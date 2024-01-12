Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 12th January 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT The Premier League returns this weekend with Newcastle United hosting defending champions Manchester City this Saturday evening. The hosts are looking to return to winning ways in the league after a poor run of form over the festive period where they lost all three of their Premier League matches to drop further from the European spots and deeper into mid-table. Those losses included two away defeats and a shocking loss to Nottingham Forest at home. The Magpies did secure a much-needed 3-0 victory over rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup last week, though, with manager Eddie Howe calling it “a step in the right direction” ahead of the visit of Manchester City. Having beaten the Cityzens 1-0 in the League Cup at St James’ Park earlier this season, Eddie Howe’s side knows they have what it takes to trouble their opponents against whom they also drew 3-3 here in August 2022. Yet even that record won’t see them taking anything for granted after recently losing their record of seven straight home league wins against Forest on Boxing Day. Meanwhile, Man City made it five consecutive wins in all competitions last time out when they swatted aside Championship side Huddersfield in the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s side scored five unreplied goals, with injury returnees Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne having a massive impact. They will now look to build on those wins and close the gap on table-topping Liverpool who they trail by five points, albeit with a game in hand. So, a win here would keep them in touch and could be ominous as City are renowned for their ability to build late-season momentum. Their record of three wins across their last seven league away games (D1, L3) doesn’t look good given their high standards. Still, the visitors have scored an average of 2.4 goals per game across their last five top-flight road fixtures (W3, D1, L1), so they’ll be hard to stop as they look to continue their fine start to 2024. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 14, 2024 Everton
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
January 20, 2024 Arsenal
13:30
Crystal Palace
Brentford
18:30
Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Liverpool
January 22, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:45
Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 30, 2024 Nottingham Forest
20:30
Arsenal
Fulham
20:45
Everton
Luton Town
20:45
Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace
21:00
Sheffield United
Aston Villa
21:15
Newcastle United
January 31, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:30
Brentford
Manchester City
20:30
Burnley
Liverpool
21:15
Chelsea
February 1, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:15
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
20
13
6
1
43
18
+25
45
2
Manchester City
20
13
4
3
48
23
+25
43
3
Aston Villa
20
13
3
4
43
27
+16
42
4
Arsenal
20
12
4
4
37
20
+17
40
5
Tottenham Hotspur
20
12
3
5
42
29
+13
39
6
West Ham United
20
10
4
6
33
30
+3
34
7
Brighton & Hov…
20
8
7
5
38
33
+5
31
8
Chelsea
21
9
4
8
35
31
+4
31
9
Manchester United
20
10
1
9
22
27
-5
31
10
Newcastle United
21
9
2
10
41
32
+9
29
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20
8
4
8
30
31
-1
28
12
AFC Bournemouth
19
7
4
8
28
35
-7
25
13
Fulham
21
7
3
11
28
36
-8
24
14
Crystal Palace
20
5
6
9
22
29
-7
21
15
Nottingham Forest
20
5
5
10
24
35
-11
20
16
Brentford
19
5
4
10
26
31
-5
19
17
Everton
20
8
2
10
24
28
-4
16
18
Luton Town
20
4
4
12
24
38
-14
16
19
Burnley
21
3
3
15
21
42
-21
12
20
Sheffield United
20
2
3
15
15
49
-34
9
