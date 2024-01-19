Adbet365Ad

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 19, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Date: 21st January 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League leaders Liverpool will continue their quest for the title when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face an in-form Bournemouth side this Sunday.

Andoni Iraola’s men were undoubtedly the Premier League surprise package of the first half of the season as they enjoyed a late run in 2023, winning an incredible six of their last eight completed top-flight matches (D1, L1). Those 19 points were the most that any Premier League outfit secured in that period – one more than Sunday’s opponents Liverpool.

Moreover, their great run to finish 2023 continued into 2024 when they came from 2-0 down to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 in their FA Cup third-round tie so they will now aim to begin this year’s Premier League in a similarly positive fashion.

However, Bournemouth have a terrible record in this fixture. The Cherries have already tasted two defeats this season against Liverpool, losing in the reverse league fixture and in the EFL Cup. So confidence of winning here is bound to be low, considering the hosts have lost each of their nine Premier League encounters against teams starting the day as table toppers.

Meanwhile, since beating Newcastle 4-2 on New Year’s Day, Liverpool have not played in the league. They have however enjoyed wins against Arsenal in the FA Cup and Fulham in the EFL Cup. As such, they have won all of their games in 2024, scoring 2+ goals in each, even recording an xG of 7.27 according to Opta in their game against Newcastle- the highest such figure by a side in a Premier League game since the statistic was first used in 2010/11.

Yet, Jürgen Klopp’s side could be wary of their hosts, given they are unbeaten in their last four home league games (W3, D1). Still, eight wins in their last nine games against Bournemouth (L1) should give them a strong belief they can win here and extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool
January 22, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 30, 2024
Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal
Fulham 20:45 Everton
Luton Town 20:45 Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace 21:00 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 21:15 Newcastle United
January 31, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Brentford
Manchester City 20:30 Burnley
Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea
February 1, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Manchester United
February 3, 2024
Everton 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Crystal Palace
Burnley 16:00 Fulham
Newcastle United 16:00 Luton Town
Sheffield United 18:30 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 20 13 6 1 43 18 +25 45
2 Manchester City 20 13 4 3 48 23 +25 43
3 Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 43 27 +16 43
4 Arsenal 20 12 4 4 37 20 +17 40
5 Tottenham Hotspur 21 12 4 5 44 31 +13 40
6 West Ham United 20 10 4 6 33 30 +3 34
7 Manchester United 21 10 2 9 24 29 -5 32
8 Brighton & Hov… 20 8 7 5 38 33 +5 31
9 Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35 31 +4 31
10 Newcastle United 21 9 2 10 41 32 +9 29
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 8 4 8 30 31 -1 28
12 AFC Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 28 35 -7 25
13 Fulham 21 7 3 11 28 36 -8 24
14 Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22 29 -7 21
15 Nottingham Forest 20 5 5 10 24 35 -11 20
16 Brentford 19 5 4 10 26 31 -5 19
17 Everton 21 8 3 10 24 28 -4 17
18 Luton Town 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14 16
19 Burnley 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21 12
20 Sheffield United 20 2 3 15 15 49 -34 9

