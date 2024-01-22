Fulham vs Liverpool Preview

Fulham vs Liverpool Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 24th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will travel to Craven Cottage this Wednesday to play Fulham in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal.

Fulham took an early lead in the first leg at Anfield thanks to a smart finish by Willian but a brilliant second half performance from Liverpool turned the tie on its head with the Reds eventually running out 2-1 winners in the first leg.

Although they lost, Fulham come into this tie with something to work with as a one-goal deficit isn’t something they can’t overturn having recently come from a goal down to beat Arsenal in this stadium.

Moreover, Marco Silva’s side have been decent at home this season with the Cottagers winning seven of their last ten games at home (L3). They scored 2+ goals in six of those games but kept only three clean sheets so they will need to be in their best shape in attack to get a result here.

Meanwhile, Fulham have a poor record against Liverpool having lost six of their last ten games against the Reds (W1, D3). Jürgen Klopp’s side have not tasted defeat in their last five visits here (W3, D2), recording draws in their last two visits here. A draw will be enough to take them to the final, which will be their third under Jürgen Klopp.

But the Reds have enough firepower and defencive solidity to win this game outright given their hot form. Liverpool are currently on a five-game winning run, keeping three clean sheets in those games and scoring 2+ goals in each of those games.