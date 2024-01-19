Adbet365Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 19, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: American Express Stadium

Date: 22nd January 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After a brief winter break, Brighton and Wolves will resume their Premier League campaign this Monday when they meet at the Amex Stadium in the 21st Round.

Brighton enter this tie brightly after an impressive 4-2 comeback win over Stoke City in the FA Cup third round in early January. That win made it four games without defeat for Roberto De Zerbi’s side (W2, D2), with the Seagulls gradually returning to their former levels after a patchy first half of the season.

After finishing in the top six last season, Brighton were expected to push for a top-four finish this season. But losing five of their first 19 league games (W8, D6), made them enter round 21 sitting in eighth position, nine points behind the top four.

However, things have improved remarkably for the hosts as they have lost just once in their last eight games in all competitions (W4, D3). Yet their inability to keep clean sheets could remain their undoing unless De Zerbi figures out a way to improve his side’s record of one clean sheet in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Wolves travel to the Amex Stadium full of confidence after recording their fourth win in five games against Brentford in the FA Cup in midweek (D1).

The visitors struggled early on in the season but four wins and one loss in their last six league games (D1) has them sitting pretty secure on the table, 12 points above the relegation zone and just six points behind the top six.

Therefore, Gary O’Neil’s side will look to build on their recent results and to break into the top half in the second half of the season. Yet, their record in this fixture suggests it won’t be an easy game at the Amex, with the visitors losing their last four games against Brighton.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

January 20, 2024
Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace
Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024
Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool
January 22, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 30, 2024
Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal
Fulham 20:45 Everton
Luton Town 20:45 Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace 21:00 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 21:15 Newcastle United
January 31, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Brentford
Manchester City 20:30 Burnley
Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea
February 1, 2024
West Ham United 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Manchester United
February 3, 2024
Everton 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Crystal Palace
Burnley 16:00 Fulham
Newcastle United 16:00 Luton Town
Sheffield United 18:30 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 20 13 6 1 43 18 +25 45
2 Manchester City 20 13 4 3 48 23 +25 43
3 Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 43 27 +16 43
4 Arsenal 20 12 4 4 37 20 +17 40
5 Tottenham Hotspur 21 12 4 5 44 31 +13 40
6 West Ham United 20 10 4 6 33 30 +3 34
7 Manchester United 21 10 2 9 24 29 -5 32
8 Brighton & Hov… 20 8 7 5 38 33 +5 31
9 Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35 31 +4 31
10 Newcastle United 21 9 2 10 41 32 +9 29
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 8 4 8 30 31 -1 28
12 AFC Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 28 35 -7 25
13 Fulham 21 7 3 11 28 36 -8 24
14 Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22 29 -7 21
15 Nottingham Forest 20 5 5 10 24 35 -11 20
16 Brentford 19 5 4 10 26 31 -5 19
17 Everton 21 8 3 10 24 28 -4 17
18 Luton Town 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14 16
19 Burnley 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21 12
20 Sheffield United 20 2 3 15 15 49 -34 9

