Atalanta vs Frosinone Preview

Atalanta vs Frosinone Competition – Serie A Stadium – Gewiss Stadium Date: 15th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Atalanta will welcome Frosinone to the Gewiss Stadium on Monday looking to continue their decent run of form.

The Bergamo-based club have enjoyed a fine start to the new year with wins over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia last Wednesday and a draw with AS Roma in the league a week prior keeping them fresh and without a loss in four games (W3, D1).

With their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals secured, coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be hoping his side can build further in the league and better their current position in Serie A. They are currently sat in sixth position and have just one defeat from five league matches.

This stands them in good stead to push on towards the top-four (W3, D1), as does their active four-match winning streak on home soil which has seen them score 3+ goals three times.

Meanwhile, Frosinone will be looking to end their woeful run of form. The visitors are enduring their worst winless streak of the campaign so far (L4), with Eusebio Di Francesco’s men thrashed 4-0 by Juventus to exit the Coppa Italia on Thursday. That loss continued an alarming trend of conceding an average of three goals across those four defeats.

Despite their recent form, they aren’t yet in a precarious situation as they start the round five points clear of the drop zone. However, the Frosinone faithful know they’ll need to improve on the road to avoid being dragged further into the relegation battle. No side in the division has collected fewer points on their travels (D2, L7), and as they’ve failed to score on their only two top-flight visits to Atalanta (L2), there’s very little reason to suggest they can turn that record around here.

