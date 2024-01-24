AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 25th January 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The FA Cup action returns this week with a series of fixtures beginning with Swansea’s visit to the Vitality Stadium to face Premier League boys Bournemouth.

The hosts come into this tie desperate to make amends after a sorry 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League last time. Despite starting the game against Jürgen Klopp’s men strongly, the Cherries were picked apart in the second half, eventually conceding four goals to hand them their second loss in their last three games (W1).

However, those losses came against top-level opposition (Liverpool and Tottenham), with Bournemouth beating Queen Park Rangers 3-2 in the last round of the FA Cup to book their place here so they will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways here, especially as they were on a run of seven games without defeat before those recent losses (W6, D1).

Andoni Arioloa’s side will also be boosted by their strong record against Swansea with the hosts unbeaten in this fixture since 2007 when both teams were still in League One (W9, D4 since).

Meanwhile, Swansea beat Morecambe 2-0 to book their place in this stage of the tournament but the Championship outfit have found life difficult since that win, drawing 2-2 to Birmingham before recently losing 3-1 to Southampton at home.

This game against a Premier League opposition doesn’t inspire much hope for Swansea fans who have seen their side win just once in their last seven trips (D3, L3).

Yet the visitors’ record of scoring in all but one of their last 14 games suggests that if they fall, they won’t do so without putting up a fight at the Vitality Stadium.