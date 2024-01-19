Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 22nd January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT After a brief winter break, Brighton and Wolves will resume their Premier League campaign this Monday when they meet at the Amex Stadium in the 21st Round. Brighton enter this tie brightly after an impressive 4-2 comeback win over Stoke City in the FA Cup third round in early January. That win made it four games without defeat for Roberto De Zerbi’s side (W2, D2), with the Seagulls gradually returning to their former levels after a patchy first half of the season. After finishing in the top six last season, Brighton were expected to push for a top-four finish this season. But losing five of their first 19 league games (W8, D6), made them enter round 21 sitting in eighth position, nine points behind the top four. However, things have improved remarkably for the hosts as they have lost just once in their last eight games in all competitions (W4, D3). Yet their inability to keep clean sheets could remain their undoing unless De Zerbi figures out a way to improve his side’s record of one clean sheet in the league this season. Meanwhile, Wolves travel to the Amex Stadium full of confidence after recording their fourth win in five games against Brentford in the FA Cup in midweek (D1). The visitors struggled early on in the season but four wins and one loss in their last six league games (D1) has them sitting pretty secure on the table, 12 points above the relegation zone and just six points behind the top six. Therefore, Gary O’Neil’s side will look to build on their recent results and to break into the top half in the second half of the season. Yet, their record in this fixture suggests it won’t be an easy game at the Amex, with the visitors losing their last four games against Brighton. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
January 20, 2024 Arsenal
13:30
Crystal Palace
Brentford
18:30
Nottingham Forest
January 21, 2024 Sheffield United
15:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Liverpool
January 22, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:45
Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 30, 2024 Nottingham Forest
20:30
Arsenal
Fulham
20:45
Everton
Luton Town
20:45
Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace
21:00
Sheffield United
Aston Villa
21:15
Newcastle United
January 31, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:30
Brentford
Manchester City
20:30
Burnley
Liverpool
21:15
Chelsea
February 1, 2024 West Ham United
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:15
Manchester United
February 3, 2024 Everton
13:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Crystal Palace
Burnley
16:00
Fulham
Newcastle United
16:00
Luton Town
Sheffield United
18:30
Aston Villa
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
20
13
6
1
43
18
+25
45
2
Manchester City
20
13
4
3
48
23
+25
43
3
Aston Villa
21
13
4
4
43
27
+16
43
4
Arsenal
20
12
4
4
37
20
+17
40
5
Tottenham Hotspur
21
12
4
5
44
31
+13
40
6
West Ham United
20
10
4
6
33
30
+3
34
7
Manchester United
21
10
2
9
24
29
-5
32
8
Brighton & Hov…
20
8
7
5
38
33
+5
31
9
Chelsea
21
9
4
8
35
31
+4
31
10
Newcastle United
21
9
2
10
41
32
+9
29
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20
8
4
8
30
31
-1
28
12
AFC Bournemouth
19
7
4
8
28
35
-7
25
13
Fulham
21
7
3
11
28
36
-8
24
14
Crystal Palace
20
5
6
9
22
29
-7
21
15
Nottingham Forest
20
5
5
10
24
35
-11
20
16
Brentford
19
5
4
10
26
31
-5
19
17
Everton
21
8
3
10
24
28
-4
17
18
Luton Town
20
4
4
12
24
38
-14
16
19
Burnley
21
3
3
15
21
42
-21
12
20
Sheffield United
20
2
3
15
15
49
-34
9
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: American Express Stadium
Date: 22nd January 2024
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
After a brief winter break, Brighton and Wolves will resume their Premier League campaign this Monday when they meet at the Amex Stadium in the 21st Round.
Brighton enter this tie brightly after an impressive 4-2 comeback win over Stoke City in the FA Cup third round in early January. That win made it four games without defeat for Roberto De Zerbi’s side (W2, D2), with the Seagulls gradually returning to their former levels after a patchy first half of the season.
After finishing in the top six last season, Brighton were expected to push for a top-four finish this season. But losing five of their first 19 league games (W8, D6), made them enter round 21 sitting in eighth position, nine points behind the top four.
However, things have improved remarkably for the hosts as they have lost just once in their last eight games in all competitions (W4, D3). Yet their inability to keep clean sheets could remain their undoing unless De Zerbi figures out a way to improve his side’s record of one clean sheet in the league this season.
Meanwhile, Wolves travel to the Amex Stadium full of confidence after recording their fourth win in five games against Brentford in the FA Cup in midweek (D1).
The visitors struggled early on in the season but four wins and one loss in their last six league games (D1) has them sitting pretty secure on the table, 12 points above the relegation zone and just six points behind the top six.
Therefore, Gary O’Neil’s side will look to build on their recent results and to break into the top half in the second half of the season. Yet, their record in this fixture suggests it won’t be an easy game at the Amex, with the visitors losing their last four games against Brighton.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table