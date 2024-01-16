Everton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Everton vs Crystal Palace Competition – FA Cup Stadium – Goodison Park Date: 17th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Everton will welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park this Wednesday in the second leg of their FA Cup third-round tie.

Both sides played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park last week, with an undeserved red card to Dominic Calvert-Lewin dominating headlines after the game. The red card has been rescinded though, and Everton will hope they can make the most of his availability when both sides meet on Wednesday.

However, it is easier said than done for Sean Dyche’s side as they are without a win in their last six games in all competitions (D2, L4). Things have been a bit steadier recently though with back-to-back goalless draws proving they have improved in defence.

However, any feel-good factor taken from those draws has quickly evaporated with the news that the Toffees have allegedly breached Premier League profitability and sustainability regulations again, meaning they could face a further points deduction. They are already battling against a ten-point deduction relating to spending across the 2021/22 season, meaning this decision is sure to hand the club a huge psychological blow.

Amidst this, they will have to dust themselves down and focus on progression in this competition and a record of four wins from their last four FA Cup home replays should at least inspire a small amount of confidence coming into the clash.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace come into this tie refreshed and ready to make amends after failing to take advantage of their numerical advantage in the first leg. The London side have not played since that first leg due to the Premier League winter break.

Manager Roy Hodgson will most likely see that as a blessing as he looks to try and get key players back from injury and hit the reset button after playing out a run of just one win from their past ten competitive matches (D4, L5). But their record of no away win at Goodison Park in eight attempts across all competitions means they head to Merseyside as underdogs here.