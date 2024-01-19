Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview

January 19, 2024

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 20th January 2024

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Arsenal will return to Premier League action this Saturday when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been away for the Premier League winter break since the first week of January. The break was much needed as Mikel Arteta’s side were in a bad run of form before the break.

The North London side were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the FA Cup in what was their last game before the break. That loss at home to Liverpool nearly two weeks ago extended their rotten run to just one win in seven competitive matches (D2, L4). That’s their fewest victories across a seven-game period under Mikel Arteta’s management.

The game was also their third defeat in a row with the Gunners failing to score in two of those games despite accumulating 61 shots. They will hope their brief winter break has helped hit the reset button on their faltering campaign.

Moreso, the hosts will fancy their chances of getting a change of fortunes against a Crystal Palace team they have defeated in each of the last three H2Hs. The Eagles start the round in 14th, which should be more comfort for the hosts as Arsenal boast a 100% record this season against sides currently sitting inside the bottom seven (W7).

Meanwhile, Palace will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering defeat in the FA Cup third round against Everton (1-0 on aggregate over two legs). The visitors have not played Premier League football this year, with their last league game coming in a 3-1 home win over Brentford last year.

That win was their first and only league win in eight league games (D2, L5). As such, they will be looking to register successive wins in the competition for the first time since April 2023 when they won their first three following Roy Hodgson’s return to the club.

However, they are the underdogs here as not only are these two sides separated by a vast gap in the table, but Palace also have a rotten record against their neighbours in recent times. The Eagles have picked up fewer points in Premier League London derbies this season than any other side (six – W1, D3, L3). Also, their away record in London fixtures is terrible as they have won just one of their last 17 matches against fellow capital clubs (D9 L7).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool
January 22, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 30, 2024
Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal
Fulham 20:45 Everton
Luton Town 20:45 Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace 21:00 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 21:15 Newcastle United
January 31, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Brentford
Manchester City 20:30 Burnley
Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea
February 1, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Manchester United
February 3, 2024
Everton 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Crystal Palace
Burnley 16:00 Fulham
Newcastle United 16:00 Luton Town
Sheffield United 18:30 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 20 13 6 1 43 18 +25 45
2 Manchester City 20 13 4 3 48 23 +25 43
3 Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 43 27 +16 43
4 Arsenal 20 12 4 4 37 20 +17 40
5 Tottenham Hotspur 21 12 4 5 44 31 +13 40
6 West Ham United 20 10 4 6 33 30 +3 34
7 Manchester United 21 10 2 9 24 29 -5 32
8 Brighton & Hov… 20 8 7 5 38 33 +5 31
9 Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35 31 +4 31
10 Newcastle United 21 9 2 10 41 32 +9 29
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 8 4 8 30 31 -1 28
12 AFC Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 28 35 -7 25
13 Fulham 21 7 3 11 28 36 -8 24
14 Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22 29 -7 21
15 Nottingham Forest 20 5 5 10 24 35 -11 20
16 Brentford 19 5 4 10 26 31 -5 19
17 Everton 21 8 3 10 24 28 -4 17
18 Luton Town 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14 16
19 Burnley 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21 12
20 Sheffield United 20 2 3 15 15 49 -34 9

