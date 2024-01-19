Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 22nd January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After a brief winter break, Brighton and Wolves will resume their Premier League campaign this Monday when they meet at the Amex Stadium in the 21st Round.

Brighton enter this tie brightly after an impressive 4-2 comeback win over Stoke City in the FA Cup third round in early January. That win made it four games without defeat for Roberto De Zerbi’s side (W2, D2), with the Seagulls gradually returning to their former levels after a patchy first half of the season.

After finishing in the top six last season, Brighton were expected to push for a top-four finish this season. But losing five of their first 19 league games (W8, D6), made them enter round 21 sitting in eighth position, nine points behind the top four.

However, things have improved remarkably for the hosts as they have lost just once in their last eight games in all competitions (W4, D3). Yet their inability to keep clean sheets could remain their undoing unless De Zerbi figures out a way to improve his side’s record of one clean sheet in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Wolves travel to the Amex Stadium full of confidence after recording their fourth win in five games against Brentford in the FA Cup in midweek (D1).

The visitors struggled early on in the season but four wins and one loss in their last six league games (D1) has them sitting pretty secure on the table, 12 points above the relegation zone and just six points behind the top six.

Therefore, Gary O’Neil’s side will look to build on their recent results and to break into the top half in the second half of the season. Yet, their record in this fixture suggests it won’t be an easy game at the Amex, with the visitors losing their last four games against Brighton.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Arsenal 13:30 Crystal Palace Brentford 18:30 Nottingham Forest Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 20:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal Fulham 20:45 Everton Luton Town 20:45 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 21:00 Sheffield United Aston Villa 21:15 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Brentford Manchester City 20:30 Burnley Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea West Ham United 20:30 AFC Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Manchester United Everton 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Crystal Palace Burnley 16:00 Fulham Newcastle United 16:00 Luton Town Sheffield United 18:30 Aston Villa

