10
28
-18
10
18
Darmstadt
16
2
4
10
20
41
-21
10
