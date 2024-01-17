Mainz vs FC Union Berlin Preview

Mainz vs FC Union Berlin Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – MEWA ARENA Date: 19th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT The Bundesliga returns this weekend as Union Berlin travel to the Mewa Arena to face Mainz. The hosts, who have been in the German top flight for 15 straight seasons, are in danger of relegation this campaign after a poor first half of the season where they have won just once in 17 games (D8, L8). They are now winless in seven games (D5, L2) after a 1-1 home draw against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga restart, with that result leaving them in the relegation playoff place and facing a difficult second half of the season. Their main issue this season has been scoring goals with their return of 14 goals the second-worst tally in the division. Their toothlessness in attack combined with their 29 goals conceded means they will have to improve in all areas if they want to avoid their first relegation since 2006/07. But doing well against Union Berlin may not be so straightforward if history is anything to go by as Mainz has won only one of the last nine Bundesliga H2Hs, a home win in early 2021. Meanwhile, Union Berlin have gone from European participants to relegation contenders in the space of six months with the visitors who finished in the top four last season currently lying in 15th place, three points above Mainz. Unlike their hosts, Union are on the rise under new coach Nenad Bjelica who has overseen two wins in just four games in the hot seat (D1, L1) yielding as many points as the previous 12 matchdays. With their 0-0 draw at Freiburg in their last away league game ending a run of six consecutive travelling Bundesliga defeats, they should hold a degree of confidence in building on their upturn in form here. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
January 19, 2024 Mainz
20:30
Union Berlin
January 20, 2024 SC Freiburg
15:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
FC Cologne
15:30
Borussia Dortmund
VFL Bochum
15:30
Stuttgart
Heidenheim
15:30
Wolfsburg
Darmstadt
15:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
RB Leipzig
18:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
January 21, 2024 Bayern Munich
15:30
Werder Bremen
Borussia Mönchengladbach
17:30
Augsburg 1907
January 24, 2024 Bayern Munich
20:30
Union Berlin
January 26, 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt
20:30
Mainz
January 27, 2024 Wolfsburg
15:30
FC Cologne
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
15:30
Heidenheim
Werder Bremen
15:30
SC Freiburg
Augsburg 1907
15:30
Bayern Munich
Stuttgart
15:30
RB Leipzig
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
18:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
January 28, 2024 Union Berlin
15:30
Darmstadt
Borussia Dortmund
17:30
VFL Bochum
February 2, 2024 Heidenheim
20:30
Borussia Dortmund
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
17
14
3
0
47
12
+35
45
2
Bayern Munich
16
13
2
1
52
15
+37
41
3
Stuttgart
17
11
1
5
38
22
+16
34
4
RB Leipzig
17
10
3
4
38
18
+20
33
5
Borussia Dortmund
17
8
6
3
33
25
+8
30
6
Eintracht Frankfurt
17
7
6
4
27
20
+7
27
7
SC Freiburg
17
7
4
6
21
26
-5
25
8
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
17
7
3
7
32
33
-1
24
9
Heidenheim
17
6
3
8
26
33
-7
21
10
Borussia Mönchengladbach
17
5
5
7
34
36
-2
20
11
Wolfsburg
17
6
2
9
21
28
-7
20
12
Augsburg 1907
17
4
6
7
24
32
-8
18
13
Werder Bremen
17
4
5
8
24
31
-7
17
14
VFL Bochum
17
3
8
6
19
34
-15
17
15
Union Berlin
16
4
2
10
17
31
-14
14
16
Mainz
17
1
8
8
14
29
-15
11
17
FC Cologne
17
2
5
10
11
29
-18
11
18
Darmstadt
17
2
4
11
20
44
-24
10
Mainz vs FC Union Berlin
Competition – German Bundesliga
Stadium – MEWA ARENA
Date: 19th January 2024
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
The Bundesliga returns this weekend as Union Berlin travel to the Mewa Arena to face Mainz.
The hosts, who have been in the German top flight for 15 straight seasons, are in danger of relegation this campaign after a poor first half of the season where they have won just once in 17 games (D8, L8). They are now winless in seven games (D5, L2) after a 1-1 home draw against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga restart, with that result leaving them in the relegation playoff place and facing a difficult second half of the season.
Their main issue this season has been scoring goals with their return of 14 goals the second-worst tally in the division. Their toothlessness in attack combined with their 29 goals conceded means they will have to improve in all areas if they want to avoid their first relegation since 2006/07.
But doing well against Union Berlin may not be so straightforward if history is anything to go by as Mainz has won only one of the last nine Bundesliga H2Hs, a home win in early 2021.
Meanwhile, Union Berlin have gone from European participants to relegation contenders in the space of six months with the visitors who finished in the top four last season currently lying in 15th place, three points above Mainz.
Unlike their hosts, Union are on the rise under new coach Nenad Bjelica who has overseen two wins in just four games in the hot seat (D1, L1) yielding as many points as the previous 12 matchdays. With their 0-0 draw at Freiburg in their last away league game ending a run of six consecutive travelling Bundesliga defeats, they should hold a degree of confidence in building on their upturn in form here.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: