Mainz vs FC Union Berlin Preview

Mainz vs FC Union Berlin

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – MEWA ARENA

Date: 19th January 2024

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Bundesliga returns this weekend as Union Berlin travel to the Mewa Arena to face Mainz.

The hosts, who have been in the German top flight for 15 straight seasons, are in danger of relegation this campaign after a poor first half of the season where they have won just once in 17 games (D8, L8). They are now winless in seven games (D5, L2) after a 1-1 home draw against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga restart, with that result leaving them in the relegation playoff place and facing a difficult second half of the season.

Their main issue this season has been scoring goals with their return of 14 goals the second-worst tally in the division. Their toothlessness in attack combined with their 29 goals conceded means they will have to improve in all areas if they want to avoid their first relegation since 2006/07.

But doing well against Union Berlin may not be so straightforward if history is anything to go by as Mainz has won only one of the last nine Bundesliga H2Hs, a home win in early 2021.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin have gone from European participants to relegation contenders in the space of six months with the visitors who finished in the top four last season currently lying in 15th place, three points above Mainz.

Unlike their hosts, Union are on the rise under new coach Nenad Bjelica who has overseen two wins in just four games in the hot seat (D1, L1) yielding as many points as the previous 12 matchdays. With their 0-0 draw at Freiburg in their last away league game ending a run of six consecutive travelling Bundesliga defeats, they should hold a degree of confidence in building on their upturn in form here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

January 19, 2024
Mainz 20:30 Union Berlin
January 20, 2024
SC Freiburg 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
FC Cologne 15:30 Borussia Dortmund
VFL Bochum 15:30 Stuttgart
Heidenheim 15:30 Wolfsburg
Darmstadt 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
RB Leipzig 18:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
January 21, 2024
Bayern Munich 15:30 Werder Bremen
Borussia Mönchengladbach 17:30 Augsburg 1907
January 24, 2024
Bayern Munich 20:30 Union Berlin
January 26, 2024
Eintracht Frankfurt 20:30 Mainz
January 27, 2024
Wolfsburg 15:30 FC Cologne
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Heidenheim
Werder Bremen 15:30 SC Freiburg
Augsburg 1907 15:30 Bayern Munich
Stuttgart 15:30 RB Leipzig
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 18:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
January 28, 2024
Union Berlin 15:30 Darmstadt
Borussia Dortmund 17:30 VFL Bochum
February 2, 2024
Heidenheim 20:30 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 17 14 3 0 47 12 +35 45
2 Bayern Munich 16 13 2 1 52 15 +37 41
3 Stuttgart 17 11 1 5 38 22 +16 34
4 RB Leipzig 17 10 3 4 38 18 +20 33
5 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 6 3 33 25 +8 30
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 7 6 4 27 20 +7 27
7 SC Freiburg 17 7 4 6 21 26 -5 25
8 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17 7 3 7 32 33 -1 24
9 Heidenheim 17 6 3 8 26 33 -7 21
10 Borussia Mönchengladbach 17 5 5 7 34 36 -2 20
11 Wolfsburg 17 6 2 9 21 28 -7 20
12 Augsburg 1907 17 4 6 7 24 32 -8 18
13 Werder Bremen 17 4 5 8 24 31 -7 17
14 VFL Bochum 17 3 8 6 19 34 -15 17
15 Union Berlin 16 4 2 10 17 31 -14 14
16 Mainz 17 1 8 8 14 29 -15 11
17 FC Cologne 17 2 5 10 11 29 -18 11
18 Darmstadt 17 2 4 11 20 44 -24 10

