Juventus vs Sassuolo Preview

January 15, 2024

Juventus vs Sassuolo 

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Allianz Stadium

Date: 16th January 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Juventus will continue their quest for the Scudetto this Tuesday when they welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium for the 20th Round of the 2023/24 Serie A season.

The Old Lady’s come into this tie in solid form after winning their last five games in all competitions. Their last win in that series was a 4-0 win over Frosinone in the Coppa Italia, a win which saw them score 2+ goals in a match for the third time this year.

Having kept the pace with Inter Milan at the top of the table courtesy of a 2-1 comeback win over Salernitana last time, Max Allegri’s side will now be looking to cut the gap between them and Simon Inzaghi’s side to two points. A record of just one loss in 21 competitive games this season will give them the belief they can get a good result here.

Meanwhile, a run of eight wins from their last ten home games in all competitions proves that any team coming here will suffer, while six clean sheets in those ten games also shows how tough the hosts are at home.

But if any team can trouble Juve and get a result at Turin, it is Sassuolo, who have beaten them in each of their last two head-to-head meetings. The visitors have won against their hosts by a combined score of 5-2 over their last two meetings, but both meetings came at home, and Sassuolo may find it hard to get a good result on this ground given that they have won just once in their last ten league visits to the Allianz Stadium (D1, L8).

Moreover, the visitors travel to Turin in terrible form, having won just one out of their last seven competitive games (D1, L5). That win did come in their last game, though, a 1-0 win over Fiorentina so they will hope to build on that win and record their first consecutive wins in the league for the first time since September.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

January 16, 2024
Juventus 20:45 Sassuolo
January 20, 2024
Roma 18:00 Verona
Udinese 20:45 AC Milan
January 21, 2024
Frosinone 12:30 Cagliari
Empoli 15:00 Monza
Salernitana 18:00 Genoa
Lecce 20:45 Juventus
January 26, 2024
Cagliari 20:45 Torino
January 27, 2024
Atalanta 15:00 Udinese
Juventus 18:00 Empoli
AC Milan 20:45 Bologna
January 28, 2024
Genoa 12:30 Lecce
Verona 15:00 Frosinone
Monza 15:00 Sassuolo
Lazio 18:00 SSC Napoli
Fiorentina 20:45 Inter Milan
January 29, 2024
Salernitana 20:45 Roma
February 2, 2024
Lecce 20:45 Fiorentina

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Inter Milan 20 16 3 1 49 10 +39 51
2 Juventus 19 14 4 1 29 12 +17 46
3 AC Milan 20 13 3 4 38 21 +17 42
4 Fiorentina 20 10 4 6 29 21 +8 34
5 Atalanta 20 10 3 7 35 21 +14 33
6 Lazio 20 10 3 7 24 20 +4 33
7 Bologna 20 8 8 4 23 18 +5 32
8 SSC Napoli 20 9 4 7 30 25 +5 31
9 Roma 20 8 5 7 32 24 +8 29
10 Torino 20 7 7 6 18 18 +0 28
11 Monza 20 6 7 7 20 25 -5 25
12 Genoa 20 5 7 8 20 24 -4 22
13 Lecce 20 4 9 7 20 26 -6 21
14 Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 26 33 -7 19
15 Frosinone 20 5 4 11 25 39 -14 19
16 Udinese 20 2 12 6 21 32 -11 18
17 Cagliari 20 4 6 10 19 33 -14 18
18 Verona 20 4 5 11 18 27 -9 17
19 Empoli 20 3 4 13 11 35 -24 13
20 Salernitana 20 2 6 12 17 40 -23 12

