AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 21st January 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Premier League leaders Liverpool will continue their quest for the title when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face an in-form Bournemouth side this Sunday. Andoni Iraola’s men were undoubtedly the Premier League surprise package of the first half of the season as they enjoyed a late run in 2023, winning an incredible six of their last eight completed top-flight matches (D1, L1). Those 19 points were the most that any Premier League outfit secured in that period – one more than Sunday’s opponents Liverpool. Moreover, their great run to finish 2023 continued into 2024 when they came from 2-0 down to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 in their FA Cup third-round tie so they will now aim to begin this year’s Premier League in a similarly positive fashion. However, Bournemouth have a terrible record in this fixture. The Cherries have already tasted two defeats this season against Liverpool, losing in the reverse league fixture and in the EFL Cup. So confidence of winning here is bound to be low, considering the hosts have lost each of their nine Premier League encounters against teams starting the day as table toppers. Meanwhile, since beating Newcastle 4-2 on New Year’s Day, Liverpool have not played in the league. They have however enjoyed wins against Arsenal in the FA Cup and Fulham in the EFL Cup. As such, they have won all of their games in 2024, scoring 2+ goals in each, even recording an xG of 7.27 according to Opta in their game against Newcastle- the highest such figure by a side in a Premier League game since the statistic was first used in 2010/11. Yet, Jürgen Klopp’s side could be wary of their hosts, given they are unbeaten in their last four home league games (W3, D1). Still, eight wins in their last nine games against Bournemouth (L1) should give them a strong belief they can win here and extend their lead at the top of the table to five points. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 20, 2024 Arsenal
13:30
Crystal Palace
Brentford
18:30
Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Liverpool
January 22, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:45
Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 30, 2024 Nottingham Forest
20:30
Arsenal
Fulham
20:45
Everton
Luton Town
20:45
Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace
21:00
Sheffield United
Aston Villa
21:15
Newcastle United
January 31, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:30
Brentford
Manchester City
20:30
Burnley
Liverpool
21:15
Chelsea
February 1, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:15
Manchester United
February 3, 2024 Everton
13:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Crystal Palace
Burnley
16:00
Fulham
Newcastle United
16:00
Luton Town
Sheffield United
18:30
Aston Villa
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
20
13
6
1
43
18
+25
45
2
Manchester City
20
13
4
3
48
23
+25
43
3
Aston Villa
21
13
4
4
43
27
+16
43
4
Arsenal
20
12
4
4
37
20
+17
40
5
Tottenham Hotspur
21
12
4
5
44
31
+13
40
6
West Ham United
20
10
4
6
33
30
+3
34
7
Manchester United
21
10
2
9
24
29
-5
32
8
Brighton & Hov…
20
8
7
5
38
33
+5
31
9
Chelsea
21
9
4
8
35
31
+4
31
10
Newcastle United
21
9
2
10
41
32
+9
29
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20
8
4
8
30
31
-1
28
12
AFC Bournemouth
19
7
4
8
28
35
-7
25
13
Fulham
21
7
3
11
28
36
-8
24
14
Crystal Palace
20
5
6
9
22
29
-7
21
15
Nottingham Forest
20
5
5
10
24
35
-11
20
16
Brentford
19
5
4
10
26
31
-5
19
17
Everton
21
8
3
10
24
28
-4
17
18
Luton Town
20
4
4
12
24
38
-14
16
19
Burnley
21
3
3
15
21
42
-21
12
20
Sheffield United
20
2
3
15
15
49
-34
9
