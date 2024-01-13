Atalanta vs Frosinone Preview

Atalanta vs Frosinone Competition – Serie A Stadium – Gewiss Stadium Date: 15th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Atalanta will welcome Frosinone to the Gewiss Stadium on Monday looking to continue their decent run of form. The Bergamo-based club have enjoyed a fine start to the new year with wins over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia last Wednesday and a draw with AS Roma in the league a week prior keeping them fresh and without a loss in four games (W3, D1). With their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals secured, coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be hoping his side can build further in the league and better their current position in Serie A. They are currently sat in sixth position and have just one defeat from five league matches. This stands them in good stead to push on towards the top-four (W3, D1), as does their active four-match winning streak on home soil which has seen them score 3+ goals three times. Meanwhile, Frosinone will be looking to end their woeful run of form. The visitors are enduring their worst winless streak of the campaign so far (L4), with Eusebio Di Francesco’s men thrashed 4-0 by Juventus to exit the Coppa Italia on Thursday. That loss continued an alarming trend of conceding an average of three goals across those four defeats. Despite their recent form, they aren’t yet in a precarious situation as they start the round five points clear of the drop zone. However, the Frosinone faithful know they’ll need to improve on the road to avoid being dragged further into the relegation battle. No side in the division has collected fewer points on their travels (D2, L7), and as they’ve failed to score on their only two top-flight visits to Atalanta (L2), there’s very little reason to suggest they can turn that record around here. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
January 14, 2024 Lazio
12:30
Lecce
Cagliari
15:00
Bologna
Fiorentina
18:00
Udinese
AC Milan
20:45
Roma
January 15, 2024 Atalanta
20:45
Frosinone
January 16, 2024 Juventus
20:45
Sassuolo
January 20, 2024 Roma
18:00
Verona
Udinese
20:45
AC Milan
January 21, 2024 Frosinone
12:30
Cagliari
Empoli
15:00
Monza
Salernitana
18:00
Genoa
Lecce
20:45
Juventus
January 26, 2024 Cagliari
20:45
Torino
January 27, 2024 Atalanta
15:00
Udinese
Juventus
18:00
Empoli
AC Milan
20:45
Bologna
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
20
16
3
1
49
10
+39
51
2
Juventus
19
14
4
1
29
12
+17
46
3
AC Milan
19
12
3
4
35
20
+15
39
4
Fiorentina
19
10
3
6
27
19
+8
33
5
Bologna
19
8
8
3
22
16
+6
32
6
SSC Napoli
20
9
4
7
30
25
+5
31
7
Atalanta
19
9
3
7
30
21
+9
30
8
Lazio
19
9
3
7
23
20
+3
30
9
Roma
19
8
5
6
31
21
+10
29
10
Torino
20
7
7
6
18
18
+0
28
11
Monza
20
6
7
7
20
25
-5
25
12
Genoa
20
5
7
8
20
24
-4
22
13
Lecce
19
4
9
6
20
25
-5
21
14
Sassuolo
19
5
4
10
26
33
-7
19
15
Frosinone
19
5
4
10
25
34
-9
19
16
Udinese
19
2
11
6
19
30
-11
17
17
Verona
20
4
5
11
18
27
-9
17
18
Cagliari
19
3
6
10
17
32
-15
15
19
Empoli
20
3
4
13
11
35
-24
13
20
Salernitana
20
2
6
12
17
40
-23
12
