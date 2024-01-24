Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 26th January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

FA Cup holders Manchester City will travel to London this Friday to face Tottenham in possibly the most epic FA Cup fourth-round fixture in recent history.

Tottenham beat fellow Premier League side Burnley 1-0 in the last round to book their place in this tie while Man City tore apart Championship side Huddersfield 5-0 in the last round to qualify for this epic battle.

Both sides have suffered differing results since their FA Cup outing, with Spurs drawing 2-2 with Manchester United at Old Trafford in their last outing. The North London club trailed twice against Erik ten Hag’s side but still found a way to snatch a point from the game despite playing without their star striker Son Min-Heung.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will still be without Son who is away with his national team at the Asian Cup for this fixture. The South Korean will be a big miss as he was instrumental in Spurs getting a draw against Man City the last time both sides met. But in his absence, Postecoglou will hope his side can continue their recent renaissance which has seen them win their last four home games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, a Kevin de Bruyne-inspired Manchester City announced to the Premier League that they were truly back as they came from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 3-2 in their last outing. The win was their sixth on the spin extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games (W8, D1).

Such form has shown why they’re the favourites to defend this title and would have made their fans confidently hopeful of a good result in North London. However, Pep Guardiola and the Cityzens know they cannot be cocky here as only Liverpool and Chelsea (both 8) have inflicted more losses than Tottenham (7) on Guardiola in his managerial career.