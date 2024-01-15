Juventus vs Sassuolo Preview

Juventus vs Sassuolo Competition – Serie A Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 16th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Juventus will continue their quest for the Scudetto this Tuesday when they welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium for the 20th Round of the 2023/24 Serie A season.

The Old Lady’s come into this tie in solid form after winning their last five games in all competitions. Their last win in that series was a 4-0 win over Frosinone in the Coppa Italia, a win which saw them score 2+ goals in a match for the third time this year.

Having kept the pace with Inter Milan at the top of the table courtesy of a 2-1 comeback win over Salernitana last time, Max Allegri’s side will now be looking to cut the gap between them and Simon Inzaghi’s side to two points. A record of just one loss in 21 competitive games this season will give them the belief they can get a good result here.

Meanwhile, a run of eight wins from their last ten home games in all competitions proves that any team coming here will suffer, while six clean sheets in those ten games also shows how tough the hosts are at home.

But if any team can trouble Juve and get a result at Turin, it is Sassuolo, who have beaten them in each of their last two head-to-head meetings. The visitors have won against their hosts by a combined score of 5-2 over their last two meetings, but both meetings came at home, and Sassuolo may find it hard to get a good result on this ground given that they have won just once in their last ten league visits to the Allianz Stadium (D1, L8).

Moreover, the visitors travel to Turin in terrible form, having won just one out of their last seven competitive games (D1, L5). That win did come in their last game, though, a 1-0 win over Fiorentina so they will hope to build on that win and record their first consecutive wins in the league for the first time since September.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

