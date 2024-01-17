Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Competition – Copa del Rey Stadium – Cívitas Metropolitano Date: 18th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Madrid rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face each other for the second time in two weeks this Thursday when they meet at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Both sides met in an exciting Spanish Super Cup game at Riyadh last week with Real winning that tie 5-3 in extra time after a 3-3 draw in normal time. The hosts have already vowed to avenge that loss and will be desperate to make their fans proud at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where they have won 19 of their last 20 home games in La Liga (D1).

Diego Simeone’s men are not just hard to beat at home in La Liga. They have not tasted defeat on their home turf across all competitions in over eleven months and they will fancy their chances of beating Real Madrid on this ground for the second time in a row having defeated them 3-1 here in La Liga this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will look to continue their incredible life under Carlo Ancelotti when they make the short trip across Madrid to play Atletico. The Spanish giants won their eleventh trophy under their Italian coach when they swept aside Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final with a first-half hattrick from Vinicius Junior leading them to a 4-1 win in Riyadh.

Los Blancos are looking to make a clean sweep of all the available trophies this season so winning here and qualifying for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey is important to keep their hopes of a clean sweep alive.

Twenty-three wins and just one loss (D4) from 28 games in all competitions this season shows they mean business and are the favourites here. But given that their only loss in the period came on this ground also shows that there are usually no favourites when both sides meet in this local derby.