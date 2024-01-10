Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 12th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a two-week winter break, the Bundesliga resumes this Friday with Bayern Munich hosting Hoffenheim in Round 16.

The hosts ended 2023 sitting in second place, four points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit with a game in hand. After a surprise 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in early December, they bounced back in style, winning three games on the spin, including a 2-1 away win to Wolfsburg in their last competitive outing.

Having navigated that potential banana skin in their last game, Thomas Tuchel’s side will now hope to begin this year with a win. A rerun to the Allianz Arena is exactly what they need to do so, as Bayern have won each of their last five home league games.

They are also unbeaten at home in all competitions this season (W8, D2) and have a formidable home record against Hoffenheim having won eleven and lost just one out of 15 head-to-head meetings with the visitors (D3).

Meanwhile, the hosts have scored at least once in each of their last 64 home games and are one short of setting a new club record. So this game could be full of goals, especially considering that TSG have also found the back of the net in 20 successive Bundesliga games, setting a new club record.

The Sinsheimers had a decent first part of the season, winning seven out of their opening 16 games (D3, L6), leaving them in 7th position, level on points with sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and three behind Borussia Dortmund in fifth.

However, they could have been in a better league position if not for their recent poor away form, with the visitors winless in their last three away league games (D1, L2). But despite their recent wobble on their travels, they remain the third-best away team in the Bundesliga this season behind Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

