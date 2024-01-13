Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 14th January 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Buoyed by two January signings, Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Old Trafford this Sunday to face Manchester United in their first league game of 2024.

The Red Devils entered the new year in poor league form after recording just one win from their last five league games (D1, L3). Their last league outing was a huge 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest leaving them in eighth position and nine points adrift of the top four.

Last week they beat Wigan 2-0 in the FA Cup. However, that win saw the same old problems rearing their head for Erik ten Hag’s men, who scored just twice from a whopping 33 shots and 4.12 xG. Their inability to convert chances appears to be an ongoing concern as they have managed just 22 goals in the Premier League – only the bottom-two sides had netted fewer heading into this round.

But with several key players set to return in January, an upturn in form could be just around the corner for the Red Devils who are having a hard time at home, having lost four of their last ten home league games at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Tottenham travel to Manchester with the third-best away record in the league having taken 18 points from ten home games (W5, D3, L2). They have done that while scoring the most goals away from home (22 goals).

The Lily Whites did lose their last away trip–an entertaining 4-2 loss to Brighton. That loss is their only loss in their last five league games though, with four wins in that period keeping them in fifth position, six points off the summit.

The visitors have been busy in the transfer market with Timo Werner and Radu Drăgușin already through the door. Boss Ange Postecoglou has received a welcome boost and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins against United having recorded his first victory as Tottenham boss in the reverse fixture (2-0). Victory here will give the North London outfit the chance to secure their first seasonal league double over United since 1989/90, although three defeats from their last four trips to Old Trafford doesn’t bode well on that front (W1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 15:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 20:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal Fulham 20:45 Everton Luton Town 20:45 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 21:00 Sheffield United Aston Villa 21:15 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Brentford Manchester City 20:30 Burnley Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea West Ham United 20:30 AFC Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Manchester United

