Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 14th January 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Buoyed by two January signings, Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Old Trafford this Sunday to face Manchester United in their first league game of 2024. The Red Devils entered the new year in poor league form after recording just one win from their last five league games (D1, L3). Their last league outing was a huge 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest leaving them in eighth position and nine points adrift of the top four. Last week they beat Wigan 2-0 in the FA Cup. However, that win saw the same old problems rearing their head for Erik ten Hag’s men, who scored just twice from a whopping 33 shots and 4.12 xG. Their inability to convert chances appears to be an ongoing concern as they have managed just 22 goals in the Premier League – only the bottom-two sides had netted fewer heading into this round. But with several key players set to return in January, an upturn in form could be just around the corner for the Red Devils who are having a hard time at home, having lost four of their last ten home league games at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Tottenham travel to Manchester with the third-best away record in the league having taken 18 points from ten home games (W5, D3, L2). They have done that while scoring the most goals away from home (22 goals). The Lily Whites did lose their last away trip–an entertaining 4-2 loss to Brighton. That loss is their only loss in their last five league games though, with four wins in that period keeping them in fifth position, six points off the summit. The visitors have been busy in the transfer market with Timo Werner and Radu Drăgușin already through the door. Boss Ange Postecoglou has received a welcome boost and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins against United having recorded his first victory as Tottenham boss in the reverse fixture (2-0). Victory here will give the North London outfit the chance to secure their first seasonal league double over United since 1989/90, although three defeats from their last four trips to Old Trafford doesn’t bode well on that front (W1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 14, 2024 Everton
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
January 20, 2024 Arsenal
13:30
Crystal Palace
Brentford
18:30
Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Liverpool
January 22, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:45
Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 30, 2024 Nottingham Forest
20:30
Arsenal
Fulham
20:45
Everton
Luton Town
20:45
Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace
21:00
Sheffield United
Aston Villa
21:15
Newcastle United
January 31, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:30
Brentford
Manchester City
20:30
Burnley
Liverpool
21:15
Chelsea
February 1, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:15
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
20
13
6
1
43
18
+25
45
2
Manchester City
20
13
4
3
48
23
+25
43
3
Aston Villa
20
13
3
4
43
27
+16
42
4
Arsenal
20
12
4
4
37
20
+17
40
5
Tottenham Hotspur
20
12
3
5
42
29
+13
39
6
West Ham United
20
10
4
6
33
30
+3
34
7
Brighton & Hov…
20
8
7
5
38
33
+5
31
8
Chelsea
21
9
4
8
35
31
+4
31
9
Manchester United
20
10
1
9
22
27
-5
31
10
Newcastle United
21
9
2
10
41
32
+9
29
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20
8
4
8
30
31
-1
28
12
AFC Bournemouth
19
7
4
8
28
35
-7
25
13
Fulham
21
7
3
11
28
36
-8
24
14
Crystal Palace
20
5
6
9
22
29
-7
21
15
Nottingham Forest
20
5
5
10
24
35
-11
20
16
Brentford
19
5
4
10
26
31
-5
19
17
Everton
20
8
2
10
24
28
-4
16
18
Luton Town
20
4
4
12
24
38
-14
16
19
Burnley
21
3
3
15
21
42
-21
12
20
Sheffield United
20
2
3
15
15
49
-34
9
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: 14th January 2024
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
Buoyed by two January signings, Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Old Trafford this Sunday to face Manchester United in their first league game of 2024.
The Red Devils entered the new year in poor league form after recording just one win from their last five league games (D1, L3). Their last league outing was a huge 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest leaving them in eighth position and nine points adrift of the top four.
Last week they beat Wigan 2-0 in the FA Cup. However, that win saw the same old problems rearing their head for Erik ten Hag’s men, who scored just twice from a whopping 33 shots and 4.12 xG. Their inability to convert chances appears to be an ongoing concern as they have managed just 22 goals in the Premier League – only the bottom-two sides had netted fewer heading into this round.
But with several key players set to return in January, an upturn in form could be just around the corner for the Red Devils who are having a hard time at home, having lost four of their last ten home league games at Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, Tottenham travel to Manchester with the third-best away record in the league having taken 18 points from ten home games (W5, D3, L2). They have done that while scoring the most goals away from home (22 goals).
The Lily Whites did lose their last away trip–an entertaining 4-2 loss to Brighton. That loss is their only loss in their last five league games though, with four wins in that period keeping them in fifth position, six points off the summit.
The visitors have been busy in the transfer market with Timo Werner and Radu Drăgușin already through the door. Boss Ange Postecoglou has received a welcome boost and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins against United having recorded his first victory as Tottenham boss in the reverse fixture (2-0). Victory here will give the North London outfit the chance to secure their first seasonal league double over United since 1989/90, although three defeats from their last four trips to Old Trafford doesn’t bode well on that front (W1).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table