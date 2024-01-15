Juventus vs Sassuolo Preview

Juventus vs Sassuolo Competition – Serie A Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 16th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Juventus will continue their quest for the Scudetto this Tuesday when they welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium for the 20th Round of the 2023/24 Serie A season. The Old Lady’s come into this tie in solid form after winning their last five games in all competitions. Their last win in that series was a 4-0 win over Frosinone in the Coppa Italia, a win which saw them score 2+ goals in a match for the third time this year. Having kept the pace with Inter Milan at the top of the table courtesy of a 2-1 comeback win over Salernitana last time, Max Allegri’s side will now be looking to cut the gap between them and Simon Inzaghi’s side to two points. A record of just one loss in 21 competitive games this season will give them the belief they can get a good result here. Meanwhile, a run of eight wins from their last ten home games in all competitions proves that any team coming here will suffer, while six clean sheets in those ten games also shows how tough the hosts are at home. But if any team can trouble Juve and get a result at Turin, it is Sassuolo, who have beaten them in each of their last two head-to-head meetings. The visitors have won against their hosts by a combined score of 5-2 over their last two meetings, but both meetings came at home, and Sassuolo may find it hard to get a good result on this ground given that they have won just once in their last ten league visits to the Allianz Stadium (D1, L8). Moreover, the visitors travel to Turin in terrible form, having won just one out of their last seven competitive games (D1, L5). That win did come in their last game, though, a 1-0 win over Fiorentina so they will hope to build on that win and record their first consecutive wins in the league for the first time since September. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
January 16, 2024 Juventus
20:45
Sassuolo
January 20, 2024 Roma
18:00
Verona
Udinese
20:45
AC Milan
January 21, 2024 Frosinone
12:30
Cagliari
Empoli
15:00
Monza
Salernitana
18:00
Genoa
Lecce
20:45
Juventus
January 26, 2024 Cagliari
20:45
Torino
January 27, 2024 Atalanta
15:00
Udinese
Juventus
18:00
Empoli
AC Milan
20:45
Bologna
January 28, 2024 Genoa
12:30
Lecce
Verona
15:00
Frosinone
Monza
15:00
Sassuolo
Lazio
18:00
SSC Napoli
Fiorentina
20:45
Inter Milan
January 29, 2024 Salernitana
20:45
Roma
February 2, 2024 Lecce
20:45
Fiorentina
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
20
16
3
1
49
10
+39
51
2
Juventus
19
14
4
1
29
12
+17
46
3
AC Milan
20
13
3
4
38
21
+17
42
4
Fiorentina
20
10
4
6
29
21
+8
34
5
Atalanta
20
10
3
7
35
21
+14
33
6
Lazio
20
10
3
7
24
20
+4
33
7
Bologna
20
8
8
4
23
18
+5
32
8
SSC Napoli
20
9
4
7
30
25
+5
31
9
Roma
20
8
5
7
32
24
+8
29
10
Torino
20
7
7
6
18
18
+0
28
11
Monza
20
6
7
7
20
25
-5
25
12
Genoa
20
5
7
8
20
24
-4
22
13
Lecce
20
4
9
7
20
26
-6
21
14
Sassuolo
19
5
4
10
26
33
-7
19
15
Frosinone
20
5
4
11
25
39
-14
19
16
Udinese
20
2
12
6
21
32
-11
18
17
Cagliari
20
4
6
10
19
33
-14
18
18
Verona
20
4
5
11
18
27
-9
17
19
Empoli
20
3
4
13
11
35
-24
13
20
Salernitana
20
2
6
12
17
40
-23
12
Juventus vs Sassuolo
Competition – Serie A
Stadium – Allianz Stadium
Date: 16th January 2024
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
Juventus will continue their quest for the Scudetto this Tuesday when they welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium for the 20th Round of the 2023/24 Serie A season.
The Old Lady’s come into this tie in solid form after winning their last five games in all competitions. Their last win in that series was a 4-0 win over Frosinone in the Coppa Italia, a win which saw them score 2+ goals in a match for the third time this year.
Having kept the pace with Inter Milan at the top of the table courtesy of a 2-1 comeback win over Salernitana last time, Max Allegri’s side will now be looking to cut the gap between them and Simon Inzaghi’s side to two points. A record of just one loss in 21 competitive games this season will give them the belief they can get a good result here.
Meanwhile, a run of eight wins from their last ten home games in all competitions proves that any team coming here will suffer, while six clean sheets in those ten games also shows how tough the hosts are at home.
But if any team can trouble Juve and get a result at Turin, it is Sassuolo, who have beaten them in each of their last two head-to-head meetings. The visitors have won against their hosts by a combined score of 5-2 over their last two meetings, but both meetings came at home, and Sassuolo may find it hard to get a good result on this ground given that they have won just once in their last ten league visits to the Allianz Stadium (D1, L8).
Moreover, the visitors travel to Turin in terrible form, having won just one out of their last seven competitive games (D1, L5). That win did come in their last game, though, a 1-0 win over Fiorentina so they will hope to build on that win and record their first consecutive wins in the league for the first time since September.
This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.
Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A: