Atalanta vs Frosinone Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 13, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Atalanta vs Frosinone

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Gewiss Stadium

Date: 15th January 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Atalanta will welcome Frosinone to the Gewiss Stadium on Monday looking to continue their decent run of form.

The Bergamo-based club have enjoyed a fine start to the new year with wins over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia last Wednesday and a draw with AS Roma in the league a week prior keeping them fresh and without a loss in four games (W3, D1).

With their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals secured, coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be hoping his side can build further in the league and better their current position in Serie A. They are currently sat in sixth position and have just one defeat from five league matches.

This stands them in good stead to push on towards the top-four (W3, D1), as does their active four-match winning streak on home soil which has seen them score 3+ goals three times.

Meanwhile, Frosinone will be looking to end their woeful run of form. The visitors are enduring their worst winless streak of the campaign so far (L4), with Eusebio Di Francesco’s men thrashed 4-0 by Juventus to exit the Coppa Italia on Thursday. That loss continued an alarming trend of conceding an average of three goals across those four defeats.

Despite their recent form, they aren’t yet in a precarious situation as they start the round five points clear of the drop zone. However, the Frosinone faithful know they’ll need to improve on the road to avoid being dragged further into the relegation battle. No side in the division has collected fewer points on their travels (D2, L7), and as they’ve failed to score on their only two top-flight visits to Atalanta (L2), there’s very little reason to suggest they can turn that record around here.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

January 14, 2024
Lazio 12:30 Lecce
Cagliari 15:00 Bologna
Fiorentina 18:00 Udinese
AC Milan 20:45 Roma
January 15, 2024
Atalanta 20:45 Frosinone
January 16, 2024
Juventus 20:45 Sassuolo
January 20, 2024
Roma 18:00 Verona
Udinese 20:45 AC Milan
January 21, 2024
Frosinone 12:30 Cagliari
Empoli 15:00 Monza
Salernitana 18:00 Genoa
Lecce 20:45 Juventus
January 26, 2024
Cagliari 20:45 Torino
January 27, 2024
Atalanta 15:00 Udinese
Juventus 18:00 Empoli
AC Milan 20:45 Bologna

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Inter Milan 20 16 3 1 49 10 +39 51
2 Juventus 19 14 4 1 29 12 +17 46
3 AC Milan 19 12 3 4 35 20 +15 39
4 Fiorentina 19 10 3 6 27 19 +8 33
5 Bologna 19 8 8 3 22 16 +6 32
6 SSC Napoli 20 9 4 7 30 25 +5 31
7 Atalanta 19 9 3 7 30 21 +9 30
8 Lazio 19 9 3 7 23 20 +3 30
9 Roma 19 8 5 6 31 21 +10 29
10 Torino 20 7 7 6 18 18 +0 28
11 Monza 20 6 7 7 20 25 -5 25
12 Genoa 20 5 7 8 20 24 -4 22
13 Lecce 19 4 9 6 20 25 -5 21
14 Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 26 33 -7 19
15 Frosinone 19 5 4 10 25 34 -9 19
16 Udinese 19 2 11 6 19 30 -11 17
17 Verona 20 4 5 11 18 27 -9 17
18 Cagliari 19 3 6 10 17 32 -15 15
19 Empoli 20 3 4 13 11 35 -24 13
20 Salernitana 20 2 6 12 17 40 -23 12

