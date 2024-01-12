Adbet365Ad

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 12, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: St. James’ Park

Date: 12th January 2024

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

The Premier League returns this weekend with Newcastle United hosting defending champions Manchester City this Saturday evening.

The hosts are looking to return to winning ways in the league after a poor run of form over the festive period where they lost all three of their Premier League matches to drop further from the European spots and deeper into mid-table. Those losses included two away defeats and a shocking loss to Nottingham Forest at home.

The Magpies did secure a much-needed 3-0 victory over rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup last week, though, with manager Eddie Howe calling it “a step in the right direction” ahead of the visit of Manchester City.

Having beaten the Cityzens 1-0 in the League Cup at St James’ Park earlier this season, Eddie Howe’s side knows they have what it takes to trouble their opponents against whom they also drew 3-3 here in August 2022.

Yet even that record won’t see them taking anything for granted after recently losing their record of seven straight home league wins against Forest on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Man City made it five consecutive wins in all competitions last time out when they swatted aside Championship side Huddersfield in the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s side scored five unreplied goals, with injury returnees Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne having a massive impact.

They will now look to build on those wins and close the gap on table-topping Liverpool who they trail by five points, albeit with a game in hand. So, a win here would keep them in touch and could be ominous as City are renowned for their ability to build late-season momentum.

Their record of three wins across their last seven league away games (D1, L3) doesn’t look good given their high standards. Still, the visitors have scored an average of 2.4 goals per game across their last five top-flight road fixtures (W3, D1, L1), so they’ll be hard to stop as they look to continue their fine start to 2024.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 14, 2024
Everton 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool
January 22, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 30, 2024
Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal
Fulham 20:45 Everton
Luton Town 20:45 Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace 21:00 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 21:15 Newcastle United
January 31, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Brentford
Manchester City 20:30 Burnley
Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea
February 1, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 20 13 6 1 43 18 +25 45
2 Manchester City 20 13 4 3 48 23 +25 43
3 Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 43 27 +16 42
4 Arsenal 20 12 4 4 37 20 +17 40
5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 12 3 5 42 29 +13 39
6 West Ham United 20 10 4 6 33 30 +3 34
7 Brighton & Hov… 20 8 7 5 38 33 +5 31
8 Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35 31 +4 31
9 Manchester United 20 10 1 9 22 27 -5 31
10 Newcastle United 21 9 2 10 41 32 +9 29
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 8 4 8 30 31 -1 28
12 AFC Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 28 35 -7 25
13 Fulham 21 7 3 11 28 36 -8 24
14 Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22 29 -7 21
15 Nottingham Forest 20 5 5 10 24 35 -11 20
16 Brentford 19 5 4 10 26 31 -5 19
17 Everton 20 8 2 10 24 28 -4 16
18 Luton Town 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14 16
19 Burnley 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21 12
20 Sheffield United 20 2 3 15 15 49 -34 9

Check Also

Atalanta vs Frosinone Preview

Atalanta will welcome Frosinone to the Gewiss Stadium on Monday looking to continue their decent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.